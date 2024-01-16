Book Inn Cafe 825 S. Main St
Lunch
Salads
Sandwich
Dessert
Drinks
Coffee & Espresso
Lattes
Frappes
Retail
drinks
- Jarritos Pineapple Soda 12oz
Jarritos Pineapple Soda offers a refreshing tropical twist with its sweet and tangy pineapple flavor. This Mexican soda comes in a convenient 12oz bottle, perfect for cooling off on a warm day.$2.50
- Mineral Water$1.75
- Coca Cola$1.75
- Jarritos Lime Soda Jarritos Lime Soda 12oz
Enjoy a refreshing burst of citrus with Jarritos Lime Soda. This 12oz bottle brings the authentic flavor of Mexican lime right to your taste buds.$2.50
- Minute Maid Orange Fruit Juice Drink 10 Fl Oz 6 Bottles
Enjoy the refreshing taste of Minute Maid Orange Juice, conveniently packaged in 10 fl oz bottles. This pack includes six bottles, perfect for on-the-go hydration or a quick breakfast option.$1.75
- Sprite
Sprite is a crisp, lemon-lime flavored soda that offers a refreshing burst with every sip. It's a popular choice for cooling down on a hot day or enjoying alongside your favorite meal.$1.75
- Dr. Pepper$1.75
- Jarritos
Jarritos is a popular Mexican soda brand known for its wide range of fruit-flavored beverages. Each bottle offers a unique and refreshing taste, making it a perfect choice for pairing with meals or enjoying on its own.$2.50
Cooler
- El Diablo - Scorpion Pepper Gouda
El Diablo Scorpion Pepper Gouda is a bold cheese that combines the creamy texture of Gouda with the fiery kick of Scorpion peppers. It's perfect for those who appreciate a spicy twist on a classic cheese.$8.00
- Salchichon de Bellota Iberico$21.99
- Smoked Paprika
Smoked Paprika adds a rich, smoky flavor to a variety of dishes. It's great for seasoning meats and vegetables or for adding depth to sauces.$9.99
- Salami Red Wine & Garlic
Enjoy the rich and savory flavors of our Salami Red Wine & Garlic, a perfect addition to any charcuterie board. Infused with the bold taste of red wine and a hint of garlic, it pairs wonderfully with cheeses and a crisp baguette.$9.99
- Beer Cheddar Cheese Spread$9.00
- Jalapeno pepper Cheese Spread$9.00
- Smoked Provolone
Smoked Provolone is a semi-hard Italian cheese known for its rich, smoky flavor. It's perfect for melting on sandwiches or adding a savory touch to your cheese platters.$8.00
- Old Smoky
Smoked Gouda$8.00
- Adelheid Alpine-Style Cheese
Enjoy the rich, creamy taste of Adelheid Alpine-Style Cheese, reminiscent of traditional cheeses from the Alpine regions. It's perfect for adding a touch of European flair to your cheese platters or enhancing your favorite recipes.$8.00
- Smoked Gouda + Red Pepper
Meet your new favorite snack, Smoked Gouda & Red Pepper. This delightful blend combines the rich, smoky flavor of gouda cheese with the perfect kick of red pepper for a truly irresistible treat.$9.50
- 3 Amigos$8.00
- The Original Bliss$11.00
- Harvest Dill Havarti$8.00
Pantry
- Sweet Drop Pepper Jar - 4.3 Oz.
Sweet Drop Pepper Jar contains small, sweet peppers that are perfect for adding a pop of flavor to your dishes. Each jar is 4.3 ounces and great for garnishing salads or enhancing appetizers.$12.99
- Torani Syrup White Chocolate 750 Ml
Torani White Chocolate Syrup is perfect for adding a rich, creamy flavor to your coffees and desserts. This 750 ml bottle is a great way to sweeten up your beverage and baking creations.$10.00
- Sea-salt pita chips$7.50
- Jennifer's Original Breadsticks Vegan Rosemary 5oz
Enjoy the delightful crunch of Jennifer's Original Breadsticks, now available in a vegan rosemary flavor. Each 5oz pack offers a perfect blend of aromatic rosemary and crispy texture, ideal for snacking or pairing with your favorite dips.$6.50
- Vanilla filled dark chocolate$4.50
- Tamari glazed mixed nuts$9.50
- Toffee
Enjoy the rich, buttery flavor of our classic toffee. It's a perfect treat for sweetening up your day or sharing with friends.$3.50
- Bissinger's Sea Salt caramels$14.99
Merch
- Sundried tomato chicken salad - 8 oz$9.50
- Sundried tomato chicken salad - 16 oz$19.00
- Sundried tomato chicken salad - 32 oz$38.00
- Oh Baby Cake Topper
The Oh Baby Cake Toper is a charming addition to any baby shower celebration. It's designed to sit perfectly on top of your cake, making the event a bit more special.$3.79
- Birthday Candle 0$2.50
- Birthday candle 1$2.50
- Birthday candle 2$2.50
- Birthday candle 3$2.50
- Birthday candle 4$2.50
- Birthday candle 5$2.50
- Birthday candle 6$2.50
- Birthday candle 7$2.50
- Birthday candle 8$2.50
- Birthday candle 9$2.50
- Happy Birthday cake topper$4.50