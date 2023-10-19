Bone Island Grill 4614 Francis Street
Breakfast Menu
Eggs
Cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meat increases your risk of foodborne illness
Cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meat increases your risk of foodborne illness
Cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meat increases your risk of foodborne illness
Cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meat increases your risk of foodborne illness
3 eggs, meat, potato, toast, and coffee. Cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meat increases your risk of foodborne illness
Cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meat increases your risk of foodborne illness
8 oz sirloin with 2 eggs, potatoes, & toast. Cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meat increases your risk of foodborne illness
Omelets
Cheese, tomato, mushrooms, onion, & green peppers
Your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage
Cheese, ham, mushroom, green pepper, & onions
Cheese, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, & potatoes
Cheese & sausage covered in sausage gravy
Corned beef hash & cheese
Ham, sausage, bacon, & shredded cheese
Hot pepper cheese, cream cheese, grilled onions and grilled jalapeños with Cajun American fries
Fajita chicken, grilled peppers & onion, hot pepper cheese, and Mexi ranch
Grilled roast beef, grilled onions & peppers, and Swiss cheese
Griddle Greats
2 pieces French toast or pancakes, 2 eggs, choice of meat, & potatoes. Cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meat increases your risk of foodborne illness
3 pieces
3 pieces
2 pieces
2 pieces
2 chocolate chip cakes topped with pecans, caramel sauce, & whipped cream
Breakfast Favorites
1 egg, made to order, ham, sausage patty, or bacon, & cheese on a toasted bagel. Served with hash browns. Cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meat increases your risk of foodborne illness
Scrambled eggs, scrambled with ham and shredded cheese on a grilled sourdough served with tots
Bacon, avocado, Cheddar cheese, spinach, tomato, and an over medium egg on a brioche bun with a side of potatoes
Ham, bacon, sausage, eggs, cheese, grilled peppers, onions, & American fries all scrambled with choice of toast. Cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meat increases your risk of foodborne illness
Served with 2 eggs, hash browns, & choice of toast, covered in sausage gravy
Hash browns covered with grilled onions, sausage gravy, & cheese. Served with choice of toast
Tater tots, scrambled eggs, onions, shredded cheese, topped with sausage gravy. Served with choice of toast
Potato skins filled with scrambled eggs, bacon and cheese with a side of sour cream
Cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meat increases your risk of foodborne illness
2 over easy eggs, spinach, smoked Cheddar, avocado, homemade black bean, & corn pico in a grilled wrap with tots
Crispy chicken over 2 biscuits, sausage gravy, shredded cheese & 2 over easy eggs on top
Crispy chicken patty, over medium egg, Cheddar, bacon, avocado on a brioche bun served with tots
One bacon egg and cheese and one sausage and cheese slider on warm biscuits served with American fries covered in sausage gravy
South of the Border Breakfast
3 scrambled eggs, grilled onions, grilled peppers, tomatoes, & sausage wrapped up & covered with your choice of wet sauce & cheese or sausage gravy
2 soft tortilla shells filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, cheese, grilled peppers, grilled onions, & tomatoes. Served with salsa and a side of hash browns
Waffle fries covered in scrambles eggs, shredded cheese, jalapeños, bacon bits, tomatoes, & avocados
Bacon, eggs, cheese, and pico in a grilled tortilla shell with queso dipping sauce
Cajun grilled shrimp, scrambled eggs, queso, grilled onions, jalapeños and Cajun tater tots
Lite Eaters
1 egg, ½ order of bacon or sausage links, ½ order of potatoes, & 1 piece of toast. No substitutions. Cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meat increases your risk of foodborne illness
1 piece with choice of meat
2 egg omelet with cheese & your choice of ham, sausage, or bacon with a side of toast
1 piece with choice of meat
Kids Breakfast
Extras
Friday morning
Food Menu
Daily specials
Appetizers
Combination of cheese sticks, chicken strips, pickles, mushrooms, potato skins, & onion rings. No substitutions
Shrimp, crab meat, Cajun spices, cream cheese, & cheese make up this spicy homemade dip, served with French bread
Secret blend of spinach, artichokes, & cheeses to make what is arguably the best dip in town! Served with tortilla chips
Crispy wings covered in Franks wing sauce. Also available plain or garlic Parma's. Served with homemade bleu cheese or ranch & celery
Served with choice of ranch, BBQ, or honey mustard. Try these buffalo'd or garlic Parm'd
Potato skins topped with grilled onions & peppers, cheese & bacon
Choose fries, waffle fries or tots. Pick-smothered in bacon & cheese, Memphis style (pork, smoked Cheddar, BBQ & slaw), nacho'd (nacho cheese, taco meat, lettuce, tomato, & onion), or buffalo'd (bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, shredded cheese & hot sauce)
Fresh Salads
Medium grilled burger, diced up over iceberg lettuce, minced onions & pickles, American cheese, with our special sauce drizzle
Blackened grilled chicken, mixed greens, cheese, tomato, cucumber, our homemade black bean & corn pico de gallo, crispy onions, tortilla strips, & BBQ & ranch drizzle
Grilled blackened shrimp, spring mix lettuce, avocado, crispy onions, shredded cheese, tomato, and cucumber
Seasoned ground beef, shredded cheese, lettuce, homemade black bean & corn pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro lime sauce, in a crispy tortilla bowl
Grilled fajita chicken, onions & peppers, on a bed of mixed greens, cheese, cucumber, tomato & tortilla strips. Served with our homemade Mexi-ranch
Ham, turkey, cheese, egg, tomato, cucumber, onion, and spring mix lettuce
Grilled chicken, spring mix lettuce, glazed pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, red onions, cucumber, and dried cherries
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, avocado, shredded cheese, bacon, and egg
B.I.G. Burgers
1/2 lb hand pattied burger topped with choice of cheese & condiments
Grilled sourdough, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on a 1/2 lb hand pattied burger
The cheeseburger meets the Reuben! Grilled dark rye, kraut, corned beef, & Swiss cheese on a 1/2 lb hand pattied burger. Served with 1000 island dressing
Two grilled cheese sandwiches as the buns with a 1/2 lb hand pattied burger in between, you choose the toppings!
Meatless patty pan-fried with your choice of cheese and toppings
2 hand pattied 1/4 lb burgers stacked & topped with pickles, diced onions, American cheese, shredded lettuce, & special sauce
Over medium fried egg, hash brown patty, bacon, American cheese, mayo, & ketchup on a 1/2 lb hand pattied burger
Grilled onions & jalapeño, Cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & homemade chipotle sauce on a 1/2 lb hand pattied burger
Grilled ham, bacon, shredded pork, American cheese, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo, & BBQ sauce on a 1/2 lb hand pattied burger
Tex Mex
2 ground beef tacos, hard or soft shell, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onion. Served with chips & cheese
Lately fried polluck, homemade pink tartar, lettuce, tomato, onions in soft flour shell. Served with chips & cheese
Grilled tilapia, homemade coleslaw, & shredded cheese in a soft shell topped with a homemade chipotle & cilantro lime sauce. Served with chips & cheese
Shredded pork & refried beans wrapped in a flour tortilla, deep fried, & covered in queso, black bean, & corn pico de gallo. Sour cream & salsa on the side
A Florida sampler, 1 fish taco, a cup of homemade seafood chowder, & a piece of key lime pie
Grilled fajita chicken, homemade black bean, & corn pico de gallo, queso, shredded lettuce, and cilantro lime drizzle
Tortilla chips, seasoned ground beef, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions. Sour cream & salsa on the side
Tortilla chips, seasoned ground beef, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions. Sour cream & salsa on the side
Refried beans, wrapped in a flour tortilla, & covered in enchilada sauce & shredded cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, sour cream, salsa, & tortilla chips on the side
Refried beans, wrapped in a flour tortilla, & covered in enchilada sauce & shredded cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, sour cream, salsa, & tortilla chips on the side
Refried beans, wrapped in a flour tortilla, & covered in enchilada sauce & shredded cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, sour cream, salsa, & tortilla chips on the side
Sandwiches
Grilled chicken, bacon, Cheddar, mayo, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and red onion on a brioche bun
Pulled pork, smoked Cheddar, and BBQ sauce on grilled sourdough
Grilled tilapia, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese on grilled dark rye, with 1000 island dressing
Ham, pork, Swiss, mustard, and pickle on pressed French bread
Crispy chicken patty, bacon, Cheddar cheese, and served deluxe
Slow roasted shredded beef, grilled mushrooms & onion, Swiss cheese & horseradish sauce, and on a hoagie bun
Grilled sourdough, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Shaved corned beef, Swiss cheese, kraut, dark rye, and 1000 island
Slow roasted shredded beef, brioche bun and your choice of cheese, hot or regular mustard
Wraps
Pulled pork, smoked Cheddar, crispy onion, & Kraft mac & cheese, BBQ sauce in a grilled wrap
Grilled salmon, bacon, fresh avocado, special sauce, & shredded lettuce
Grilled Cajun shrimp coated in hot sauce, homemade bleu cheese dressing, shredded cheese, lettuce, & tomato
Hot sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, French dressing in a grilled wrap
Grilled chicken, homemade ranch, bacon, lettuce, & tomato. Available crispy by request
Fajita seasoned chicken, grilled peppers, & onions, shredded cheese, & our homemade Mexi-Ranch
Lite Eaters
1/2 lb burger topped with grilled mushrooms & beef gravy. Served with mashed potatoes & gravy
Small burger with choice of cheese & toppings. Served with fries
Texas toast piled with shredded roast beef & gravy. Served with mashed potatoes & gravy
2 piece hand breaded & fried polluck. Served with fries
Choice of breaded or coconut shrimp. Served with fries
Small nacho with meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onion. Sour cream & salsa on the side
Dinner Entrées
Breaded beef tenderloin fried & topped with grilled mushrooms & beef gravy
2 grilled chicken breasts covered in grilled mushrooms, bacon, & shredded cheese. Served with a side of homemade Mexi-ranch
8 oz
10 oz. cooked to order, try your steak with one of our delicious toppings
2 pieces. Texas toast, slow roasted shredded roast beef, and covered in gravy
3 pieces hand breaded & fried pollack. Served with homemade tartar sauce
2 piece blackened & grilled tilapia. Served with homemade tartar sauce
Wild caught salmon. Spice it up with our famous hot crab & shrimp dip or spinach & artichoke spread
Breaded or coconut fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce or sweet & sour sauce
2 crispy chicken patties topped with grilled ham & Swiss cheese. Served with a side of honey mustard
A La Carte Side Choices
Kids Menu
Soft taco with meat, cheese, & lettuce. Served with chips & cheese
Choice of cheese & toppings
Choice of toppings
Topped with cheese & lettuce
Desserts
Taco tuesday special
Beach Drinks
Coconut rum, dark rum, cream de coconut, pineapple juice, orange juice, shaken
High Noon pineapple, pineapple vodka, Jameson orange, pineapple juice, lemonade
Pineapple vodka, ginger beer, Grenadine, pineapple juice, orange juice with oranges and cherries