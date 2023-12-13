Bordentown Square
Appetizers
- Poutine
Hand cut fries, braised short rib, cheese curds, veal demi-glace, scallions$15.00
- BSquare Wings
6 or 12 jumbo wings coated with one our signature sauces. Garlic Buffalo Parmesan, Mango Habanero, Truffle Balsamic Parmesan, Spicy Thai Peanut, or Honeycomb BBQ Inferno$10.00
- Trotters
Hot honey glazed petit pork shanks, pineapple escabeche$12.00
- PEI Mussels
1 pound Prince Edward Island mussels with your choice of sauce pomodoro (red), la meunier (white), or coconut red thai (curry)$18.00
- Lemon Hummus
Roasted garlic hummus, grilled lemon, fire-roasted artichoke, baba ganoush, fire roasted bread$14.00
- Charred Brussels
Charred brussels sprouts, aged balsamic, crisp guanciale$15.00
- Go-Gho Cauliflower
Battered fried cauliflower, spicy gochujang korean chili, tuxedo sesame seeds, scallions$15.00
- Bulgogi Lettuce Wraps
- Fried Cheese Curds
Seasoned battered fried cheese curds, hot honey dipping sauce$14.00
- Crack Bacon
Soups, Salads, & Quinoa Jars
- Potato Soup$8.00
- Soup of the Moment$9.00
- Baby Beet Salad
Mesclun, roasted beets, blood orange segments, spiced pecans, pickled red onions, chevre, white balsamic vinaigrette$15.00
- 'Rugula Salad
Baby arugula, grill artichoke stems, red onions, shaves pecorino, lemon vinaigrette$17.00
- Strawberry & Spinach Salad
baby spinach, sweetened smashed strawberry, Asian pear, feta, cherry tomato, pecans, pomegranate-cranberry vinaigrette$15.00
- Hail Caesar Salad
Hearts of romaine, avocado, pickled onion, shaved parmesan, egg, country croutons, caesar dressing$15.00
- Mediterranean Jar
Quinoa, chick pea, tomato, romaine, red onion, olive blend, & Greek dressing$14.00
- Sweet, Tart, & Creamy Jar
Quinoa, strawberry, baby spinach, goat cheese, spiced pecans, balsamic vinaigrette$15.00
- Vegan on my Mind Jar
Quinoa, edamame, toasted almonds, asparagus, chick peas, pomegranate cranberry dressing$12.00
Burgers & Sandwiches
- BSquare Burger
custom blend burgers, provolone, cherry pepper relish, frizzled onions, braised short rib$18.00
- Triple S Burger
custom blend burgers, spicy kimchi slaw, cherry wood smoked bacon, creamy sambal, american cheese$18.00
- French Dip Burger
Custom blend burger, bourbon caramelized onions, jarlsberg, havarti, horseradish sour cream, beef au jus$18.00
- Bacon Jam Burger
custom blend burger, bacon onion jam, brie, over easy egg drool$19.00
- Turkey Burger
Custom blend ground turkey, pickles carrots, radishes, & peppers, pepper Jack chese, bibb lettuce, garlic mayo$17.00
- Beyond Burger
Beyond burger, pesto aioli, provolone, crispy onions, bibb lettuce, overnight tomatoes$17.00
- Firecracker Chicken Sandwich
grilled cajun chicken, pepper jack cheese, tempura jalapenos, boston bibb, jersey tomato, peppercorn aioli$17.00
- Crispy Bird Sandwich
Buttermilk breaded chicken, bourbon bacon, havarti, hot honey BBQ, boston bibb, jersey tomato$16.00
- Jumbo Lump Crab Sandwich
jumbo lump, spicy mayo, B2 Slaw, croissant butter bun$22.00
Tacos
Entrees
- Steak Frite
12oz strip steak, pomme frites, veal jus, watercress and red onion salad, lemon vinaigrette$48.00
- Bonaparte Chicken
airline chicken breast, rosemary, sauteed swiss chard, meyer lemon risotto, chicken stock reserve$32.00
- Pork Chop
14oz bone in pork chop, spiced apple & cranberry chutney, sharp irish cheddar mac & cheese, sage jus$29.00
- Sea Scallops
pan seared, creamed corn, warm german potato salad$38.00
- Shrimp n' Grits
cheddar creamy grits, sauteed spinach, lemon tabasco butter sauce$27.00
- Grilled Salmon
Old Bay Hash, overnight tomato and pistachio ragout, lemon dijon$27.00
- Eggplant Caponata Braciole
truffled white polenta, sweet pea tendrils$25.00