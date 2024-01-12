Bordenaros Pizza
Pizza
10" Specialty
- 10" Alfredo Chicken$14.50
Chicken alfredo sauce
- 10" Bacon Cheeseburger$14.50
Beef, onions, bacon, with mustard & ketchup & pickles
- 10" BBQ Chicken$14.50
Chicken and BBQ sauce
- 10" Bordy's Special$14.50
Sausage, pepperoni, beef, cappicola, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, black olives
- 10" Buffalo Chicken$14.50
Chicken, buffalo sauce
- 10" Hawaiian$14.50
Hot cappacola, pineapple
- 10" Honey Garlic Alfredo$14.50
- 10" Hot-n-Spicy$14.50
Italian sausage, green peppers, banana peppers, hot roasted peppers
- 10" Mac N Cheese$14.50
With bacon
- 10" Meat Lovers$14.50
Sausage, pepperoni, beef, cappacola
- 10" Meatball$14.50
Nana Vito's Italian meatballs
- 10" Philly Cheesesteak$14.50
Roast beef, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and white sauce (red upon request)
- 10" Taco$14.50
Taco meat, lettuce, topped with chips, with sour cream and taco sauce on the side
- 10" Vegetarian$14.50
Mushrooms, onion, green peppers, black olive, banana peppers
12" Specialty
- 12" Alfredo Chicken$17.00
Chicken alfredo sauce
- 12" Bacon Cheeseburger$17.00
Beef, onions, bacon, with mustard & ketchup & pickles
- 12" BBQ Chicken$17.00
Chicken and BBQ sauce
- 12" Bordy's Special$17.00
Sausage, pepperoni, beef, cappicola, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, black olives
- 12" Buffalo Chicken$17.00
Chicken, buffalo sauce
- 12" Hawaiian$17.00
Hot cappacola, pineapple
- 12" Honey Garlic Alfredo$17.00
- 12" Hot-n-Spicy$17.00
Italian sausage, green peppers, banana peppers, hot roasted peppers
- 12" Mac N Cheese$17.00
With bacon
- 12" Meat Lovers$17.00
Sausage, pepperoni, beef, cappacola
- 12" Meatball$17.00
Nana Vito's Italian meatballs
- 12" Philly Cheesesteak$17.00
Roast beef, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and white sauce (red upon request)
- 12" Taco$17.00
Taco meat, lettuce, topped with chips, with sour cream and taco sauce on the side
- 12" Vegetarian$17.00
Mushrooms, onion, green peppers, black olive, banana peppers
- Gluten-Free Cauliflower Crust 12"$16.50
- Gluten-Free Crust 12"$17.00
14" Specialty
- 14" Alfredo Chicken$19.50
Chicken alfredo sauce
- 14" Bacon Cheeseburger$19.50
Beef, onions, bacon, with mustard & ketchup & pickles
- 14" BBQ Chicken$19.50
Chicken and BBQ sauce
- 14" Bordy's Special$19.50
Sausage, pepperoni, beef, cappicola, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, black olives
- 14" Buffalo Chicken$19.50
Chicken, buffalo sauce
- 14" Hawaiian$19.50
Hot cappacola, pineapple
- 14" Honey Garlic Alfredo$19.50
- 14" Hot-n-Spicy$19.50
Italian sausage, green peppers, banana peppers, hot roasted peppers
- 14" Mac N Cheese$19.50
With bacon
- 14" Meat Lovers$19.50
Sausage, pepperoni, beef, cappacola
- 14" Meatball$19.50
Nana Vito's Italian meatballs
- 14" Philly Cheesesteak$19.50
Roast beef, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and white sauce (red upon request)
- 14" Taco$19.50
Taco meat, lettuce, topped with chips, with sour cream and taco sauce on the side
- 14" Vegetarian$19.50
Mushrooms, onion, green peppers, black olive, banana peppers
16" Specialty
- 16" Alfredo Chicken$22.00
Chicken alfredo sauce
- 16" Bacon Cheeseburger$22.00
Beef, onions, bacon, with mustard & ketchup & pickles
- 16" BBQ Chicken$22.00
Chicken and BBQ sauce
- 16" Bordy's Special$22.00
Sausage, pepperoni, beef, cappicola, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, black olives
- 16" Buffalo Chicken$22.00
Chicken, buffalo sauce
- 16" Hawaiian$22.00
Hot cappacola, pineapple
- 16" Honey Garlic Alfredo$22.00
- 16" Hot-n-Spicy$22.00
Italian sausage, green peppers, banana peppers, hot roasted peppers
- 16" Mac N Cheese$22.00
With bacon
- 16" Meat Lovers$22.00
Sausage, pepperoni, beef, cappacola
- 16" Meatball$22.00
Nana Vito's Italian meatballs
- 16" Philly Cheesesteak$22.00
Roast beef, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and white sauce (red upon request)
- 16" Taco$22.00
Taco meat, lettuce, topped with chips, with sour cream and taco sauce on the side
- 16" Vegetarian$22.00
Mushrooms, onion, green peppers, black olive, banana peppers
Appetizers
- Small Double Dipped Onion Rings$8.00
- Large Double Dipped Onion Rings$10.00
- Salad$4.75
- Caesar Salad
- Chicken Strips$6.00
3 pieces
3 pieces
- Garlic Bread$7.00
- Garlic Cheese Bread$8.00
- 10" Pizza Cheesy Bread$8.50
- 12" Pizza Cheesy Bread$10.50
- 14" Pizza Cheesy Bread$12.75
- 16" Pizza Cheesy Bread$14.75
- Pizza Boats$8.00
- 6 Pieces Wings$7.50
- 10 Pieces Wings$11.00
- Small French Fries$7.50
- Large French Fries$9.50
- 6 Pieces Fried Pickles$8.00
- 10 Pieces Fried Pickles$11.00
- Small - 4 Pieces Cheese Sticks$5.50
- Large - 6 Pieces Cheese Sticks$8.00
- 2 Pieces Bosco Sticks$4.50
- 4 Pieces Bosco Sticks$8.50
- 6 Pieces Toasted Raviolis$6.50
- 10 Pieces Toasted Raviolis$10.50
- Combo$11.00
4 cheese sticks, 4 raviolis & onion rings
Sandwiches
- Italian Meatball$8.50
- Italian Sausage Grinder$8.50
- Italian Sausage Patty$8.50
- Italian Roast Beef$8.50
No red sauce
- Vegetarian$8.50
- Tenderloin$9.50
- Hot Cappicola$8.50
- Soprano Tenderloin$9.50
Red sauce, cappicola, mozzarella, hot roasted peppers
- Asiago Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Asiago breaded chicken breast, served with lettuce, onions & pickles, with a side of mayo
- Philly Cheesesteak$9.50
White sauce, mushrooms, and green peppers
- Ron's Chicken Parmesan$9.50
Breaded chicken breast, with pepperoni, red sauce & melted mozzarella and a side of hot roasted peppers
- Ron's Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Asiago breaded chicken breast, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, served with lettuce, onion, pickles
Homemade Pastas
- Rigatoni with Cheese$11.50
Choice of meatballs or sausage
- Rigatoni with Red Sauce$11.50
Choice of meatballs or sausage
- Rigatoni Half & Half Mixed$11.50
1/2 alfredo sauce, 1/2 red sauce, choice of meatball or sausage
- Chicken Alfredo Rigatoni$17.50
- Individual Pastas$8.00
- Kids Pasta$5.00
- Kids Mac & Cheese$5.00
Desserts
Beer
Pint
Mug
Pitcher
Bottles
Bottle Selection
Draft
- Pint Bud Light$3.50
- Mug - 32 Oz Bud Light$6.50
- Pitcher Bud Light$10.00
- Pint Blue Moon$3.50
- Mug - 32 Oz Blue Moon$6.50
- Pitcher Blue Moon$10.00
- Pint Michelob Ultra$3.50
- Mug - 32 Oz Michelob Ultra$6.50
- Pitcher Michelob Ultra$10.00
- Pint Octoberfest Seasonal$3.50
- Mug - 32 Oz Octoberfest Seasonal$6.50
- Pitcher Octoberfest Seasonal$10.00
- Pint Exile Ruthie$3.50
- Mug - 32 Oz Exile Ruthie$6.50
- Pitcher Exile Ruthie$10.00
Craft
- Pint Bud Light*$4.00
- Mug - 32 Oz Bud Light*$7.00
- Pitcher Bud Light*$11.00
- Pint Blue Moon*$4.00
- Mug - 32 Oz Blue Moon*$7.00
- Pitcher Blue Moon*$11.00
- Pint Michelob Ultra*$4.00
- Mug - 32 Oz Michelob Ultra*$7.00
- Pitcher Michelob Ultra*$11.00
- Pint Octoberfest Seasonal*$4.00
- Mug - 32 Oz Octoberfest Seasonal*$7.00
- Pitcher Octoberfest Seasonal*$11.00
- Pint Exile Ruthie*$4.00
- Mug - 32 Oz Exile Ruthie*$7.00
- Pitcher Exile Ruthie*$11.00
Wines
Pop
Desserts
Pizza
