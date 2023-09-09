Skip to Main content
Anthology
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Anthology
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Test Menu (DELETE)
BAR ROTUNDA
Test Group (DELETE)
Test Menu (DELETE)
Test Group (DELETE)
Test Item Food 1
$5.00
Test Item Food 2
$12.00
Test Drink 1
$12.00
Test Drink 2
$9.00
BAR ROTUNDA
Coffee Drinks
Drip Coffee
$3.00
Decaf Drip Coffee
$3.00
Single Espresso
$3.00
Double Espresso
$4.00
Decaf Espresso
$3.00
Cortado
$4.00
Macchiato
$4.00
Cappuccino
$5.00
Decaf Cappuccino
$5.00
Latte
$6.00
Decaf Latte
$6.00
Americano
$3.00
Decaf Americano
$3.00
Cold Brew
$6.00
Hot Tea
$4.00
Pastries
Criossant
$4.00
Almond Criossant
$5.00
Blueberry Cumble
$4.00
NA Beverage
Club Soda
$3.00
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Tonic Water
$3.00
Grapefruit Juice
$6.00
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Orange Juice
$6.00
Pineapple Juice
$3.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Milk
$3.00
Mocktail
$6.00
Shirley Temple
$3.00
Sparkling Water
$8.00
Virgin Bloody Mary
$5.00
Anthology Location and Ordering Hours
(215) 805-3869
1265 Washington BLVD, Detroit, MI 48226
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement