Boqueria West Hartford
BRUNCH
- Brunch Package for 2$65.00
Includes our Brunch Paella for 2, Torrija (Spain's twist on French Toast), and a "pitcher" of Rosé Sangría.
- Catalan Farmer’s Breakfast$29.00
Chorizo, hanger steak, ‘Patata Caliu’, escalivada, fried egg, pan con tomate, salsa verde, allioli
- Huevos con Chorizo$15.00
Chorizo, two fried eggs, patatas bravas, salsa verde
- Tortilla Española Platter$13.00
Traditional Spanish omelet of organic eggs, confit potatoes, Spanish onions, served with salad and pan con tomate
CHEESE AND CHARCUTERIE
- Jamón Serrano$14.00
“Jamónes de Segovia” Serrano ham, aged 18 months
- Tabla de Quesos$25.00
Manchego, Caña de Cabra, and aged Mahón cheese, olives, full order of pan con tomate,
- Tabla de Embutidos$27.00
Jamón Serrano, Salchichón Ibérico, and Chorizo Ibérico, served with olives and a full order of pan con tomate
- Tabla de Quesos y Embutidos$36.00
Manchego & Caña de Cabra cheeses, Jamón Serrano, Chorizo Ibérico, served with olives and a full order of pan con tomate
TAPAS
- Aceitunas Alinadas (v)$5.00
Selection of marinated olives from Spain
- Pan con Tomate (v)$8.00
Toasted pan de cristal bread rubbed with tomato, garlic and olive oil
- Pimientos de Padron (v)$9.00
Blistered Shishito peppers, coarse sea salt
- Tortilla Española (v)$10.00
Traditional Spanish omelet of organic eggs, confit potatoes, Spanish onions (1 slice of tortilla, served garlic allioli and piparras)
- Boquerones (s)$13.00
Pickled white anchovies, orange, olive oil, black pepper, house-made potato chips
- Basque Salad (v)$13.00
Market lettuces, spring herbs, creamy garlic dressing
- Ensalada Berza (v)$14.00
Kale, avocado, grapefruit, pine nuts, raisins, dill, sherry dressing
- Croquetas de Setas (v)$9.00
3 creamy mushroom croquettes, truffle allioli
- Croquetas de Jamón (m)$9.00
3 creamy Jamón croquettes, quince purée
- Patatas Bravas (v)$13.00
Crispy potatoes, salsa brava, pimentón, garlic allioli
- Escalivada (v)$15.00
Fire roasted eggplant, red pepper, onion, labneh yogurt, fresh herbs and olive oil, served with flatbread
- Dátiles con Beicon (m)$10.00
Three dates stuffed with almonds and Valdeón blue cheese, wrapped in bacon
- Coles de Bruselas con Chorizo (m)$14.00
Brussels sprouts, chorizo Palacios, lemon juice
- Roasted Broccoli (v)$14.00
Roasted broccoli, Marcona almond ajo blanco, sumac, raisins, mint
- Albóndigas (m)$17.00
Four beef and pork meatballs, tomato sauce, sheep’s milk cheese, basil
- Gambas al Ajillo (s)$18.00
Shrimp, garlic, brandy, lobster reduction, and Guindilla pepper in olive oil
- Pulpo a la Plancha (s)$21.00
Seared octopus, Manzanilla olivada, olive oil crushed potatoes
- Manila Clams (s)$16.00
Manila clams, garlic and parsley sauce, fresh herbs, grilled country bread
- Pintxo Moruno (m)$9.00
Seared lamb skewer, pickled shallots, salsa verde. Ordered by the piece.
PAELLA & MAINS
- Half Roasted Chicken$24.00
Roasted half chicken, lemon, salsa verde. (Serves 2 with the addition of tapas)
- Whole Roasted Chicken$44.00
Roasted whole chicken, lemon, herbs, salsa verde. (Serves 4 with the addition of tapas)
- Seafood Paella - Small$29.00
Bomba rice, monkfish, sepia, squid, shrimp, clams, mussels, saffron, salsa verde (Small Paella - Serves 1-2) PLEASE NOTE: Paella takes 45 minutes to cook.
- Seafood Paella - Medium$49.00
Bomba rice, monkfish, sepia, squid, shrimp, clams, mussels, saffron, salsa verde (Medium Paella - Serves 2) PLEASE NOTE: Paella takes 45 minutes to cook.
- Grilled Steak$34.00
Hanger steak, black garlic almond romesco, lime crema, charred onions, eggplant
- Grilled Iberico Pork$32.00
8oz Abanico Ibérico Pork, Salbitxada, Sherry Vinegar Fried Egg
DESSERT
- Churros Clásicos (5 piece)$9.00
Traditional fried dough dusted with cinnamon sugar served with choice of hot chocolate, nutella, or dulce de leche
- Buñuelos Dulces (5 pc)$10.00
5 pc apple fritters, cinnamon sugar, apple cider honey drizzle
- Churros Clásicos (9 piece)$13.00
Traditional fried dough dusted with cinnamon sugar served with choice of hot chocolate, nutella, or dulce de leche
- Basque Cheesecake$12.00
(1) Sliced piece of Basque cheesecake, apple compote
KIDS' TAPAS
BOQUERIA MERCH
- Boqueria Cookbook$35.00
From traditional recipes like crispy patatas bravas and bacon-wrapped dates to classic favorites like garlicky sautéed shrimp, pork meatballs, and saffron-spiced seafood paella, we share the very best of Spanish cuisine.
- Paella Cooking Kit for 2$120.00
Everything you need to create Paella at home - including the pan! Bring the flavors, sights, and sounds of Boqueria into your home with this Paella Cooking Kit for 2. Includes: Nomen Bomba Rice, Aneto Valencia Paella Stock, Old Fashion Salsa Verde, Matiz Sofrito, Pina Saffron, Palacios Mild Chorizo, Casa de Hualdo Arbequina Olive Oil, Pons Piquillo Peppers, and a 32cm steel paella pan
- Tote Bag$18.00
We love it when you cal us Big Tapas. You'll love the compliments you get with our Natural Canvas Tote! [13.5"W x 13.5"H + handle]
- Chef's Menu for Two with Wine (Dine-In)$160.00
Gift Certificate: Journey to Spain and back with a menu of Boqueria favorites. [For dine-in use only]
- Boqueria Candle$10.00
