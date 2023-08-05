Bora Bora Smoothie Cafe Bay Ridge, Brooklyn NY
Drinks
Mocktails
# 1 Red Rocket
Raspberry Syrup Vanilla Ice cream Rocket Ice w/ Candy
#2 Rainbow Rocket
Blueberry-Strawberry-Mango Slush Rocket Ice
#3 Blue Rocket
Blueberry Syrup Vanilla Ice cream- Rocket Ice w/ Candy
#4 Strawberry Shortcake
Strawberry Juice Vanilla Ice cream Cheesecake syrup Lotus biscuits
#5 Sweet Tooth
Mango-Strawberry-Blueberry Slush Vanilla Ice cream Peach rings & Popping candy
#6 Berrylicious
Vanilla Ice cream Strawberry juice Raspberries
# 7 Harmony
Vanilla Ice cream Strawberry Juice Mango Juice
#8 Beirut
Assorted Fruits Strawberry & Mango Juice Lebanese cream w/ Nuts&Honey
#9 Avocado Boost
Avocado Juice Lebanese cream w/ Nuts&Honey Strawberry Decor
#10 Aquarium
7UP w/ Peach&Passion Ice base Mango Juice Raspberries
#11 Movie Time
Popcorn syrup Vanilla Ice cream Caramel sauce w/Popcorn decor
#12 Terminator
Bananas w/ Mango & Avocado Juice Vanilla Ice cream Mango&Kiwi decor w/ Nuts&Honey
#13 Dreamy Creamy
Vanilla ice cream w/ Strawberry syrup Orange & Peach ice base Rocket ice w/ Peach rings
#14 Candy Cloud
Vanilla Ice cream Bubble-Gum syrup Cotton Candy
#15 Strawberry Kiss
Pineapple & Banana pieces Strawberry Juice Vanilla Ice cream w/ Strawberry slices
#16 The Maldives
Strawberry syrup w/slices 7up & Orange juice Blueberry Slush
#17 Ice Vimto
Raspberry syrup Vimto w/ Crushed ice Vanilla Ice cream w/ crumbled raspberries
#18 Mango Tango
Mango Juice Vanilla Ice cream Raspberries
#19 Cosmic Jam
Banana & Fruit salad Mango & Strawberry Juice Vanilla Ice cream w/ Swiss cake roll Pineapple-Mango-Strawberry decor
#20 Fruit Splash
Sliced Kiwis Vanilla Ice-cream Mango Ice-cream Strawberry Juice
#21 Bora Bora
Mango Juice (Blended w/ Strawberries & Kiwi) Avocado Juice Nuts&Honey on top
#22 Unicorn
Strawberry & Mango Vanilla base Mango ice cream Coated Sugar cone w/ Strawberry syrup Pineapple,Mango,Strawberry decor
#23 YoYo
Vanilla Ice cream w/ pistachio powder Strawberry w/ Banana juice Whipped Cream Mango&Strawberry decor
#24 Fruity Cream
Honey w/ Rainbow flakes Vanilla Ice cream Fruity Powder
Mango
Soft/Energy Drinks
#25 Pink Freez
Crushed Ice Strawberry Freez Peach Rings & Cotton Candy
#26 Blue Freez
Crushed Ice Blue Hawaii Freez Peach Rings & Cotton Candy
Lemon Mint
#27 EL-Toro
Vimto Crushed Ice Rocket Ice
#28 Candy Crush
Candy Mix: Peach Rings-Sour Worms-Strawberry Bubbles Red-Bull Cotton candy & Popping candy
#29 Soft Passion
Crushed Ice Red-Bull Lemon&Mint
#30 Droplet
Tropical Syrups Crushed Ice Red-Bull Lemon & Mint
#31 Sunset
#32 Pink Ace
Strawberry Slices 7UP Lemon & Mint
#33 Blue Lagoon
MilkShakes
Juices
Heart Beat
Beets Carrots Pomegranate Oranges
Weight Loss
Green Health
Kale Spinach Celery Apple Cucumber
Bora Power
Orange Carrot Pineapple Ginger
Red&Green
Kale Spinach Beet Apple
A.B.C
Apple Beet Carrot Lemon Ginger
Tropical Mood
Orange Juice Pineapple Juice Apple Juice
Citrus
Euphoria
Spinach Apple Cucumber Lemon Ginger
Energy
Ginger Spark
Simple
High Blood Pressure
Colon Detox
Watermeon Sugar-High
Watermelon Strawberry Juice Lemon Mint
Turbo
Cucumber Apple Carrot
Lemonade
Custom
Smoothies
Pick-Me-Up
Strawberry Banana Mango
Pina-Colada
Pineapple Mango Coconut
Mellow-Mango
Mango Peach Banana
Sunshine
Banana Mango Pineapple
Lean-Machine
Peanut butter Banana Cocoa Powder
Keto
Bora Berry ++
Flourish
Kale Spinach Banana Flax seeds Orange juice
Extra Berry
Water Melon S High
Custom
Power Smoothies
Food
Sweet Croffles
Savory Croffles
#8 Labna Zatar
Labna Zatar Cucumber Tomato Mint
#9 Halloumi
Grilled Halloumi Olive slices-Cucumbers Basil pesto Arugula Mayo
#10 Smoked Turkey
Smoked Turkey Lettuce Tomato Avocado Mayo&Mustard
#11 Smoked Salmon
Salmon Cream Cheese Sliced Lemon Capers Dill
#12 Egg Benedict
Egg&Cheese Avocado Tomato
Croffle
Crepes
#1 Nutella Crepe
Crepes Sliced Strawberries Nutella
#2 Bora Bora Crepe
Crepe Strawberry & Banana Slices Sections of Sauces Lotus-Pistachio-Kinder
#3 Kinder Crepe
Crepe Kinder Sauce Dark Chocolate Kinder-Bar
#4 Lotus Crepe
Crepe Lotus Sauce Kinder Sauce Dark Chocolate Biscoff crumbs
#5 Pistachio Crepe
Crepe Pistachio Sauce Kinder Sauce Dark Chocolate Pistachio Powder
#6 Mini Pancake
Mini Pancakes (12 pcs) Belgium Chocolate Dark Chocolate
#7 Mini Crepe
Mini Crepes (14 pcs) Belgium Chocolate Kinder Sauce
Ice Cream
Platters
Coffee
Hot
Iced
Açaí
1. Açaí bowls
1. Bora berry açai
Açaí - Granola - Strawberry - Blueberry - Banana - Goji Berry - Honey
2. Bora nut
Açaí - granola - banana - pumpkin seed - almond butter - walnut - flaxseed - honey
3. Boratella
Açaí - granola - strawberry - peanut butter - banana - nutella - cocoa nibs - agave
4. Boraklyn
Açaí - granola - strawberry - banana - cashew butter - chia seed - honey