Boom Daddy’s
Boom Daddy’s 220 North Mason Street
BBQ
Burgers
Chicken Strips
Desserts
Dogs
Drinks
Mexican
Salads
Sandwiches
sides
Spuds
Wings
chili
Chopped Beef Sandwich
$7.99
Pulled Pork Sanwich
$8.99
The Stack Up
$10.69
Hamburger
$5.95
Cheeseburger
$6.75
Burger N' Bites
$6.25
Mushroom Swiss
$7.75
Chili Cheese
$7.85
Texas Pete
$7.85
The Pit
$7.80
Boom Burger
$6.95
The Melt
$6.75
Hatch Burger
$8.75
Beyond Burger
$9.95
Chicken Strips
4 piece Chicken Strip
$6.25
6 piece Chicken Strip
$8.25
peach cobbler
$2.29
fried pies
$4.99
cinnamon rolls
$2.95
IceCream
$2.25
Classic Dog
$3.65
Chili Dog
$4.25
New Yorker
$4.25
Corny Dog
$1.99
medium 16oz
$2.59
water
Small 12oz
$2.39
Large 32oz
$3.29
Nachos
$8.95
Frito Pie
$5.25
Tacos
$1.99
Chef Salad
$8.95
Crispy Chicken Salad
$8.95
Catalina Taco Salad
$9.95
Club
$7.95
Philly
$8.95
Blt
$5.95
Turkey Melt
$5.95
Ham Melt
$5.95
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$7.95
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$7.95
Cali Club
$8.95
french fries
$2.95
tater tots
$2.95
Onion Rings
$3.25
Sweet Potato Fries
$3.59
Chips
$1.25
Plain Jane Spud
$5.95
Pulled Pork Spud
$7.95
Chopped Beef Spud
$7.95
Philly Spud
$7.95
Mexican Spud
$7.95
Chicken Spud
$7.95
6 piece
$6.99
12 piece
$12.99
cup of chili
$5.99
