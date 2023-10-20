THE BONE AND BREAD KITCHEN at WIDOWMAKER TAPROOM
Baby spinach, Blue Comet braised pork belly, bell peppers, scallions, carrot ribbons, cilantro, mint, crushed peanut & sweet chili vinaigrette
Double smash burger, American cheese, shredded lettuce, potato stix, fried egg, & chipotle aioli on a grilled pretzel roll
Curry spiced fried chicken, cucumber, fresh cilantro, red onion, spiced yogurt sauce on a grilled pretzel roll
Traditional French onion soup, noodles, Swiss cheese crostini, scallions, boiled egg, and furikake sesame
Tomato & miso broth, noodles, fresh basil, roasted cherry tomatoes, garlic crisps, olive oil, and grill haloumi cheese
Ramen style noodles, tossed w/ chili garlic oil, scallions & sesame topped w/ water crest, sunny side egg, and choice of karaage or curry spiced fried chicken
Oyster mushrooms soaked in coconut milk & dredged in potato flour, deep fried with scallions & red jalapeno. Served with Thai chili sauce
Slow braised goat w/ Widow Lager & mild chilies in grilled corn tortillas w/ sweet onion, cilantro, pepper jack & mozzarella. Served w/ goat Au jus and fresh lime
Crispy chicken legs wrapped in bacon and tossed in our red dragon sauce w/ scallion and furikake sesame seeds. Served w/ Fry sauce
Double smash burger, sharp cheddar, red onion, house made pickles, fry sauce on a grilled pretzel roll
Choice of 2 house made sauces (each additional $.50)
Falafel style patty on grilled naan w/ arugula, cucumber, cilantro, red onion & spiced yogurt sauce. *Optional vegan sauce substitution- Thai chili sauce
All beef hotdog & pepper jack rolled in a sticky dough, tortilla & corn. Topped w/ mayo, cilantro & cotija cheese
Sake & soy brined chicken dredged in seasoned potato flour, house made pickles, shredded lettuce, fry sauce on a grilled pretzel roll