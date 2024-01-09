Boo Ray's of New Orleans - Hudson Oaks 201 Hudson Oaks Drive
MAIN MENU
Beverages
Appetizers
- App. Sampler$31.49
All your appetizer favorites! Fondue, 2 crab cakes, gator, crawfish, pickles and 3 caviar
- Shrmp Craw Fondue$15.99
Sauteed shrimp and crawfish mixed in a spinach cream sauce and topped with cheese, served with garlic bread
- Extra Fondue Bread$2.00
- Fried Pickles$11.49
A handful of sliced pickles battered and deep fried, served with cajun buttermilk
- Cheese Stix$10.49
6 Fried mozzarella sticks tossed in our homemade in-house bread crumbs
- Boiled Shrimp$15.99
12 medium shrimp boiled in our special spices, served hot with remoulade sauce on the side
- Boudin$12.49
That is all you need to know, served with crackers and hot sauce
- Cajun Caviar$13.49
6 jalapenos stuffed with shrimp, crabmeat and cheese, grilled or fried served with cajun buttermilk
- Crab Cakes$14.49
3 nice lumps of crabmeat tossed in onions, peppers and breadcrumbs, served with voodoo sauce
- Swamp Wedges$12.29
- Swamp Fries$12.29
Potato wedges smothered in our homemade andouille gravy, topped with cheddar cheese and bacon and cajun buttermilk on the side
- Croquette Bites$12.99
12 Sweet corn, jalapenos, cream cheese and of course bacon, blended and fried to perfection
- Fried Gator$14.99
Real alligator meat marinated and seasoned with spicy flour, then deep freid, served with french fries
- Craw Pop$13.39
Crawfish tail meat seasoned,battered and deep fried served with french fries
- Bread Basket$8.49
- Hush Pup Bask$7.74
- Crawfish Pies$14.49
5 Natchitoches mini crawfish pies, served on a bed of dirty rice, topped with creole lemon butter
- Fried Jalapenos$12.49
A handful of sliced pickles battered and deep fried, served with cajun buttermilk
- Fried Mushrooms$12.49
A handful of sliced mushrooms battered and deep fried, served with cajun buttermilk
- Boudin Balls$10.99
Made from a blend of seasoned rice, sausage and spices and stuffed with pepperjack cheese. Battered in our seasoned bread crumbs
- Pop Chicken$11.99
- Louisiana Pop Chk$11.99
- Oysters (Half)$10.00
Gulf oysters served with cocktail, lemons and crackers
- Oysters (Dozen)$15.00
Gulf oysters served with cocktail, lemons and crackers
- Charbroil (Half)$10.00
- Charbroil (Dozen)$15.00
- Rockafellar (Half)$14.49
Gulf caught oysters cooked on our 550 degree flat-top grill topped with fondue sauce and parmesan cheese melted
- Rockafellar (Dozen)$20.00
Gulf caught oysters cooked on our 550 degree flat-top grill topped with fondue sauce and parmesan cheese melted
- Drago (Half)$12.49
Gulf caught oysters cooked on our 550 degree flat-top grill topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese melted
- Drago (Dozen)$19.00
Gulf caught oysters cooked on our 550 degree flat-top grill topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese melted
1/2 Apps
- 1/2 App. Sampler$17.99
All your appetizer favorites! Fondue, 1 crab cakes, gator, crawfish, pickles and 2 caviar
- 1/2 Fondue$9.99
Sauteed shrimp and crawfish mixed in a spinach cream sauce and topped with cheese, served with garlic bread
- 1/2 Boudin$7.99
That is all you need to know, served with crackers and hot sauce
- 1/2 Fried Pickles$7.99
Sliced pickles battered and deep fried, served with cajun buttermilk
- 1/2 Cajun Caviar$8.99
3 jalapenos stuffed with shrimp, crabmeat and cheese, grilled or fried served with cajun buttermilk
- 1/2 Swamp Wedges$8.99
- 1/2 Swamp Fries$8.99
Potato wedges smothered in our homemade andouille gravy, topped with cheddar cheese and bacon
- 1/2 Fried Gator$9.99
Real alligator meat marinated and seasoned with spicy flour, then deep freid, served with french fries
- 1/2 Craw Pop$8.99
Crawfish tail meat seasoned,battered and deep fried served with french fries
- 1/2 Boiled Shrimp$9.99
6 medium shrimp boiled in our special spices, served hot with remoulade sauce on the side
- 1/2 Hush Pup. Bask$5.49
- 1/2 Bread Basket$5.49
- 1/2 Croquette Bites$8.49
12 Sweet corn, jalapenos, cream cheese and of course bacon, blended and fried to perfection
- 1/2 Crab Cakes$9.99
2 nice lumps of crabmeat tossed in onions, peppers and breadcrumbs, served with voodoo sauce
- 1/2 Cheese Stix$7.99
3 Fried mozzarella sticks tossed in our homemade in-house bread crumbs
Soups & Salads
- Gumbo$8.50+
- Crab Bisque$8.50+
- Dinner Salad$8.29
A fresh mixture of greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons
- Chicken Salad$14.49
Seasoned and blackened chicken breast, served on a bed of greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, bacon, cheese and croutons
- Dixie Salad$12.49
A fresh mixture of greens tossed with croutons, cucumbers, tomatoes, bacon and cheese
- 1/2 Chicken Salad$9.99
Seasoned and blackened chicken breast, served on a bed of greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, bacon, cheese and croutons
- 1/2 Dixie Salad$8.99
A fresh mixture of greens tossed with croutons, cucumbers, tomatoes, bacon and cheese
Kids Meal
- Kid Cheeseburger$5.95
4 oz all beef patty, with cheddar cheese, french fries
- Kid Corny Dog$5.95
Corn dog with french fries
- Kid Fried Catfish$5.95
Fried catfish with french fries
- Kid Fried Chicken$5.95
2 fried chicken tenders with french fries
- Kid Fried Shrimp$5.95
Fried baby shrimp with french fries
- Kid Grilled cheese$5.95
Cheddar cheese on texas toast with french fries
- Kid Swamp Fries$5.95
French fries with gravy and topped with melted cheddar cheese
- Kid Mac N Cheese$5.95
Mac N cheese with french fries
- Kid Meal full Price$4.95
Upcharge for Kid's eat free
Steak & Fish
- 14oz Ribeye$28.49
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and grilled over mequite wood Blackened Served with meuniere sauce, served with your choice of potato and green beans
- 8oz Filet$32.49
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and grilled over mequite wood Blackened Served with meuniere sauce, served with your choice of potato and green beans
- Salmon$25.99
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and grilled over mequite wood Blackened Served with meuniere sauce, served with dirty rice and green beans
- Tilapia$22.99
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and grilled over mequite wood Blackened Served with meuniere sauce, served with dirty rice and green beans
- Redfish$25.99
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and grilled over mequite wood Blackened Served with meuniere sauce, served with dirty rice and green beans
- Mahi Mahi$25.49
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and grilled over mequite wood Blackened Served with meuniere sauce, served with dirty rice and green beans
- Catfish$24.99
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and grilled over mequite wood Blackened Served with meuniere sauce, served with dirty rice and green beans
- Swordfish$21.99
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and grilled over mequite wood Blackened Served with meuniere sauce, served with dirty rice and green beans
Fried Seafood
- Alligator Platter$26.49
Real alligator meat marinated and seasoned with spicy flour, then deep freid, served with french fries and green beans
- Catfish Platter$24.99
1 lb. of fresh catfish seasoned, coated and deep fried, served with french fries and green beans
- Oyster Platter$26.99
12 oysters battered in our special in-house blend and fried till golden brown, served with french fries and green beans
- Shrimp Platter$24.49
12 shrimp seasoned and coated in our special in-house blend, then deep fried, served with french fries and green beans
- Seafood Platter$39.49
Catfish, shrimp, gator, crawfish and oysters, served with french fries and green beans
- Half Seafood Platter$20.99
Boo-Ray's Specialties
- Savana Filet$33.99
Named after my daughter; need I say more? A 10 oz filet stuffed with shrimp and crabmeat stuffing then topped with a homemade crawfish hollandaise*, served with your choice of potato and green beans
- D Brochette$24.99
8 plump shrimp, stuffed with jalapenos and jack cheese, wrapped in bacon and served on a bed of dirty rice, served with green beans on the side
- Fish Bienville$26.49
Grilled tilapia served on a shrimp and crabmeat stuffing topped with our homemade crawfish hollandaise*, served with dirty rice and green beans
- Bucktown$24.99
8 oz filet of fresh tilapia fried in our special in-house blend and smothered in a creole cream sauce with shrimp and crabmeat, served over white rice and green beans on the side
- D Jambalaya$20.49
(Red) chicken, andouille, crawfish and shrimp tossed in seasoned rice
- D Jamba Pasta$22.49
(Red) chicken, andouille, crawfish and shrimp tossed in chipotle creole sauce with fettuccine pasta
- D Etouffee$21.49
Your choice of shrimp or crawfish, topped with white rice
- D Shrmp Fett$20.49
10 medium shrimp sauteed with garlic butter and served on a bed of fettuccini that has been tossed in vreole cream sauce then topped with parmesan cheese and chives
- D Stuff Shrmp$23.49
8 medium shrimp stuffed with shrimp and crabmeat stuffing, topped with crawfish hollandaise* and served over white rice and green beans
- Lil' Bits Jala$25.49
Tilapia blackened and served over a bed of dirty rice, topped with sauteed shrimp and crawfish in a jalapeno cream sauce with green beans on the side
- Cedar Salmon*$29.49
10 oz filet of salmon glazed in honey and garlic butter then cooked on a cedar plank, served with green beans and your choice of potato
- Ribs (Full)$30.49
Slow cooked over mesquite wood with Boo-Ray's special BBQ sauce, served with sweet potato fries and green beans
- Ribs (Half)$20.49
Slow cooked over mesquite wood with Boo-Ray's special BBQ sauce, served with sweet potato fries and green beans
Tastes Like Chicken
- Chkn Tchoup$17.99
8 oz chicken breast grilled and served on top of sauteed mushrooms, onions, red potatoes and tasso smothered with crawfish hollandaise* and green beans on the side
- D Chick Fett$17.49
Blackened chicken served on a bed of fettuccine that has been tossed in creole cream sauce and topped with parmesan cheese and chives
- D Chicken$17.49
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and grilled over mequite wood Blackened Served with meuniere sauce, served with dirty rice and green beans
- D CFS$17.99
6 oz Fresh cubed steak seasoned and deeo fried served with green beans and garlic mashed potatoes, topped with andouille cream gravy.
- D CFC$17.99
- D Chicken Finger$15.99
Chicken tenders seasoned and battered in our special in-house blend, then deep fried, served with french fries and green beans
- D Stuffed Chicken$18.49
8 oz chicken breast grilled and topped with shrimp and crabmeat stuffing then topped with homemade crawfish hollandaise*, served with dirty rice and green beans
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Cheeseburger$16.49
8 oz ground 100% chuck patty cooked over mesquite wood, topped with pepper jack cheese
- Chicken Sandwich$15.49
8 oz chicken breast lightly brushed wit garlic butter and grilled mesquite wood, topped with pepper jack cheese
- Catfish Po'Boy$17.49
Served with Gambino's french bread and topped with lettuce and tomatoes
- Shrimp Po'Boy$17.49
Served with Gambino's french bread and topped with lettuce and tomatoes
- Oyster Po'Boy$17.49
Served with Gambino's french bread and topped with lettuce and tomatoes
- Chicken Po'Boy$16.99
Served with Gambino's french bread and topped with lettuce and tomatoes
Ala Carte
- 1 Andouille$5.49
- 1 Boudin$6.24
- 1 Brochette$3.99
- 1 Catfish$3.49
- 1 Chicken$5.49
- 1 Chicken Tender$5.98
- 1 Crab Cake$3.99
- 1 Fried Catfish$3.49
- 1 Fried Oyster$1.99
- 1 Fried Shrimp$1.99
- 1 Grill Shrimp$1.99
- 1 Hamburger Patty$5.99
- 1 Stuff Shrimp$3.49
- 1 Tilapia$6.99
- 2 Tilapia$13.99
- 1 Mahi$14.99
- 1 Salmon$16.00
- 1 Redfish$15.99
- 6 Fried Shrimp$6.99
- 6 Grilled Shrimp$6.99
- 2 Fried Catfish$6.98
- 4 Fried Catfish$13.96
- 6 Fried Catfish$19.94
- 6 Fried Oysters$5.99
1/2 Orders
- 1/2 Andouille RB&R$9.49
- 1/2 CFS$10.99
- 1/2 Chicken$9.49
- 1/2 Chicken Fingers$9.49
- 1/2 CFC$9.99
- 1/2 Fried Catfish$9.99
- 1/2 Fried Shrimp$9.99
- 1/2 Jala Catfish$9.99
- 1/2 Stuffed Chicken$10.49
- 1/2 Tilapia$9.99
- 1/2 Chkn Fett$9.49
- 1/2 Shrimp Fett$10.49
- 1/2 Catfish Po' Boy$10.49
- 1/2 Chicken Po' Boy$9.99
- 1/2 Chicken Sandwich$9.99
- 1/2 Oyster Po' Boy$10.49
- 1/2 Shrimp Po' Boy$10.49
- 1/2 Bienville$15.99
- 1/2 Lil' Bits Jala$14.49
- 1/2 Stuffed Shrimp$12.99
- 1/2 Tchoupas$10.99
- 1\2 Jamba Pasta$14.49
Dessert
- Bread Pudding$6.99
French bread soaked in heavy cream, cinnamon, sugar and our blend of spices. Baked with peaches and pecans topped with Jack Daniel's bourbon sauce
- Mud Sundae$5.99
A rich chocolate pecan brownie served hot and topped with ice cream
- Cheesecake$6.25
A creamy white chocolate cheesecake swirled with blueberry filling set in a chocolate crust. Topped with whipped cream and white chocolate shavings
- Chocolate Cake$6.25
Velvety chocolate mousse in between layers of chocolate decadence and moist chocolate butter cake on a chocolate cookies crust. Finished with a chocolate butter icing
- Crème Brulee$6.49
Made with berries in a light vanilla custard topped with caramelized sugar
- Key Lime Pie$6.25
Real Florida key time juice pureed and blended into a tangy crème chantilly, two sponge canilla buscuits, key lime mousse layers topped with vanilla bean, rosette, and white chocolate garnish
- Ice Cream$1.50
- 1/2 Bread Pudding$5.00
French bread soaked in heavy cream, cinnamon, sugar and our blend of spices. Baked with peaches and pecans topped with Jack Daniel's bourbon sauce
- 1/2 Mud Sundae$5.00
A rich chocolate pecan brownie served hot and topped with ice cream
SPEED BAR
DFT Beer
LUNCH
- Cheeseburger$14.49
8 oz ground 100% chuck patty cooked over mesquite wood, topped with pepper jack cheese
- Chicken Sandwich$13.49
8 oz chicken breast lightly brushed wit garlic butter and grilled mesquite wood, topped with pepper jack cheese
- Catfish Po'Boy$15.49
Served with Gambino's french bread and topped with lettuce and tomatoes
- Shrimp Po'Boy$15.49
Served with Gambino's french bread and topped with lettuce and tomatoes
- Oyster Po'Boy$15.49
Served with Gambino's french bread and topped with lettuce and tomatoes
- Chicken Po'Boy$14.99
Served with Gambino's french bread and topped with lettuce and tomatoes
- L Tilapia$13.99
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and grilled over mequite wood Blackened Served with meuniere sauce, served with dirty rice and green beans
- L CFS$13.99
4 oz Fresh cubed steak seasoned and deep fried served with green beans and garlic mashed potatoes, topped with andouille cream gravy.
- L CFC$13.99
- L Fried Catfish$13.99
Fried catfish seasoned, coated and deep fried, served with french fries and greens beans
- L Stuffed Chicken$13.75
8oz. Chicken breast grilled and stuffed with shrimp and crabmeat stuffing topped with homemade crawfish hollandaise* and served with dirty rice and greens
- L Etouffee$13.49
Your choice of shrimp or crawfish, topped with white rice
- L Jamba$13.99
(Red) chicken, andouille, crawfish and shrimp tossed in seasoned rice
- L Jamba Pasta$14.49
(Red) chicken, andouille, crawfish and shrimp tossed in chipotle creole sauce with fettuccine
- L Jalap Catfish$14.49
Deep fried and served on a bed of white rice topped with our jalapeno cream sauce, served with greens on the side
- L Andouille RB&R$13.49
Red beans slowly cooked, seasoned and smoked, served with white rice and grilled andouille sausage
- L Fried Shrimp$14.49
6 medium shrimp seasoned and coated in our special in-house blend, then deep fried, served with french fries and green beans
- L Fried Ckn Fingers$12.49
Chicken tenders seasoned and battered in our special in-house blend, then deep fried, served with french fries and green beans
- L Chicken Fett$13.99
Blackened chicken served on a bed of fettuccine that has been tossed in creole cream sauce and topped with parmesan cheese and chives
- L Shrimp Fett$13.49
Shrimp sauteed with garlic butter and served on a bed of fettuccine that has been tossed in creole cream sauce and topped with parmesan cheese and chives
- L Chicken$13.99
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and grilled over mequite wood Blackened Served with meuniere sauce, served with dirty rice and green beans
- L Stuffed Shrimp$13.75
5 medium shrimp stuffed with shrimp and crabmeat stuffing topped with crawfish hollandaise* sauce and served over white rice and green beans
- L Brochette$13.49
5 plump shrimp stuffed with jalapenos and jack cheese, wrapped in bacon and served on a bed of dirty rice and green beans
- L Redfish$17.49
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and Grilled over mesquite wood Blackened served with menuire sauce Served with dirty rice and green beans
- L Mahi Mahi$16.49
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and Grilled over mesquite wood Blackened served with menuire sauce Served with dirty rice and green beans
- L Swordfish$16.99
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and Grilled over mesquite wood Blackened served with menuire sauce Served with dirty rice and green beans
- L Halibut$18.99
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and Grilled over mesquite wood Blackened served with menuire sauce Served with dirty rice and green beans
- L Artic Char$17.49
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and Grilled over mesquite wood Blackened served with menuire sauce Served with dirty rice and green beans
- L Barramundi$16.99
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and Grilled over mesquite wood Blackened served with menuire sauce Served with dirty rice and green beans
- L Branzini$16.99
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and Grilled over mesquite wood Blackened served with menuire sauce Served with dirty rice and green beans
- L Grouper$17.49
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and Grilled over mesquite wood Blackened served with menuire sauce Served with dirty rice and green beans
- L Wahoo ono$17.99
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and Grilled over mesquite wood Blackened served with menuire sauce Served with dirty rice and green beans
CHEAP EATS
- Cheeseburger$16.49
8 oz ground 100% chuck patty cooked over mesquite wood, topped with pepper jack cheese
- Chicken Sandwich$15.49
8 oz chicken breast lightly brushed wit garlic butter and grilled mesquite wood, topped with pepper jack cheese
- Catfish Po'Boy$17.49
Served with Gambino's french bread and topped with lettuce and tomatoes
- Shrimp Po'Boy$17.49
Served with Gambino's french bread and topped with lettuce and tomatoes
- Oyster Po'Boy$17.49
Served with Gambino's french bread and topped with lettuce and tomatoes
- Chicken Po'Boy$16.99
Served with Gambino's french bread and topped with lettuce and tomatoes
- L Etouffee$15.49
Your choice of shrimp or crawfish, topped with white rice
- L Tilapia$15.99
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and grilled over mequite wood Blackened Served with meuniere sauce, served with dirty rice and green beans
- L CFS$15.99
4 oz Fresh cubed steak seasoned and deep fried served with green beans and garlic mashed potatoes, topped with andouille cream gravy.
- L CFC
- L Fried Catfish$15.99
Fried catfish seasoned, coated and deep fried, served with french fries and greens beans
- L Stuffed Chicken$15.75
8oz. Chicken breast grilled and stuffed with shrimp and crabmeat stuffing topped with homemade crawfish hollandaise* and served with dirty rice and greens
- L Jamba$15.99
(Red) chicken, andouille, crawfish and shrimp tossed in seasoned rice
- L Brochette$15.49
5 plump shrimp stuffed with jalapenos and jack cheese, wrapped in bacon and served on a bed of dirty rice and green beans
- L Jamba Pasta$16.49
(Red) chicken, andouille, crawfish and shrimp tossed in chipotle creole sauce with fettuccine
- L Jalap Catfish$16.49
Deep fried and served on a bed of white rice topped with our jalapeno cream sauce, served with greens on the side
- L Andouille RB&R$15.49
Red beans slowly cooked, seasoned and smoked, served with white rice and grilled andouille sausage
- L Fried Shrimp$16.49
6 medium shrimp seasoned and coated in our special in-house blend, then deep fried, served with french fries and green beans
- L Fried Ckn Fingers$14.49
Chicken tenders seasoned and battered in our special in-house blend, then deep fried, served with french fries and green beans
- L Chicken Fett$15.99
Blackened chicken served on a bed of fettuccine that has been tossed in creole cream sauce and topped with parmesan cheese and chives
- L Shrimp Fett$15.49
Shrimp sauteed with garlic butter and served on a bed of fettuccine that has been tossed in creole cream sauce and topped with parmesan cheese and chives
- L Chicken$15.99
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and grilled over mequite wood Blackened Served with meuniere sauce, served with dirty rice and green beans
- L Stuffed Shrimp$15.75
5 medium shrimp stuffed with shrimp and crabmeat stuffing topped with crawfish hollandaise* sauce and served over white rice and green beans
- L Redfish$19.49
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and Grilled over mesquite wood Blackened served with menuire sauce Served with dirty rice and green beans
- L Mahi Mahi$18.49
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and Grilled over mesquite wood Blackened served with menuire sauce Served with dirty rice and green beans
- L Swordfish$18.99
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and Grilled over mesquite wood Blackened served with menuire sauce Served with dirty rice and green beans
- L Halibut$20.99
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and Grilled over mesquite wood Blackened served with menuire sauce Served with dirty rice and green beans
- L Artic Char$19.49
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and Grilled over mesquite wood Blackened served with menuire sauce Served with dirty rice and green beans
- L Barramundi$18.99
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and Grilled over mesquite wood Blackened served with menuire sauce Served with dirty rice and green beans
- L Branzini$18.99
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and Grilled over mesquite wood Blackened served with menuire sauce Served with dirty rice and green beans
- L Grouper$19.49
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and Grilled over mesquite wood Blackened served with menuire sauce Served with dirty rice and green beans
- L Wahoo ono$19.99
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and Grilled over mesquite wood Blackened served with menuire sauce Served with dirty rice and green beans
SIDES
- Side Brocc$7.74
- Side Craw Pies$7.74
- Side Craw Pop$8.24
- Side Dirty Rice$7.74
- Side Mac N Cheese$7.74
- Side Gator$8.24
- Side Asparagus$7.74
- Side Corn on Cob$7.74
- Side Craw Etoufee$7.74
- Side French Fries$7.74
- Side Fried Mushrooms$7.74
- Side Fried Okra$7.74
- Side Fried Squash$7.74
- Side Green Beans$7.74
- Side Squash$7.74
- Side Gumbo$8.50
- Side Jamba$8.24
- Side Mashed Potato$7.74
- Side Pasta$7.74
- Side Plain Corn$7.74
- Side Potato Casserole$7.74
- Side Red Beans & Rice$7.74
- Side Red Potato$7.74
- Side Roasted Corn$7.74
- Side Sauteed Mushrooms$7.74
- Side Shrmp Etouffee$8.24
- Side Sweet Fries$7.74
- Side White Rice$7.74
MONKEYS
Monkey (Deep Copy)
- Monkey Brocc$2.50
- Monkey Craw Pies$5.24
- Monkey Craw Pop$5.24
- Monkey Dirty Rice$2.50
- Monkey Mac N Cheese$2.50
- Monkey Gator$5.24
- Monkey Asparagus$2.50
- Monkey Corn on Cob$2.50
- Monkey Craw Etoufee$5.24
- Monkey French Fries$2.50
- Monkey Fried Mushrooms$2.50
- Monkey Fried Okra$2.50
- Monkey Fried Squash$2.50
- Monkey Green Beans$5.24
- Monkey Squash$2.50
- Monkey Gumbo$5.24
- Monkey Jamba$5.24
- Monkey Mashed Potato$2.50
- Monkey Pasta$5.24
- Monkey Plain Corn$2.50
- Monkey Potato Cass.$5.24
- Monkey Red Beans & Rice$5.24
- Monkey Red Potato$2.50
- Monkey Roasted Corn$2.50
- Monkey Sauteed Mushrooms$2.50
- Monkey Shrimp Etouffee$5.24
- Monkey Sweet Fries$2.50
- Monkey White Rice$2.50
BEER
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
- Bud Light$4.00
- Coors Light$4.00
- Miller Lite$4.00
- Mich. Ultra$4.50
- Shiner$4.00
- Dos XX$5.00
- Lone Star Light$3.50
- Lone Star$3.50
- Modelo$5.00
- Bud$4.00
- Corona$5.00
- Corona Light$5.00
- Corona Premier$5.00
- Coors$4.00
- Redd's Apple$5.25
- Mich. Ultra Gold$5.00
- Yueng. Flight$5.00
- Heineken$4.50
- Heineken 00$5.00
- Mich. Ultra Lime$4.00
Canned Seltzer
LIQUOR & COCKTAILS
Cocktails
- Amaretto Sour$6.00
- Apple Martini$6.00
- Bahama Mama$6.00
- Bailey's Coffee$6.00
- Bloody Bull$6.00
- Bloody Mary$5.25
- Blue Chair Bayou$8.00
- Blue Hawaiian$5.25
- Blue Frozen Margarita$8.00
- Buttery Nipple$5.00
- Cape Cod$5.25
- Colorado Bulldog$4.75
- Cosmo Gin$5.25
- Cosmo Vodka$4.25
- Daiquiri$5.75
- Frozen Texas Hurricane$8.00
- Fuzzy Navel$4.75
- Hurricane Rocks$8.00
- Irish Car Bomb$7.00
- Irish Coffee$5.25
- Jager Bomb$7.00
- Kahula Coffee$4.50
- Kamakazi$4.75
- LemonDrop$6.75
- Liquid Cocaine$4.75
- Liquid Marijuana$4.75
- Long Island Tea$6.00
- Louisiana Limeade$8.00
- Manhattan$4.75
- Margarita$5.00
- Martini Gin$7.75
- Martini Vodka$7.75
- Mexican Candy$6.00
- Midori Sour$4.75
- Mimosa$6.00
- Moscow Mule$4.50
- Oatmeal Cookie$5.25
- Old Fashioned$5.50
- Pina Colada$5.75
- Royal F&*k$6.75
- Rum Runner$5.75
- Salty Dog$4.75
- Screw Ball$6.00
- Screwdriver$4.75
- Sex on the Beach$5.25
- Short Bus$6.25
- Swamp Juice$8.00
- Tequila Sunrise$4.75
- Texas Tea$5.00
- Tiger Tail$6.75
- Toasted Almond$5.25
- Tom Collins$4.75
- Tuaca Bomb$6.00
- Tuaca Lemon Drop$6.00
- Vegas Bomb$7.00
- Violet Fleur$8.25
- Voo-Doo Punch$8.00
- Washington Apple$5.25
- Whiskey Sour$4.75
- White Russian$4.75
Vodka
- Well Vodka$5.00
- Well Vanilla Vodka$5.00
- Absolute$7.25
- Deep Eddy’s$7.25
- Deep Eddy’s Cranberry$7.25
- Deep Eddy’s Lemon$7.25
- Deep Eddy’s Orange$7.25
- Deep Eddy’s Sweet Tea$7.25
- Deep Eddy’s Peach$7.25
- Grey Goose$8.25
- Kettle One$8.25
- Smirnoff Triple Distilled$7.25
- Tito’s$7.25
- DBL Well Vodka$6.50
- DBL Well Vanilla Vodka$6.75
- DBL Absolut$9.00
- DBL Deep Eddy's$9.00
- DBL Deep Eddy's Cranberry$9.00
- DBL Depp Eddy's Lemon$9.00
- DBL Deep Eddy's Orange$9.00
- DBL Deep Eddy's Peach$9.00
- DBL Deep Eddy's Sweet Tea$9.00
- DBL Deep Eddy's Ruby Red$9.00
- DBL Grey Goose$10.25
- DBL Kettle One$10.25
- DBL Smirnoff Triple Distilled$9.00
- DBL Stolichnaya$10.00
- DBL Tito's$9.00
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey/Bourbon
- Well Bourbon$5.00
- Crown Royal$7.25
- Crown Royal Apple$7.25
- Crown Apple Vanilla$7.25
- Fireball$7.25
- Jack Daniel's$7.25
- Jameson$7.25
- Jameson Black Barrel$7.25
- Jim Beam$7.25
- Maker's Mark$7.25
- Seagram's 7$7.25
- Southern Comfort$7.25
- TX Straight Bourbon$8.25
- Texas Whiskey$7.25
- Weller$7.25
- Wild Turkey$7.25
- DBL Well Bourbon$6.50
- DBL Crown Royal$9.25
- DBL Crown Royal Apple$9.25
- DBL Crown Apple Vanilla$9.25
- DBL Fireball$9.00
- DBL Jack Daniel's$9.00
- DBL Jameson$9.25
- DBL Jameson Black Barrel$9.00
- DBL Jim Beam$9.00
- DBL Maker's Mark$9.25
- DBL Seagram's 7$9.00
- DBL Southern Comfort$9.00
- DBL TX Straight Bourbon$10.00
- DBL Texas Whiskey$9.25
- DBL Weller$9.00
- DBL Wild Turkey$9.00
Scotch
Liqueur/Cordials
- Amaretto$6.00
- Apple Pucker$3.00
- Bailey's$7.00
- Butterscotch Schnapps$5.00
- Chamborde$7.00
- Contreau$7.00
- Disaronno$7.00
- Frangelico$7.00
- Goldschlager$7.25
- Grand Marnier$6.00
- Grape Pucker$6.00
- Hot Damn$7.25
- Jagermeister$7.25
- Kahula$7.25
- Midori$7.25
- Peach Pucker$6.00
- Peach Schnapps$6.00
- Peppermint Schnapps$4.50
- Razzmatazz$5.00
- Rumple Mintz$7.25
- Sour Apple Schnapps$6.00
- Tuaca$7.25
- Blue Curaco$6.00
- Melon Liquor$6.00
- Triple Sec$6.00
- DBL Amaretto$7.50
- DBL Apple Pucker$4.50
- DBL Bailey's$8.75
- DBL Butterscotch Schnapps$6.50
- DBL Chamborde$8.75
- DBL Contreau$9.00
- DBL Disaronno$8.75
- DBL Frangelico$9.00
- DBL Goldschlager$9.25
- DBL Grand Marnier$8.00
- DBL Grape Pucker$7.50
- DBL Hot Damn$8.75
- DBL Jagermeister$9.00
- DBL Kahula$9.00
- DBL Midori$9.00
- DBL Peach Pucker$7.50
- DBL Peach Schnapps$7.50
- DBL Peppermint Schnapps$5.25
- DBL Razzmatazz$6.50
- DBL Rumple Mintz$9.00
- DBL Sour Apple Schnapps$7.50
- DBL Tuaca$9.00
- DBL Blue Curaco$7.50
- DBL Melon Liquor$7.50
- DBL Triple Sec$7.50
WINE
Red Wine
White Wine
- 14 Chard$6.00
- KJ Chard$7.00
- KJ Reisling$7.00
- Oyster Bay Sauvig$7.00
- Cavit Pinot$7.00
- Cupcake Moscato$7.00
- Beringer Zin$6.00
- Prima Presecco$7.00
- BTL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay$26.00
- BTL Kendall Jackson Reisling$26.00
- BTL Cupcake Pinot Grigio$22.00
- BTL Cupcake Moscato$22.00
- BTL 14 Hands Chardonnay$22.00
- BTL Trim Chardonnay$26.00
- BTL Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc$26.00