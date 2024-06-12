Boran Royal Thai 5108 Grand Loop
Boran Menu
Signature
- Pad thai Lobster$49.95
- Cha Cha Seafood Sizzling$36.95
- Black Pepper Short Ribs$34.95
- Seafood Rad Na Noodles$34.95
- Grilled Trout$34.95
- Isarn Chicken Papaya Delight Set$34.95
- Crying Tiger$39.95
- Shrimp Stir-Fried$32.95
- Crispy Trout$34.95
- Duck Curry$34.95
- Panang Salmon$32.95
- Royal Crab Fried Rice$39.95
- Ribeye Basil Bomb$42.95
- Pineapple Fried Rice$32.95
Appetizers
Street Food
Side Orders
Kids
Desserts
Lunch Combinations
Tea Time
Drinks Menu
Draft Beer
- Asahi$8.00
- Bale Breaker IPA$8.00
- Bale Breaker Pilsner$8.00
- Black Raven Coco Jones Porter$8.00
- Double Mountain Cider$8.00
- Elysian Space Dust$8.00
- Fort George Magnetic Fields Hazy IPA$8.00
- Fort George Power Cycle Pale Ale$8.00
- House Lager$8.00
- Reuben's Hazalicious IPA$8.00
- Reuben's Little Fox Red Ale$8.00
- Seapine Citra IPA$8.00
- Tieton Cider Chili Lime Cider$8.00
- Weihenstephan Hefeweizen$8.00
Liquor
- Well Vodka - Luxe & Loaded$10.00
- 360 Raspberry$11.00
- Absolut Elyx$13.00
- Chopin$12.00
- Crater Lake Vodka$11.00
- Crater Lake Esspresso Hazelnut$11.00
- Crater Lake Sweet Ginger$11.00
- Elit Eighteen$13.00
- Grey Goose$13.00
- Ketel One$12.00
- Reyka$11.00
- Russian Standard$11.00
- Square One Bergamont$11.00
- Square One Botanical$11.00
- Stolichnaya Vanilla$11.00
- Stolichnaya Blueberry$11.00
- Stolichnaya Peach$11.00
- Tito's$11.00
- Well Gin - LC$10.00
- Big Gin London Dry$11.00
- Blue Sprits Gin$12.00
- Bombay Saphire$11.00
- Drumshanbo$12.00
- Empress$13.00
- Fords$11.00
- Gun Powder$12.00
- Hendricks$12.00
- Hendricks Neptunia$15.00
- Monkey 47$12.00
- Roku$12.00
- Sipsmith
- Tanqueray$11.00
- The Botanist Islay$12.00
- Well Rum - Don Q Cristal$10.00
- 1888$12.00
- Bumbu
- Captain Morgan$11.00
- Chila Horchata$11.00
- Don Q Coconut$10.00
- Mahina$10.00
- Meyers Dark Rum$10.00
- Montego Bay$11.00
- Mount Gay Eclipse
- Mount Gay XO$20.00
- Ten to One$12.00
- Zaya Cocobana$11.00
- Well Tequila - Cazcabel$10.00
- 1800 Cristalino Anejo$13.00
- Arette Blanco$12.00
- Arette Reposado$12.00
- Butterfly Canon
- Casamigos Blanco$14.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$35.00
- Corralejo Silver$11.00
- Corralejo Reposado$12.00
- Corralejo Anejo$14.00
- Corralejo Extra Anejo$18.00
- Cuish Teodomiro$12.00
- Curado Cupreata
- Cuish Ensamble$20.00
- Curado Espadin
- Diablito Extra Anejo$40.00
- el Jimador Silver$11.00
- el Jimador Reposado$12.00
- Flecha Reposado$14.00
- Flecha Anejo$19.00
- Gran Centanario Blanco$11.00
- Gran Centanario Reposado$12.00
- Gran Centenario Anejo$14.00
- Herradura Silver