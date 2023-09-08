SIGNATURE

Hot

Mofawar

$3.50+

Bon

$4.25+

Adeni

$3.50+

SHEEBA QISHR

$3.50+

Desert Storm

$3.50+

Turkish

$4.00+

Cold

Iced Mofawar

$3.50+

Iced Adeni

$4.00+

ICED SHEEBA QISHR

$3.50+

Iced Bon

$4.50+

ESPRESSO&BREW

Hot

Espresso

$3.50

Moka

$5.50

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cortado

$4.00

Macchiato

$5.50

Caramel Macchiato

$5.50

Affogato

$6.00

Add an espresso shot

$2.00

Add a flavor shot

$0.50

Coffee

$2.50+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Cold

Macciato

$6.00+

Americano

$6.00+

Moka

$6.00+

Iced Chocolata

$4.50+

Iced Coffee

$6.00+

Iced Bon

$4.50

TEA

Hot

Shie

$4.00+

Adeni

$4.00+

English Breakfast

$3.00+

Earl Gray

$3.00+

Green

$3.00+

Cold

Iced Tea

$4.00+

Iced Tea Lemonade

$4.00+

Iced Adeni

$4.00+

Black Iced Tea

$3.75+

Iced Tea Limagraanate

$4.50+

LATTES

HOT

Bon

$4.50+

Moka

$6.00+

Pistachio

$4.50+

Matcha

$5.50+

Golden Bliss

$4.50+

Vanilla

$4.50+

COLD

Bon

$5.00+

Moka

$5.00+

Pistachio

$5.00+

Matcha

$5.00+

Golden Bliss

$5.00+

Vanilla

$5.00+

Carmel Macciato

$4.25+

BON FRAPPES

Bon

Vanilla Bean (Bon Frappe)

Caramel (Bon Frappe)

Matcha (Bon Frappe)

Vanilla Bean

Vanilla Bean

$5.95+

BAKERY

Croissants

Plain Crossant

$5.00+

Nutella Crossant

$6.00+

Raspberry Crossant

$6.00+

Pistachio Crossant

$6.00+

Almond Crossant

$6.00+

Chocolate Croissant

$6.00+

Eclairs

Chocolate

$6.00+

Coffee

$6.00+

Vanilla

$6.00+

Cakes

Tres Leches Cake

$6.00

Pistachio Cheesecake

$7.00

Caramel Cheescake

$7.00

Strawberry Cheescake

$7.00

Macaroons

Macaroons

$3.25

Madeleins

Madeleins

$2.00

Sabaya

Sabaya

$6.00

Honeycomb

Kalaya

$7.00

Tarts

Tart

$6.00+

Napoleon

Napoleon

$8.00

Smoothies & Refreshers

Smoothies

Mango Smoothie

$6.00

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.00

Mix Berries Smoothie

$6.00

Refreshers

Minty Lime

$6.00+

Pomegranate

$6.00+

Limagranate

$6.00+