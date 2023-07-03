Bora Bora - Jay Street

Drinks

Cocktails

# 1 Red Rocket

$7.99

Raspberry Syrup Vanilla Ice cream Rocket Ice w/ Candy

#2 Rainbow Rocket

$6.99

Blueberry-Strawberry-Mango Slush Rocket Ice

#3 Blue Rocket

$7.99

Blueberry Syrup Vanilla Ice cream- Rocket Ice w/ Candy

#4 Strawberry Shortcake

$10.99

Strawberry Juice Vanilla Ice cream Cheesecake syrup Lotus biscuits

#5 Sweet Tooth

$10.99

Mango-Strawberry-Blueberry Slush Vanilla Ice cream Peach rings & Popping candy

#6 Berrylicious

$9.99

Vanilla Ice cream Strawberry juice Raspberries

# 7 Harmony

$8.99

Vanilla Ice cream Strawberry Juice Mango Juice

#8 Beirut

$11.99

Assorted Fruits Strawberry & Mango Juice Lebanese cream w/ Nuts&Honey

#9 Avocado Boost

$11.99

Avocado Juice Lebanese cream w/ Nuts&Honey Strawberry Decor

#10 Aquarium

$9.99

7UP w/ Peach&Passion Ice base Mango Juice Raspberries

#11 Movie Time

$9.99

Popcorn syrup Vanilla Ice cream Caramel sauce w/Popcorn decor

#12 Terminator

$11.99

Bananas w/ Mango & Avocado Juice Vanilla Ice cream Mango&Kiwi decor w/ Nuts&Honey

#13 Dreamy Creamy

$11.99

Vanilla ice cream w/ Strawberry syrup Orange & Peach ice base Rocket ice w/ Peach rings

#14 Candy Cloud

$10.99

Vanilla Ice cream Bubble-Gum syrup Cotton Candy

#15 Strawberry Kiss

$10.99

Pineapple & Banana pieces Strawberry Juice Vanilla Ice cream w/ Strawberry slices

#16 The Maldives

$9.99

Strawberry syrup w/slices 7up & Orange juice Blueberry Slush

#17 Ice Vimto

$9.99

Raspberry syrup Vimto w/ Crushed ice Vanilla Ice cream w/ crumbled raspberries

#18 Mango Tango

$9.99

Mango Juice Vanilla Ice cream Raspberries

#19 Cosmic Jam

$11.99

Banana & Fruit salad Mango & Strawberry Juice Vanilla Ice cream w/ Swiss cake roll Pineapple-Mango-Strawberry decor

#20 Fruit Splash

$10.99

Sliced Kiwis Vanilla Ice-cream Mango Ice-cream Strawberry Juice

#21 Bora Bora

$9.99

Mango Juice (Blended w/ Strawberries & Kiwi) Avocado Juice Nuts&Honey on top

#22 Unicorn

$11.99

Strawberry & Mango Vanilla base Mango ice cream Coated Sugar cone w/ Strawberry syrup Pineapple,Mango,Strawberry decor

#23 YoYo

$11.99

Vanilla Ice cream w/ pistachio powder Strawberry w/ Banana juice Whipped Cream Mango&Strawberry decor

#24 Fruity Cream

$9.99

Honey w/ Rainbow flakes Vanilla Ice cream Fruity Powder

Mango

$9.99

Soft/Energy Drinks

#25 Pink Freez

$6.99

Crushed Ice Strawberry Freez Peach Rings & Cotton Candy

#26 Blue Freez

$6.99

Crushed Ice Blue Hawaii Freez Peach Rings & Cotton Candy

#27 EL-Toro

$6.99

Vimto Crushed Ice Rocket Ice

#28 Candy Crush

$7.99

Candy Mix: Peach Rings-Sour Worms-Strawberry Bubbles Red-Bull Cotton candy & Popping candy

#29 Soft Passion

$6.99

Crushed Ice Red-Bull Lemon&Mint

#30 Droplet

$6.99

Tropical Syrups Crushed Ice Red-Bull Lemon & Mint

#31 Sunset

$6.99
#32 Pink Ace

$6.99

Strawberry Slices 7UP Lemon & Mint

#33 Blue Lagoon

$6.99

Juices

Heart Beat

$7.99+

Beets Carrots Pomegranate Oranges

Watermeon Sugar-High

$7.99+

Watermelon Strawberry Juice Lemon Mint

Green Health

$7.99+

Kale Spinach Celery Apple Cucumber

Bora Power

$7.99+

Orange Carrot Pineapple Ginger

Red&Green

$7.99+

Kale Spinach Beet Apple

A.B.C

$7.99+

Apple Beet Carrot Lemon Ginger

Tropical Mood

$7.99+

Orange Juice Pineapple Juice Apple Juice

Euphoria

$7.99+

Spinach Apple Cucumber Lemon Ginger

Turbo

$7.99+

Cucumber Apple Carrot

Custom Juice

$7.99+

Smoothies

Lean-Machine

$8.99+

Peanut butter Banana Cocoa Powder

Pick-Me-Up

$8.99+

Strawberry Banana Mango

Mellow-Mango

$8.99+

Mango Peach Banana

Flourish

$8.99+

Kale Spinach Banana Flax seeds Orange juice

Mocha-Haze

$8.99+

Peanut Butter Banana Chocolate Protein Espresso

Nitro

$8.99+

Spinach Kale Mango Banana Spiralina & Vegan Protein

Sunshine

$8.99+

Banana Mango Pineapple

Pina-Colada

$8.99+

Pineapple Mango Coconut

Bora-Berry ++

$8.99+

Strawberry Banana Orange juice Vanilla Ice Cream Honey

Custom

$8.99+

MilkShakes

Snickers MilkShake

$7.99+
KitKat MilkShake

$7.99+
Oreo MilkShake

$7.99+
Lotus Biscoff MilkShake

$7.99+
Kinder Bueno MilkShake

$7.99+
Mocha MilkShake

$7.99+
Coffee MilkShake

$7.99+
Pistachio MilkShake

$7.99+
Mango MilkShake

$7.99+
Nutella MilkShake

$7.99+
Flake MilkShake

$7.99+
Cerelac MilkShake

$7.99+
Maltesers MilkShake

$7.99+

Beverages

Freeze

$2.99

Fiji Water 500 mL

$2.99

Redbull

$2.99

Fiji Water 200 mil

$1.99

Shots

Ginger Shot

$3.75

Turmeric Shot

$3.75

Flu Shot

$4.00

S Lemonade

$4.00

Lg Lemonade

$6.00

Food

Sweet Croffles

#13 Nutella Custard Croffle

$4.99

Nutella - cream cheese - strawberry

#14 Blueberry Cream Cheese Croffle

$4.99
#15 Kinder Croffle

$4.99
#16 Strawberry Cream Cheese Croffle

$4.99

Cream cheese. - strawberry jam. - strawberry

#17 Peanut-Butter Banana Croffle

$4.99

Savory Croffles

#8 Labna Zatar

$5.99

Labna Zatar Cucumber Tomato Mint

#9 Halloumi

$6.99

Grilled Halloumi Olive slices-Cucumbers Basil pesto Arugula Mayo

#10 Smoked Turkey

$5.99

Smoked Turkey Lettuce Tomato Avocado Mayo&Mustard

#11 Smoked Salmon

$7.99

Salmon Cream Cheese Sliced Lemon Capers Dill

#12 Egg Benedict

$5.99

Egg&Cheese Avocado Tomato

Croffle

$3.99

Crepes

#1 Nutella Crepe

$8.99

Crepes Sliced Strawberries Nutella

#2 Bora Bora Crepe

$11.99

Crepe Strawberry & Banana Slices Sections of Sauces Lotus-Pistachio-Kinder

#3 Kinder Crepe

$8.99

Crepe Kinder Sauce Dark Chocolate Kinder-Bar

#4 Lotus Crepe

$8.99

Crepe Lotus Sauce Kinder Sauce Dark Chocolate Biscoff crumbs

#5 Pistachio Crepe

$9.99

Crepe Pistachio Sauce Kinder Sauce Dark Chocolate Pistachio Powder

#6 Mini Pancake

$7.99

Mini Pancakes (12 pcs) Belgium Chocolate Dark Chocolate

#7 Mini Crepe

$7.99

Mini Crepes (14 pcs) Belgium Chocolate Kinder Sauce

Ice Cream

Mango Ice-Cream

$3.49
Kinder Ice-Cream

$3.49
Nutella Ice-Cream

$3.49
Lotus Ice-Cream

$3.49
Pistachio Ice-Cream

$3.49

Unicorn Ice-Cream

$3.49

Vanilla Ice-Cream

$3.49

Slash

$4.00

Platters

#18 Strawberry Stick

$4.99

Pastries

Plain Croffle

$3.50

Cake

$7.00

Coffee

Hot

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Espresso

$2.99

Cafe Latte

$4.25+
Cappuccino

$4.25+

Americano

$3.50+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Matcha Latte

$3.99+

Chai Latte

$3.99+

Cortado

$3.99

Macchiato

$3.99

Spanish Latte

$4.25+

Mocha

$4.25

Tea

$2.75

Iced

Iced Coffee

$3.50+
Iced Latte

$4.25+

Iced Mocha

$4.25+
Iced Spanish Latte

$4.25+

Iced Americano

$3.25+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.25+

Cold Brew

$4.25+

Iced Matcha

$4.25+

Iced Cappuccino

$4.25+