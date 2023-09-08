Skip to Main content
Bondivan 22048 Michigan Avenue
Bondivan 22048 Michigan Avenue
SIGNATURE
ESPRESSO&BREW
TEA
LATTES
BON FRAPPES
BAKERY
Smoothies & Refreshers
Hot
Cold
Hot
Mofawar
$3.50+
Bon
$4.25+
Adeni
$3.50+
SHEEBA QISHR
$3.50+
Desert Storm
$3.50+
Turkish
$4.00+
Cold
Iced Mofawar
$3.50+
Iced Adeni
$4.00+
ICED SHEEBA QISHR
$3.50+
Iced Bon
$4.50+
Hot
Espresso
$3.50
Moka
$5.50
Americano
$4.00
Cappuccino
$5.00
Cortado
$4.00
Macchiato
$5.50
Caramel Macchiato
$5.50
Affogato
$6.00
Add an espresso shot
$2.00
Add a flavor shot
$0.50
Coffee
$2.50+
Hot Chocolate
$4.00+
Cold
Macciato
$6.00+
Americano
$6.00+
Moka
$6.00+
Iced Chocolata
$4.50+
Iced Coffee
$6.00+
Iced Bon
$4.50
Hot
Shie
$4.00+
Adeni
$4.00+
English Breakfast
$3.00+
Earl Gray
$3.00+
Green
$3.00+
Cold
Iced Tea
$4.00+
Iced Tea Lemonade
$4.00+
Iced Adeni
$4.00+
Black Iced Tea
$3.75+
Iced Tea Limagraanate
$4.50+
HOT
Bon
$4.50+
Moka
$6.00+
Pistachio
$4.50+
Matcha
$5.50+
Golden Bliss
$4.50+
Vanilla
$4.50+
COLD
Bon
$5.00+
Moka
$5.00+
Pistachio
$5.00+
Matcha
$5.00+
Golden Bliss
$5.00+
Vanilla
$5.00+
Carmel Macciato
$4.25+
Bon
Vanilla Bean (Bon Frappe)
Caramel (Bon Frappe)
Matcha (Bon Frappe)
Vanilla Bean
Vanilla Bean
$5.95+
Croissants
Plain Crossant
$5.00+
Nutella Crossant
$6.00+
Raspberry Crossant
$6.00+
Pistachio Crossant
$6.00+
Almond Crossant
$6.00+
Chocolate Croissant
$6.00+
Eclairs
Chocolate
$6.00+
Coffee
$6.00+
Vanilla
$6.00+
Cakes
Tres Leches Cake
$6.00
Pistachio Cheesecake
$7.00
Caramel Cheescake
$7.00
Strawberry Cheescake
$7.00
Macaroons
Macaroons
$3.25
Madeleins
Madeleins
$2.00
Sabaya
Sabaya
$6.00
Honeycomb
Kalaya
$7.00
Tarts
Tart
$6.00+
Napoleon
Napoleon
$8.00
Smoothies
Mango Smoothie
$6.00
Strawberry Smoothie
$6.00
Mix Berries Smoothie
$6.00
Refreshers
Minty Lime
$6.00+
Pomegranate
$6.00+
Limagranate
$6.00+
Bondivan 22048 Michigan Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(313) 879-5295
22048 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, MI 48124
Closed
All hours
