BRUNCH

Brunch Package for 2

$65.00Out of stock

Includes our Brunch Paella for 2, Torrija (Spain's twist on French Toast), and a "pitcher" of Rosé Sangría.

Catalan Farmer’s Breakfast

$29.00Out of stock

Chorizo, hanger steak, ‘Patata Caliu’, escalivada, fried egg, pan con tomate, salsa verde, allioli

Huevos con Chorizo

$15.00Out of stock

Chorizo, two fried eggs, patatas bravas, salsa verde

Tortilla Española Platter

Tortilla Española Platter

$13.00

Traditional Spanish omelet of organic eggs, confit potatoes, Spanish onions, served with salad and pan con tomate

TAPAS SPECIAL

Tres Tapas

$24.00

Choose three of your favorite tapas for a quick and delicious Spanish fix.

CHEESE AND CHARCUTERIE

A classic way to start a tapas meal! The 'Tablas' are perfect for sharing with 1-2 other friends.
Jamón Serrano

$14.00

“Jamónes de Segovia” Serrano ham, aged 18 months

Tabla de Quesos

$25.00

Manchego, Caña de Cabra, and aged Mahón cheese, olives, full order of pan con tomate,

Tabla de Embutidos

$27.00

Jamón Serrano, Salchichón Ibérico, and Chorizo Ibérico, served with olives and a full order of pan con tomate

Tabla de Quesos y Embutidos

$36.00

Manchego & Caña de Cabra cheeses, Jamón Serrano, Chorizo Ibérico, served with olives and a full order of pan con tomate

TAPAS

We suggest ordering 2-3 tapas per person plus a Paella or a Main to share. Vegetable (v) • Seafood (s) • Meat (m)
Aceitunas Alinadas (v)

$5.00

Selection of marinated olives from Spain

Pan con Tomate (v)

$8.00

Toasted pan de cristal bread rubbed with tomato, garlic and olive oil

Pimientos de Padron (v)

$9.00

Blistered Shishito peppers, coarse sea salt

Tortilla Española (v)

$10.00

Traditional Spanish omelet of organic eggs, confit potatoes, Spanish onions (1 slice of tortilla, served garlic allioli and piparras)

Boquerones (s)

$13.00Out of stock

Pickled white anchovies, orange, olive oil, black pepper, house-made potato chips

Basque Salad (v)

$13.00

Market lettuces, spring herbs, creamy garlic dressing

Croquetas de Setas (v)

$9.00

3 creamy mushroom croquettes, truffle allioli

Croquetas de Jamón (m)

$9.00

3 creamy Jamón croquettes, quince purée

Patatas Bravas (v)

$13.00

Crispy potatoes, salsa brava, pimentón, garlic allioli

Escalivada (v)

$15.00

Fire roasted eggplant, red pepper, onion, labneh yogurt, fresh herbs and olive oil, served with flatbread

Dátiles con Beicon (m)

$10.00

Three dates stuffed with almonds and Valdeón blue cheese, wrapped in bacon

Albóndigas (m)

$17.00

Four beef and pork meatballs, tomato sauce, sheep’s milk cheese, basil

Gambas al Ajillo (s)

$18.00

Shrimp, garlic, brandy, lobster reduction, and Guindilla pepper in olive oil

Pulpo a la Plancha (s)

$21.00

Seared octopus, Manzanilla olivada, olive oil crushed potatoes

Grilled Corn (v)

$13.00

Grilled corn, Manchego cheese, scallions, Calabrian chiles, mint

Manila Clams (s)

$16.00

Manila clams, garlic and parsley sauce, fresh herbs, grilled country bread

Roasted Carrots (v)

$12.00

Charred confit carrots, labne yogurt, mojo verde, coriander salt

Heirloom Tomato Salad (v)

$14.00

Heirloom tomatoes, candied Marcona almonds, red onions, anchovy vinaigrette, fresh herbs

Pintxo Moruno (m)

$9.00Out of stock

Seared lamb skewer, pickled shallots, salsa verde. Ordered by the piece.

PAELLA & MAINS

Larger dishes perfect for main courses or for sharing
Half Roasted Chicken

$24.00

Roasted half chicken, lemon, salsa verde. (Serves 2 with the addition of tapas)

Whole Roasted Chicken

$44.00

Roasted whole chicken, lemon, herbs, salsa verde. (Serves 4 with the addition of tapas)

Seafood Paella - Small

$29.00

Bomba rice, monkfish, sepia, squid, shrimp, clams, mussels, saffron, salsa verde (Small Paella - Serves 1-2) PLEASE NOTE: Paella takes 45 minutes to cook.

Seafood Paella - Medium

$49.00

Bomba rice, monkfish, sepia, squid, shrimp, clams, mussels, saffron, salsa verde (Medium Paella - Serves 2) PLEASE NOTE: Paella takes 45 minutes to cook.

Grilled Steak

$34.00

Hanger steak, black garlic almond romesco, lime crema, charred onions, eggplant

Grilled Iberico Pork

$32.00

8oz Abanico Ibérico Pork, Salbitxada, Sherry Vinegar Fried Egg

DESSERT

Save room for our classic Churros or the Churros Rellenos de Nutella - a Boqueria favorite!
Churros Clásicos (5 piece)

$9.00

Traditional fried dough dusted with cinnamon sugar served with choice of hot chocolate, nutella, or dulce de leche

Buñuelos Dulces (5 pc)

$10.00

Fried Anise fritters, lemon curd, citrus sugar

Churros Clásicos (9 piece)

$13.00

Traditional fried dough dusted with cinnamon sugar served with choice of hot chocolate, nutella, or dulce de leche

KIDS' TAPAS

Kids' Crispy Potatoes

$8.00

Crispy potatoes

Kids' Croquettes

$10.00

2 croquettes each of mushroom and ham

BOQUERIA MERCH

Boqueria Cookbook

$35.00

From traditional recipes like crispy patatas bravas and bacon-wrapped dates to classic favorites like garlicky sautéed shrimp, pork meatballs, and saffron-spiced seafood paella, we share the very best of Spanish cuisine.

Paella Cooking Kit for 2

$120.00

Everything you need to create Paella at home - including the pan! Bring the flavors, sights, and sounds of Boqueria into your home with this Paella Cooking Kit for 2. Includes: Nomen Bomba Rice, Aneto Valencia Paella Stock, Old Fashion Salsa Verde, Matiz Sofrito, Pina Saffron, Palacios Mild Chorizo, Casa de Hualdo Arbequina Olive Oil, Pons Piquillo Peppers, and a 32cm steel paella pan

Tote Bag

$18.00

We love it when you cal us Big Tapas. You'll love the compliments you get with our Natural Canvas Tote! [13.5"W x 13.5"H + handle]

Chef's Menu for Two with Wine (Dine-In)

$160.00

Gift Certificate: Journey to Spain and back with a menu of Boqueria favorites. [For dine-in use only]

Boqueria Candle

$10.00

