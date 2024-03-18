Bootleggers Pizza 107 E. Main Street
Bootleggers Menu
Appetizers
- Basket$7.00
pick one
- Cheese Curds$9.00
original Wisconsin Curds, lightly breaded
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
- French fries$6.00
- Tater Tots$6.00
- Chips n Salsa$4.00
- Loaded Nachos$12.00
Homemade corn chips topped with Taco Meat, Shredded cheddar, Tomato, onion, lettuce, and jalapanos
- Irish Tater Tots$12.00
Tater tots topped with Shredded cheddar cheese, ranch, Jalapenos, Chopped bacon, tomato, and onion
- Waffle Fries Basket$6.00
Soup and Salads
- Chef Salad$12.00
A bed of lettuce topped with Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar, Mozzarella and egg
- Crispy Ceaser Salad$12.00
A bed of lettuce topped with tomat, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Crouton, Crispy Chicken, and Egg
- Dinner Salad$2.50
lettuce, tomato, onion and croutons
- Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
A bed of lettuce topped with Grilled chicken onion, tomato, bacon, sheredded cheddar, egg and croutons
- Homemade Soup$2.50+
- Potato Salad$3.00
Burgers n Sandwiches
- 1/2 lb. Cheese burger$12.00
1/2 lb. burger with choice of cheese (American, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Pepper jack, or Swiss) lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
- 1/3 lb. cheese burger$10.00
1/3 lb. burger with choice of cheese (American, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Pepper Jack or Swiss) lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
- Beef and Cheddar Croissant$12.00
Sliced Italian Beef with cheddar cheese on a croissant
- Big Ass Tacos$5.00
- BLT$9.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on White, Wheat, or Rye bread
- Boot BLT$10.00
Extra Bacon BLT, topped with Over Easy Egg on White, Wheat, or Rye
- Boot Burger$12.00
1/3 lb. burger, cheddar cheese, bacon, and an over easy egg on a brioche bun
- Chicago Style Hot Dog$8.00
Topped with mustard, onion, pickle, relish, sport peppers and celery salt
- Chicken Cordon Bleu$12.00
Grilled Chicken breast, Ham, and swiss cheese on a brioche bun
- Chicken Tenders$12.00
4 all white meat chicken tenders with choice of sauce honey mustard, BBQ, ranch, hot sauce, or sweet red chili
- Chicken Wraps$12.00
two wraps with grilled or crispy chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheddar and choice of sauce inside Ranch, Blue Cheese, Buffalo, Caeser, Honey mustard, BBQ
- Egg Salad Sandwich$8.00
- Fish sandwich$9.00
Breaded fish on a brioche bun add cheese .50
- Fried Bologna$8.00
Fried bologna on brioche bun, add cheese .50 make it Tony bologna add egg $1.00
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$9.00
American, pepperjack cheese, and bacon on White, Wheat, or Rye Bread
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, And Cheddar Cheese on a Broche Bun
- Gyro$11.00
Sliced Gyro meat with tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce on Pita bread
- Hot Ham or Turkey$9.00
Sliced ham or turkey with choice of cheese on White, Wheat, or Rye bread
- Italian Beef with Mozzarella$12.00
Sliced Italian Beef topped with mozzarella cheese on toasted French Bread pepperoncini, hot giardiniera or jalapenos
- Sweet Red Chili Sandwich$12.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Pepper jack, And Sweet Red Chili Sauce on a brioche bun
- T.B.H.$11.00
Cold turkey, Bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a herb Foccaccia Bun
- Taco salad$10.00
- The 1/2 Blackberry Reuben sandwich$15.00
half sandwich served open faced Full $3.00 more
- The Blackberry Reuben sandwich$17.00
- Triple B Burger$12.00
Pizza
- 12" Pizza$10.50
- 14" Pizza$13.50
- 16" pizza$16.00
- 12" Pizza (Copy)$10.50
- 12 FROZEN$12.00
- Bootleggers Special$19.50+
sausage, pepperoni, bacon, onion, mushroom, green pepper, green olives, black olives, tomato
- Bootleggers Bomb$18.50+
BBQ sauce, Sausage, onion hot giardiera, bacon
- Popeye$18.50+
olive oil, basil, onion, garlic, tomato, bacon
Kids menu
- Kids Chicken tenders (2)$7.00
two all white meat chicken tenders with choice of Fries, Tots or Chips
- Kids Grilled Cheese$6.00
American cheese on choice of white or wheat with choice of fries, tots, or chips
- Kids Mac and Cheese Bites$7.00
5 mac bites with choice of fries, tots or chips
- Plain hot dog$6.00
plain hot dog
- Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
Cheese quesadilla choice of chips, fries or tots