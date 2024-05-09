2x points for loyalty members
Bora Bora (Jamaica, Queens) 90-28 Sutphin Boulevard
Mocktails
- # 1 Red Rocket
Raspberry Syrup Vanilla Ice cream Rocket Ice w/ Candy$7.99
- #2 Rainbow Rocket
Blueberry-Strawberry-Mango Slush Rocket Ice$6.99
- #3 Blue Rocket
Blueberry Syrup Vanilla Ice cream- Rocket Ice w/ Candy$7.99
- #4 Strawberry Shortcake
Strawberry Juice Vanilla Ice cream Cheesecake syrup Lotus biscuits$10.99
- #5 Sweet Tooth
Mango-Strawberry-Blueberry Slush Vanilla Ice cream Peach rings & Popping candy$10.99
- #6 Berrylicious
Vanilla Ice cream Strawberry juice Raspberries$9.99
- # 7 Harmony
Vanilla Ice cream Strawberry Juice Mango Juice$8.99
- #8 Beirut
Assorted Fruits Strawberry & Mango Juice Lebanese cream w/ Nuts&Honey$10.99
- #9 Avocado Boost
Avocado Juice Lebanese cream w/ Nuts&Honey Strawberry Decor$10.99
- #10 Aquarium
7UP w/ Peach&Passion Ice base Mango Juice Raspberries$9.99
- #11 Movie Time
Popcorn syrup Vanilla Ice cream Caramel sauce w/Popcorn decor$9.99
- #12 Terminator
Bananas w/ Mango & Avocado Juice Vanilla Ice cream Mango&Kiwi decor w/ Nuts&Honey$10.99
- #13 Dreamy Creamy
Vanilla ice cream w/ Strawberry syrup Orange & Peach ice base Rocket ice w/ Peach rings$10.99
- #14 Candy Cloud
Vanilla Ice cream Bubble-Gum syrup Cotton Candy$10.99
- #15 Strawberry Kiss
Pineapple & Banana pieces Strawberry Juice Vanilla Ice cream w/ Strawberry slices$10.99
- #16 The Maldives
Strawberry syrup w/slices 7up & Orange juice Blueberry Slush$9.99
- #17 Ice Vimto
Raspberry syrup Vimto w/ Crushed ice Vanilla Ice cream w/ crumbled raspberries$9.99
- #18 Mango Tango
Mango Juice Vanilla Ice cream Raspberries$9.99
- #19 Cosmic Jam
Banana & Fruit salad Mango & Strawberry Juice Vanilla Ice cream w/ Swiss cake roll Pineapple-Mango-Strawberry decor$10.99
- #20 Fruit Splash
Sliced Kiwis Vanilla Ice-cream Mango Ice-cream Strawberry Juice$10.99
- #21 Bora Bora
Mango Juice (Blended w/ Strawberries & Kiwi) Avocado Juice Nuts&Honey on top$9.99
- #22 Unicorn
Strawberry & Mango Vanilla base Mango ice cream Coated Sugar cone w/ Strawberry syrup Pineapple,Mango,Strawberry decor$10.99
- #23 YoYo
Vanilla Ice cream w/ pistachio powder Strawberry w/ Banana juice Whipped Cream Mango&Strawberry decor$10.99
- #24 Fruity Cream
Honey w/ Rainbow flakes Vanilla Ice cream Fruity Powder$9.99
- Mango$9.99
Soft/Energy Drinks
- #25 Pink Freez
Crushed Ice Strawberry Freez Peach Rings & Cotton Candy$6.99
- #26 Blue Freez
Crushed Ice Blue Hawaii Freez Peach Rings & Cotton Candy$6.99
- #27 EL-Toro
Vimto Crushed Ice Rocket Ice$6.99
- #28 Candy Crush
Candy Mix: Peach Rings-Sour Worms-Strawberry Bubbles Red-Bull Cotton candy & Popping candy$7.99
- #29 Soft Passion
Crushed Ice Red-Bull/7UP Lemon & Mint$6.99
- #30 Droplet
Tropical Syrups Crushed Ice Red-Bull Lemon & Mint$6.99
- #31 Sunset
Fruit syrup Crushed ice Lemon & mint Redbull/7up$6.99
- #32 Pink Ace
Strawberry Slices 7UP/Redbull Lemon & Mint$6.99
- #33 Blue Lagoon
Fruit syrup Crushed ice Lemon & mint Redbull/7up$6.99
- Cotton Candy$0.75
MilkShakes
- Snickers MilkShake$7.99+
- KitKat MilkShake$7.99+
- Oreo MilkShake$7.99+
- Lotus Biscoff MilkShake$7.99+
- Kinder Bueno MilkShake$7.99+
- Mocha MilkShake$7.99+
- Coffee MilkShake$7.99+
- Pistachio MilkShake$7.99+
- Mango MilkShake$7.99+
- Nutella MilkShake$7.99+
- Banana MilkShake$7.99+
- Maltesers MilkShake$7.99+
- Custom MilkShake$7.99+