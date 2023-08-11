Luxe Box

$95.00

Our newest launch! 8 pieces of nigiri including: Striped Jack, Chutoro, King Salmon and Lean Tuna 8 pieces of maki including: Lobster and Negitoro Your choice of crispy rice (choose below) Chirashi salad with Salmon, Tuna, Hamachi, Ikura with a Karashi dressing Edamame Sauces include Soy, Ponzu and Spicy Mayo and ginger + wasabi