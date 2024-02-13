Bora Bora - Chicago
Drinks
Mocktails
- # 1 Red Rocket$7.99
Raspberry Syrup Vanilla Ice cream Rocket Ice w/ Candy
- #2 Rainbow Rocket$6.99
Blueberry-Strawberry-Mango Slush Rocket Ice
- #3 Blue Rocket$7.99
Blueberry Syrup Vanilla Ice cream- Rocket Ice w/ Candy
- #4 Strawberry Shortcake$10.99
Strawberry Juice Vanilla Ice cream Cheesecake syrup Lotus biscuits
- #5 Sweet Tooth$10.99
Mango-Strawberry-Blueberry Slush Vanilla Ice cream Peach rings & Popping candy
- #6 Berrylicious$9.99
Vanilla Ice cream Strawberry juice Raspberries
- # 7 Harmony$8.99
Vanilla Ice cream Strawberry Juice Mango Juice
- #8 Beirut$10.99
Assorted Fruits Strawberry & Mango Juice Lebanese cream w/ Nuts&Honey
- #9 Avocado Boost$10.99
Avocado Juice Lebanese cream w/ Nuts&Honey Strawberry Decor
- #10 Aquarium$9.99
7UP w/ Peach&Passion Ice base Mango Juice Raspberries
- #11 Movie Time$9.99
Popcorn syrup Vanilla Ice cream Caramel sauce w/Popcorn decor
- #12 Terminator$10.99
Bananas w/ Mango & Avocado Juice Vanilla Ice cream Mango&Kiwi decor w/ Nuts&Honey
- #13 Dreamy Creamy$10.99
Vanilla ice cream w/ Strawberry syrup Orange & Peach ice base Rocket ice w/ Peach rings
- #14 Candy Cloud$10.99
Vanilla Ice cream Bubble-Gum syrup Cotton Candy
- #15 Strawberry Kiss$10.99
Pineapple & Banana pieces Strawberry Juice Vanilla Ice cream w/ Strawberry slices
- #16 The Maldives$9.99
Strawberry syrup w/slices 7up & Orange juice Blueberry Slush
- #17 Ice Vimto$9.99
Raspberry syrup Vimto w/ Crushed ice Vanilla Ice cream w/ crumbled raspberries
- #18 Mango Tango$9.99
Mango Juice Vanilla Ice cream Raspberries
- #19 Cosmic Jam$10.99
Banana & Fruit salad Mango & Strawberry Juice Vanilla Ice cream w/ Swiss cake roll Pineapple-Mango-Strawberry decor
- #20 Fruit Splash$10.99
Sliced Kiwis Vanilla Ice-cream Mango Ice-cream Strawberry Juice
- #21 Bora Bora$9.99
Mango Juice (Blended w/ Strawberries & Kiwi) Avocado Juice Nuts&Honey on top
- #22 Unicorn$10.99
Strawberry & Mango Vanilla base Mango ice cream Coated Sugar cone w/ Strawberry syrup Pineapple,Mango,Strawberry decor
- #23 YoYo$10.99
Vanilla Ice cream w/ pistachio powder Strawberry w/ Banana juice Whipped Cream Mango&Strawberry decor
- #24 Fruity Cream$9.99
Honey w/ Rainbow flakes Vanilla Ice cream Fruity Powder
- Mango$9.99
Soft/Energy Drinks
- #25 Pink Freez$6.99
Crushed Ice Strawberry Freez Peach Rings & Cotton Candy
- #26 Blue Freez$6.99
Crushed Ice Blue Hawaii Freez Peach Rings & Cotton Candy
- #27 EL-Toro$6.99
Vimto Crushed Ice Rocket Ice
- #28 Candy Crush$7.99
Candy Mix: Peach Rings-Sour Worms-Strawberry Bubbles Red-Bull Cotton candy & Popping candy
- #29 Soft Passion$6.99
Crushed Ice Red-Bull Lemon&Mint
- #30 Droplet$6.99
Tropical Syrups Crushed Ice Red-Bull Lemon & Mint
- #31 Sunset$6.99
Fruit syrup Crushed ice Lemon & mint Redbull/7up
- #32 Pink Ace$6.99
Strawberry Slices 7UP Lemon & Mint
- #33 Blue Lagoon$6.99
Fruit syrup Crushed ice Lemon & mint Redbull/7up
- Cotton Candy$0.75
MilkShakes
Beverages
Juices
- Heart Beat$6.99+
Beets Carrots Pomegranate Oranges
- Weight Loss$6.99+
- Green Health$6.99+
Kale Spinach Celery Apple Cucumber
- Bora Power$6.99+
Orange Carrot Pineapple Ginger
- Red&Green$6.99+
Kale Spinach Beet Apple
- A.B.C$6.99+
Apple Beet Carrot Lemon Ginger
- Tropical Mood$6.99+
Orange Juice Pineapple Juice Apple Juice
- Citrus$6.99+
- Euphoria$6.99+
Spinach Apple Cucumber Lemon Ginger
- Energy$6.99+
- Ginger Spark$6.99+
- Simple$6.99+
- High Blood Pressure$6.99+
- Colon Detox$6.99+
- Watermeon Sugar-High$6.99+
Watermelon Strawberry Juice Lemon Mint
- Turbo$6.99+
Cucumber Apple Carrot
- Lemonade$4.99+
- Custom$6.99+
Smoothies
- Pick-Me-Up$6.99+
Strawberry Banana Mango
- Pina-Colada$6.99+
Pineapple Mango Coconut
- Mellow-Mango$6.99+
Mango Peach Banana
- Sunshine$6.99+
Banana Mango Pineapple
- Lean-Machine$6.99+
Peanut butter Banana Cocoa Powder
- Keto$6.99+
- Bora Berry ++$6.99+
- Flourish$6.99+
Kale Spinach Banana Flax seeds Orange juice
- Extra Berry$6.99+
- Water Melon S High$6.99+
- Custom$6.99+
Power Smoothies
Food
Sweet Croffles
Savory Croffles
- #8 Labna Zatar$5.99
Labna Zatar Cucumber Tomato Mint
- #9 Halloumi$6.99
Grilled Halloumi Olive slices-Cucumbers Basil pesto Arugula Mayo
- #10 Smoked Turkey$5.99
Smoked Turkey Lettuce Tomato Avocado Mayo&Mustard
- #11 Smoked Salmon$7.99
Salmon Cream Cheese Sliced Lemon Capers Dill
- #12 Egg Benedict$5.99
Egg&Cheese Avocado Tomato
- Croffle$3.99
Crepes
- #1 Nutella Crepe$8.99
Crepes Sliced Strawberries Nutella
- #2 Bora Bora Crepe$11.99
Crepe Strawberry & Banana Slices Sections of Sauces Lotus-Pistachio-Kinder
- #3 Kinder Crepe$8.99
Crepe Kinder Sauce Dark Chocolate Kinder-Bar
- #4 Lotus Crepe$8.99
Crepe Lotus Sauce Kinder Sauce Dark Chocolate Biscoff crumbs
- #5 Pistachio Crepe$9.99
Crepe Pistachio Sauce Kinder Sauce Dark Chocolate Pistachio Powder
- #6 Mini Pancake$7.99
Mini Pancakes (12 pcs) Belgium Chocolate Dark Chocolate
- #7 Mini Crepe$7.99
Mini Crepes (14 pcs) Belgium Chocolate Kinder Sauce
Ice Cream
Platters
Coffee
Hot
Iced
Açaí
1. Açaí bowls
- 1. Bora berry açai$10.00+
Açaí - Granola - Strawberry - Blueberry - Banana - Goji Berry - Honey
- 2. Bora nut$10.00+
Açaí - granola - banana - pumpkin seed - almond butter - walnut - flaxseed - honey
- 3. Boratella$10.00+
Açaí - granola - strawberry - peanut butter - banana - nutella - cocoa nibs - agave
- 4. Boraklyn$10.00+
Açaí - granola - strawberry - banana - cashew butter - chia seed - honey