Boosalis Baking and Cafe
175 E Alex Bell Rd,Ste 280, Centerville, OH 45459
Pastry
Sandwich
Salad
Breakfast
Beverage
Croissant
Danish
Scone
Cookie
Dessert
Cake
Bread
Butter Croissant
$2.95
The ultimate perfection in French Pastries. 81 layers buttery with a dedicate crunch.
Chocoloate Croissant
$3.65
Kougin Amann
$2.85
Ham & Cheese Croissant
$4.25
Morning Roll
$3.95
Cinnamon Roll
$2.95
Twice Baked Croissant
$5.45
Almond Croissant
$4.25
Pecan Roll
$3.95
$3.75
$3.25
Power Scone
$3.50
$1.85
Almond Macaroon
$2.60
Coconut Macaroon
$1.86
Dessert
Cream Puff
$5.95
Mini Cream Puff
$2.75
Cheese Cake 9"
$37.95
Cheese Cake Slice
$6.75
Cake
European Coffee Cake
$4.95
Crumble Coffee Cake
$4.25
Blueberry Muffin
$2.75
Bread
Cranberry Walnut
$6.75
Milk
$5.95
French
$5.95
9 Grain
$5.95
Cranberry Turkey
$11.00
Ham and Havarti
$11.00
BLT
$9.00
Mom's Beef
$11.00
Hoagie
$10.00
Egg Salad
$9.50
Chuncky Chicken Salad
$9.50
Egg & Cheese on fresh croissant
$5.95
Kids Sandwich
$6.00
Panini
Caprese
$10.00
Cross Point
$11.00
Tuscany
$11.00
Alex Bell
$10.00
Salad
Which came first
$10.00
Geek Salad
$10.00
Breakfast
Breakfast Treat
Toast on your choice of bread
$4.00
Yogurt Parfait
$5.50
The Scramble
$9.00
Beverage
Coffee & Tea
Coffee
$2.45
Tea
$2.45
Soft Drink
Soda
$1.25
Water
$1.25
Tea or Juice
$1.95
Boosalis Baking and Cafe Location and Ordering Hours
(937) 424-0636
175 E Alex Bell Rd,Ste 280, Centerville, OH 45459
Closed
• Opens Wednesday at 7AM
All hours
Order online
