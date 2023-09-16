Boqueria Nashville
BRUNCH
Brunch Package for 2
Includes our Brunch Paella for 2, Torrija (Spain's twist on French Toast), and a "pitcher" of Rosé Sangría.
Catalan Farmer’s Breakfast
Chorizo, hanger steak, ‘Patata Caliu’, escalivada, fried egg, pan con tomate, salsa verde, allioli
Huevos con Chorizo
Chorizo, two fried eggs, patatas bravas, salsa verde
Tortilla Española Platter
Traditional Spanish omelet of organic eggs, confit potatoes, Spanish onions, served with salad and pan con tomate
TAPAS SPECIAL
CHEESE AND CHARCUTERIE
Jamón Serrano
“Jamónes de Segovia” Serrano ham, aged 18 months
Tabla de Quesos
Manchego, Caña de Cabra, and aged Mahón cheese, olives, full order of pan con tomate,
Tabla de Embutidos
Jamón Serrano, Salchichón Ibérico, and Chorizo Ibérico, served with olives and a full order of pan con tomate
Tabla de Quesos y Embutidos
Manchego & Caña de Cabra cheeses, Jamón Serrano, Chorizo Ibérico, served with olives and a full order of pan con tomate
TAPAS
Aceitunas Alinadas (v)
Selection of marinated olives from Spain
Pan con Tomate (v)
Toasted pan de cristal bread rubbed with tomato, garlic and olive oil
Pimientos de Padron (v)
Blistered Shishito peppers, coarse sea salt
Tortilla Española (v)
Traditional Spanish omelet of organic eggs, confit potatoes, Spanish onions (1 slice of tortilla, served garlic allioli and piparras)
Boquerones (s)
Pickled white anchovies, orange, olive oil, black pepper, house-made potato chips
Basque Salad (v)
Market lettuces, spring herbs, creamy garlic dressing
Croquetas de Setas (v)
3 creamy mushroom croquettes, truffle allioli
Croquetas de Jamón (m)
3 creamy Jamón croquettes, quince purée
Patatas Bravas (v)
Crispy potatoes, salsa brava, pimentón, garlic allioli
Escalivada (v)
Fire roasted eggplant, red pepper, onion, labneh yogurt, fresh herbs and olive oil, served with flatbread
Dátiles con Beicon (m)
Three dates stuffed with almonds and Valdeón blue cheese, wrapped in bacon
Albóndigas (m)
Four beef and pork meatballs, tomato sauce, sheep’s milk cheese, basil
Gambas al Ajillo (s)
Shrimp, garlic, brandy, lobster reduction, and Guindilla pepper in olive oil
Pulpo a la Plancha (s)
Seared octopus, Manzanilla olivada, olive oil crushed potatoes
Grilled Corn (v)
Grilled corn, Manchego cheese, scallions, Calabrian chiles, mint
Manila Clams (s)
Manila clams, garlic and parsley sauce, fresh herbs, grilled country bread
Roasted Carrots (v)
Charred confit carrots, labne yogurt, mojo verde, coriander salt
Heirloom Tomato Salad (v)
Heirloom tomatoes, candied Marcona almonds, red onions, anchovy vinaigrette, fresh herbs
Pintxo Moruno (m)
Seared lamb skewer, pickled shallots, salsa verde. Ordered by the piece.
PAELLA & MAINS
Half Roasted Chicken
Roasted half chicken, lemon, salsa verde. (Serves 2 with the addition of tapas)
Whole Roasted Chicken
Roasted whole chicken, lemon, herbs, salsa verde. (Serves 4 with the addition of tapas)
Seafood Paella - Small
Bomba rice, monkfish, sepia, squid, shrimp, clams, mussels, saffron, salsa verde (Small Paella - Serves 1-2) PLEASE NOTE: Paella takes 45 minutes to cook.
Seafood Paella - Medium
Bomba rice, monkfish, sepia, squid, shrimp, clams, mussels, saffron, salsa verde (Medium Paella - Serves 2) PLEASE NOTE: Paella takes 45 minutes to cook.
Grilled Steak
Hanger steak, black garlic almond romesco, lime crema, charred onions, eggplant
Grilled Iberico Pork
8oz Abanico Ibérico Pork, Salbitxada, Sherry Vinegar Fried Egg
DESSERT
Churros Clásicos (5 piece)
Traditional fried dough dusted with cinnamon sugar served with choice of hot chocolate, nutella, or dulce de leche
Buñuelos Dulces (5 pc)
Fried Anise fritters, lemon curd, citrus sugar
Churros Clásicos (9 piece)
Traditional fried dough dusted with cinnamon sugar served with choice of hot chocolate, nutella, or dulce de leche
KIDS' TAPAS
BOQUERIA MERCH
Boqueria Cookbook
From traditional recipes like crispy patatas bravas and bacon-wrapped dates to classic favorites like garlicky sautéed shrimp, pork meatballs, and saffron-spiced seafood paella, we share the very best of Spanish cuisine.
Paella Cooking Kit for 2
Everything you need to create Paella at home - including the pan! Bring the flavors, sights, and sounds of Boqueria into your home with this Paella Cooking Kit for 2. Includes: Nomen Bomba Rice, Aneto Valencia Paella Stock, Old Fashion Salsa Verde, Matiz Sofrito, Pina Saffron, Palacios Mild Chorizo, Casa de Hualdo Arbequina Olive Oil, Pons Piquillo Peppers, and a 32cm steel paella pan
Tote Bag
We love it when you cal us Big Tapas. You'll love the compliments you get with our Natural Canvas Tote! [13.5"W x 13.5"H + handle]
Chef's Menu for Two with Wine (Dine-In)
Gift Certificate: Journey to Spain and back with a menu of Boqueria favorites. [For dine-in use only]
Boqueria Candle
