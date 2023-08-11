NEW LUXE BOX!

Luxe Box

Luxe Box

$95.00

Our newest launch! 8 pieces of nigiri including: Striped Jack, Chutoro, King Salmon and Lean Tuna 8 pieces of maki including: Lobster and Negitoro Your choice of crispy rice (choose below) Chirashi salad with Salmon, Tuna, Hamachi, Ikura with a Karashi dressing Edamame Sauces include Soy, Ponzu and Spicy Mayo and ginger + wasabi

Combo Box

Build Your Own Box

Build Your Own Box

$26.00

Your Choice of Any 4 of our Rolls - 16 Pieces

Bondi's Best

Bondi's Best

$24.00

Spicy Blue Crab Salmon Cucumber Shrimp Avocado Truffle Avocado

Classic Catch

Classic Catch

$23.50

Salmon Avocado Yellowtail Scallion Spicy Tuna Cucumber Sesame

Hotbox

Hotbox

$25.00

Yellowtail Jalapeno Spicy Blue Crab Spicy Salmon Spicy Tuna

Half & Half

Half & Half

$20.00

Salmon Cucumber Shrimp Scallion Truffle Avocado Mushroom Trifecta **Contains Gluten**

Pick & Roll

Pick & Roll

$17.00

Truffle Avocado Cucumber Sesame Mushroom Trifecta Eggplant Miso **Vegan** **Contains Gluten**

Single Maki Roll

Salmon Avocado

Salmon Avocado

$13.00

8 Pieces

Salmon Cucumber

Salmon Cucumber

$12.00

8 Pieces

Salmon Jalapeno

Salmon Jalapeno

$12.50

8 Pieces

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$12.00

8 Pieces

Spicy Blue Crab

Spicy Blue Crab

$14.50

8 Pieces

Tuna Avocado

Tuna Avocado

$13.00

8 Pieces

Tuna Cucumber

Tuna Cucumber

$12.00

8 Pieces

Yellowtail Scallion

Yellowtail Scallion

$15.00

8 Pieces

Spicy Salmon

Spicy Salmon

$12.00

8 Pieces

Yellowtail Jalapeno

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$15.00

8 Pieces

Shrimp Avocado

Shrimp Avocado

$13.00

8 Pieces

Shrimp Scallion

Shrimp Scallion

$12.00

8 Pieces

Shrimp Cucumber

Shrimp Cucumber

$12.00

8 Pieces

Truffle Avocado

Truffle Avocado

$11.00

8 Pieces **Vegan**

Cucumber Sesame

Cucumber Sesame

$10.00

8 Pieces **Vegan**

Mushroom Trifecta

Mushroom Trifecta

$10.50

8 Pieces **Vegan** **Contains Gluten**

Eggplant Miso

Eggplant Miso

$10.00

8 Pieces **Vegan**

Rice Bowl

Spicy Tuna Bowl

Spicy Tuna Bowl

$21.00

Seasoned rice with Sesame Marinated Fresh Tuna, Masago Roe, Fresh Asian Pear, Scallions, Fresh Cucumbers, Red Onions, Salt and Vinegar Wontons, and Spicy Mayo! Served with a side of Spicy Mayo

Endless Summer Chirashi Bowl

Endless Summer Chirashi Bowl

$28.00

Seasoned rice with Diced Yellowtail, Fresh Marinated Spicy Tuna, Fresh Marinated Truffle Ponzu Salmon, Pickled Ginger, Sesame Carrot Salad, Watermelon Radish, and Micro Watercress! Served with a side of Ponzu

Macro Bowl

Macro Bowl

$18.00

Seasoned rice with shelled Edamame, Miso, Marinated Tofu, Roasted Five Spice Squash, Spicy Sriracha Kale, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, and Crispy Shallots! Served with a choice of Carrot Ginger Dressing, or Sesame Dressing **Vegan**

Unagi Bowl

Unagi Bowl

$24.00

Grilled Eel, Pickled Onions, Fresh Mango, Avocado, Pickled Daikon, Crispy Shallots, Seasoned with Furikake + topped with Sesame Seeds w/ Eel Sauce

Lobster & Shrimp Bowl

Lobster & Shrimp Bowl

$30.00

Yuzu Seasoned Lobster, Grilled Shrimp, Fresh Mango, Mixed Greens, Pickled Daikon + Topped with Sesame Seeds with Ponzu Dressing

Crunchy Blue Crab Bowl

Crunchy Blue Crab Bowl

$25.00

Seasoned rice with Spicy Old Bay Blue Crab, Fresh Cucumbers, Ponzu Corn Salad, Orange-Fennel-Celery Slaw, Crispy Shallots, and Salt and Vinegar Wontons! Served with fresh lime, and Old Bay Aioli. **Contains Gluten**

Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

$26.00

Seasoned rice with your choice of protein (1), veggies (3), toppings (2), and sauces (1)!

Crispy Rice

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

$12.00

4 pieces of Spicy Tuna with avocado, jalapeno and eel sauce atop air fried crispy rice

Salmon Crispy Rice

Salmon Crispy Rice

$12.00

4 pieces of sliced salmon with ponzu sauce, green tobiko + dicon atop air fried crispy rice

Yellowtail Crispy Rice

Yellowtail Crispy Rice

$12.00

4 pieces of Yellowtail with ponzu sauce, red tobiko + scallion atop air fried crispy rice

Truffle Avocado Crispy Rice

Truffle Avocado Crispy Rice

$12.00

4 pieces Truffle Avocado topped with Sun Dried Tomato, Red Onion and Serrano Salsa + Crunchy Rice Pearls atop air fried crispy rice

Yuzu Lobster Crispy Rice

Yuzu Lobster Crispy Rice

$15.00

4 pieces of Yuzu Lobster with fresh mango, red tobiko and dill atop air fried crispy rice

Sides

Edamame

Edamame

$7.00

**Vegan**

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$7.00
Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$6.00
Ginger Seaweed Salad

Ginger Seaweed Salad

$9.00
Sesame Seaweed Salad

Sesame Seaweed Salad

$9.00

**Vegan** **Contains Gluten**

Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$6.00

Cauliflower Rice

$7.00
White Rice

White Rice

$5.00

Sauces + Extra

Spicy Mayo

Spicy Mayo

$1.50

Housemade Spicy Mayo

Ponzu

Ponzu

$1.50
Tamari

Tamari

$1.50

Gluten-Free Soy Sauce

Eel Sauce

Eel Sauce

$1.50
Date Dressing

Date Dressing

$1.50
Ginger Dressing

Ginger Dressing

$1.50
Lemon Aioli Dressing

Lemon Aioli Dressing

$1.50
Miso Dressing

Miso Dressing

$1.50
Old Bay Aioli Dressing

Old Bay Aioli Dressing

$1.50
Sesame Dressing

Sesame Dressing

$1.50
Truffle Ponzu Dressing

Truffle Ponzu Dressing

$1.50

Whipped Tofu

$1.00
Extra Ginger

Extra Ginger

$1.50
Extra Wasabi

Extra Wasabi

$1.50
Extra Soy

Extra Soy

$1.50

Beverages

Sanzo Yuzu Sparkling Water

Sanzo Yuzu Sparkling Water

$4.00
Sanzo Lychee Sparkling Water

Sanzo Lychee Sparkling Water

$4.00
Sanzo Calamansi (Lime) Sparkling Water

Sanzo Calamansi (Lime) Sparkling Water

$4.00
UCC Green Tea

UCC Green Tea

$3.50
Ito En Jasmine Green Tea + Milk

Ito En Jasmine Green Tea + Milk

$4.00
Peach Tea Harney

Peach Tea Harney

$6.00
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

Sparkling Water, Saratoga

$3.00

Still Water, Saratoga

$3.00