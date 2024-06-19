Bones BBQ Smokehouse & Grill 1412 2nd Ave SW
Featured Items
- Any Two Favorites
All Favorite combos come with two sides and a dinner roll. Pick your meats and pick your sides. Brisket is a $5 upcharge.$19.99
- Texas Style Brisket
Catch this brisket while you can it's band-trimmed, seasoned, and slow-smoked with hickory wood for 12+ hours. While supplies last! Bestseller$20.00
- BBQ Pulled Pork Spud
House-smoked pulled pork, peppered bacon, Cheddar Jack cheese, onion tanglers, seasoned sour cream, and our signature bone's BBQ sauce, piled high on a baked potato$12.99
Main Menu
Starters
- 8 Wings Traditional Smoked Chicken Wings
Seasoned, house-smoked wings. Get them bathed in our signature bone's BBQ sauce, hot BBQ sauce, or served naked. Comes with your choice of dipping sauce$16.00
- 16 Wings Traditional Smoked Chicken Wings
Seasoned, house-smoked wings. Get them bathed in our signature bone's BBQ sauce, hot BBQ sauce, or served naked. Comes with your choice of dipping sauce$25.00
- Fried Pickles
Zesty dill pickle chips fried golden brown.$14.00
- Onion Rings
Grab the gang! Crispy golden fried onion rings served with ranch dressing$13.00
- Mac & Cheese Bites
Served with ranch dressing$9.00
- 10 Boneless Chicken Wings
10 all-white meat, lightly breaded chicken wings! Get them with our signature Bone's BBQ sauce, hot BBQ sauce, buffalo, or naked. Comes with your choice of dipping sauce$10.00
- 20 Boneless Chicken Wings
Grab a fork for these juicy, all-white meat, lightly breaded chicken wings! Get them sauced with our signature bone's BBQ sauce, hot BBQ sauce, or naked. Comes with your choice of dipping sauce$20.00
- Jalapeño Poppers
Jalapeño halves stuffed with cream cheese, special blend of seasonings and bacon. Topped off with more bacon and smoke to perfection.$11.00
- Fried Okra
A big taste of the south all wrapped up in little bites of golden deliciousness! Served with a side of ranch$8.00
- Pulled Pork Sliders
Pulled Pork slathered in your choice of sauce, topped off with onion tanglers and our house-made BBQ Ranch slaw.$10.00
Burgers
- The Bare Burger
For those times when less is more. Our in-house-made burger is seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served on a freshly made- in-house bun$12.99
- BBQ Bacon Burger
Our in-house-made burger is topped with peppered bacon, Cheddar cheese, and our signature bone's BBQ sauce and served on a freshly made-in-house bun$14.99
- Bone's Smokehouse Burger
A real BBQ bad boy. We start with our in-house-made burger, then add peppered bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, our signature Bone's BBQ sauce, pulled pork, and onion tanglers. Served on a freshly made-in-house bun. Customer favorite!$17.99
Bone's Signature Items
- Bone's Fish N Chips
A fish fry to inspire legends. Newcastle brown ale beer-battered, golden fried wild-caught Alaskan cod fillets, kettle chips, coleslaw, tartar sauce, and a dinner roll with butter$21.99
- BBQ Pulled Pork Spud
House-smoked pulled pork, peppered bacon, Cheddar Jack cheese, onion tanglers, seasoned sour cream, and our signature bone's BBQ sauce, piled high on a baked potato$12.99
- Bone's Bowls
Homemade mac n cheese topped with your choice of meat; topped with onion tanglers and our signature Bone's BBQ sauce$13.99
Slow Smoked BBQ Plates
- 1/3 Rack Loin Back Ribs
These baby backs are the superstars of the smoker. Seasoned, hand-rubbed, and slow-smoked with hickory wood for 4+ hours. Brushed with a light glaze of our signature bone's BBQ sauce$17.79
- House Rack Loin Back Ribs
These baby backs are the superstars of the smoker. Seasoned, hand-rubbed, and slow-smoked with hickory wood for 4+ hours. Brushed with a light glaze of our signature bone's BBQ sauce$26.99
- Full Rack Loin Back Ribs
These baby backs are the superstars of the smoker. Seasoned, hand-rubbed, and slow-smoked with hickory wood for 4+ hours. Brushed with a light glaze of our signature bone's BBQ sauce$36.99
- Pulled Pork
This pile of premium pork packs a punch, it's seasoned, hand-rubbed, and slow-smoked with hickory wood for 9+ hours$13.99
- Texas Style Brisket
Catch this brisket while you can it's band-trimmed, seasoned, and slow-smoked with hickory wood for 12+ hours. While supplies last! Bestseller$20.00
- Smoked Sausage Plate
This sausage is made from scratch with just the right kick of jalapeños and pepper jack cheese! Then we slowly smoke it in-house and grill it to perfection!$14.99
- Bone's Smoked Chicken
1/2 chicken. This bird has a wild side. Premium whole chicken seasoned, hand rubbed, and house-smoked for 2+ hours, then brushed with a light glaze of our signature bone's BBQ sauce$15.99
- Jerome's Pork Steak
Boston pork butt seasoned, smoked and grilled to perfection.$16.99
Create Your Own Bone's Favorite
- Any Two Favorites
All Favorite combos come with two sides and a dinner roll. Pick your meats and pick your sides. Brisket is a $5 upcharge.$19.99
- Any Three Favorites
All Favorite combos come with two sides and a dinner roll. Pick your meats and pick your sides. Brisket is a $5 upcharge.$24.99
- One Favorite and Ribs
All Favorite combos come with two sides and a dinner roll. Pick your meats and pick your sides. Brisket is a $5 upcharge.$22.99
Salads & Soups
- 16Th Ave Salad
Mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, mixed cheese, craisins, diced bacon, red onions, and croutons, top it all off with your choice of one: brisket, pulled pork, sausage, ribs, or grilled chicken, drizzled with BBQ ranch dressing$15.99
- Smokehouse Salad
Add more meat to your veggies. House-smoked turkey, house-cured smoked ham, peppered bacon, fresh salad greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, Cheddar Jack cheese, and croutons$15.99
- Full Caesar Salad
We put together a mean Caesar with crisp romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing$9.99
- Side Salad
Caesar or garden with mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, cheese and croutons$5.49
- Cup House Made Chili$3.99
- Bowl House Made Chili$5.49
- Cup Of Soup$3.99
- Bowl of Soup$5.49
Sandwiches
- Pulled Pork Sammy
This pork has a real pull. Seasoned house smoked and pulled. Topped with our signature Bone's BBQ sauce. Piled high on a fresh made-in-house bun. Customer favorite!$12.99
- Smoked Sausage Sandwich
This philly-style sandwich is the father of flavor. House-smoked sausage, red and green bell peppers, onions, Pepper Jack cheese, and our signature Bone's BBQ sauce. Served on a fresh baked hoagie roll$13.49
- The Cuban
This steamy grill-pressed sandwich is revolutionary. House-smoked pulled pork and ham; Swiss cheese, pickles, and house mustard. Served on fresh baked grilled sourdough bread$14.99
- Smoked Brisket Sandwich
Piled high with hand-seasoned, slow-smoked Texas-style brisket and topped with our signature Bone's BBQ sauce. Served on a fresh made-in-house bun$16.99
- Smokehouse Chicken Sandwich
Seasoned chicken breast with peppered. Bacon, pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Top it off with onion tanglers and our signature Bone's BBQ sauce. Served on a fresh made-in-house bun$17.99
- Bone's Pizza Burger
Bone's original flying saucer-style sandwich. Fresh house-ground seasoned beef with mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce sealed between two slices of our house-baked sourdough bread$13.99
- "Man"wich Sandwich
Copious amounts of smoked pulled pork tossed in our signature Bone's BBQ sauce, piled high on a fresh bun, topped with BBQ ranch slaw and tanglers$15.99
- Piggy, Piggy Wrap
House-smoked pork tossed with our signature Bone's BBQ sauce piled inside a flour tortilla wrap with house-made BBQ ranch slaw, red onions, tanglers, and Cheddar Jack cheese$13.99
- 1412 Wrap
Hot, smoked turkey, ham, and bacon with romaine, cucumber, pickles, tomatoes, house-made BBQ ranch, and Cheddar Jack cheese, and rolled inside a flour wrap$17.99
- Smoked Pepper Jack Turkey$14.99
- BLT$12.00
Family Matters
- 4 People A Little Bit of Everything
Ribs, pulled pork, sausage, chicken, and Bone's famous brisket, served with your choice of 2 medium-sides, buns, and a bottle of our signature Bone's original BBQ sauce$73.99
- 6 People A Little Bit of Everything
Ribs, pulled pork, sausage, chicken, and Bone's famous brisket, served with your choice of 2 medium-sides, buns, and a bottle of our signature Bone's original BBQ sauce$89.99
- 8 People A Little Bit of Everything
Ribs, pulled pork, sausage, chicken, and Bone's famous brisket, served with your choice of 2 medium-sides, buns, and a bottle of our signature Bone's original BBQ sauce$139.99
- 6 People The MSU #82
Pulled pork paired with your choice of 2 sides, buns, and a free bottle of our signature Bone's original BBQ sauce!!$58.99
- 12 People The MSU #82
Pulled pork paired with your choice of 2 sides, buns, and a free bottle of our signature Bone's original BBQ sauce!!$104.99
- The Tailgater
48 of our traditional house-smoked wings, 16 bone ribs, and 2 lbs of our homemade smoked sausage. Comes with your choice of 2 sides, ranch dressing, and 2 free jars of our signature Bone's original BBQ sauce!!$153.99
Sides
Premium Sides & Sauces
Desserts
Kids Menu
A la Carte
- Side Pulled Pork$3.50
- Half Pound Pork$6.75
- LB. Pork$13.50
- Side Brisket$7.55
- Half Pound Brisket$14.50
- LB. Brisket$29.50
- Side Sausage$4.00
- Half Pound Sausage$8.00
- LB. Sausage$16.00
- Single 1/4 Smoked Chicken$4.20
- Ribs by the bone$2.00
- Single Grilled Chicken Breast$3.00
- Single Hot Dogs$2.99
- Single Chicken Tender$2.00
- Bottle of Original BBQ Sauce$6.50
- Bottle of HOT BBQ Sauce$6.50
- Bottle of Mustard BBQ Sauce$6.50
- Single Corn Bread Muffin$1.49
- Half Dozen Corn Bread Muffins$8.94
- Dinner Roll$0.55
- Half Dozen Dinner Rolls$3.30
- Lunch Buns$1.10
- Half Dozen Lunch Buns$6.50
- Pint Coleslaw$9.00
- Pint Potato Salad$9.00
- Pint Mac & Cheese$9.00
- Pint Baked Beans$9.00
- Pint Mac Salad$9.00
- QT. Mac Salad$16.00
- QT. Coleslaw$16.49
- QT. Mac & Cheese$16.49
- QT. Potato Salad$16.49
- Qt. Chili$18.00
- Qt. Baked Beans$16.49
- Dipping Sauce (Regular)
- Dipping Sauce (Large)
- Pint BBQ Ranch Dressing$10.00
- Pint Ranch Dressing$9.00
- Pint Blue Cheese Dressing$12.00