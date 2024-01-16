Borderline Deli 1218 Burlingham Rd
Breakfast Menu
Eggs & Omelettes
- Egg Platter$6.49
2 eggs, homefries, toast
- Omelette$7.49
3 eggs, homefries, toast
- Omelette w/ Cheese$8.99
3 eggs with cheese, homefries, toast
- Western Omelette$8.99
3 eggs, cheese, ham, onions, peppers, homefries, toast
- Western Omelette w/ Egg whites$11.99
3 egg whites, cheese, ham, onions, peppers, homefries, toast
- Breakfast Bowl$5.99
2 eggs, meat, cheese, homefries
- Ham & Cheese Omelette$8.75
Wraps
Griddle
Egg Sandwiches
- Breakfast Sub$13.00
4 eggs, 3 meats, White American Cheese, sub roll
- Sasquatch$10.00
2 eggs, Pepper Jack, Sliced Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, Chiplotle Mayo, Onion Roll
- The Frenchy$10.00
French Toast Pita, egg, sausage, white american cheese, Nan's spicy maple syrup
- Egg & Cheese Sandwich$4.50
1 egg, White American Cheese, Hard roll
- Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich$5.75
2 eggs, meat, White American cheese, Hard roll
- Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich$5.75
- Ham, Egg, & Cheese$5.75
Breakfast sides
Lunch Menu
Salad/Soup
Sandwiches
- Cheese Sandwich$6.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Roll
- Bologna/Liverwurst/Spiced Ham Sandwich$0+
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Roll
- Ham Sandwich$8.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Roll
- Turkey Sandwich$8.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Roll
- Roast Beef Sandwich$10.49
- Everroast Chicken$8.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Roll
- Salami Sandwich$8.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mustard, Roll
- Chicken Cutlet$9.99
- Pastrami$10.49
- BLT$5.99
Sub Sandwiches
Specialty Sandwich
- Chuck Wagon Sandwich$10.49
Roast Beef, Vermont Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Horseradish Mayo, Roll
- Chuck Wagon Sub$12.49
Roast Beef, Vermont Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Horseradish Mayo
- The Catskill Sandwich$8.99
Ovengold Turkey, Muenster, Lettuce,Tomato, Thousand Island Dressing, Roll
- The Catskill Sub$10.99
Ovengold Turkey, Muenster, Lettuce,Tomato, Thousand Island Dressing
- Italian Stallion Sandwich$9.99
Deluxe Ham,Cappicola, Salami, Pepperoni, Provalone, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil & Vinegar, Mayo, Roll
- Italian Stallion Sub$11.99
Deluxe Ham,Cappicola, Salami, Pepperoni, Provalone, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil & Vinegar, Mayo,
- Turkey Pesto Sandwich$9.19
Ovengold Turkey, Mozzarella, Pesto Mayo, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce, Roll
- Turkey Pesto Sub$11.19
Ovengold Turkey, Mozzarella, Pesto Mayo, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce, Roll
- Cowboy Chicken Sandwich$10.49
Chicken Cutlet, Vermont Cheddar, Bacn, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce,Roll
- Cowboy Chicken Sub$12.49
Chicken Cutlet, Vermont Cheddar, Bacn, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce,Roll
- Oh Honey Sandwich$8.99
Ovengold Turkey, Mild Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard Dressing, Roll
- Oh Honey Sub$11.99
Ovengold Turkey, Mild Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard Dressing
- Deli Meat
Catering Menu
Catering
- Cold Cut Platters / person$6.00
1/4 lb of Meat &Cheese per person includes 1/2 club rolls
- Cold Cut Platters + Cold Salad/ person$7.25
1/4 lb of Meat &Cheese per person includes 1/2 club rolls + Macaroni or Potato
- Foot Long Hero$24.00
1 lb of Boar's Head Meat & Cheese per foot, Feeds 4 people
- 3 Foot Round Hero$72.00
3 lbs of Boar's Head Meat & Cheese per foot, Feeds 12 people
- 4 Foot Round Hero$96.00
4 lb of Boar's Head Meat & Cheese per foot, Feeds 16 people
- 6 Foot Round Hero$144.00
6 lbs of Boar's Head Meat & Cheese per foot, Feeds 36 people
Pine Bush Home Show Vendors
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Classic Caeser - romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing. - side of bread & butter - apple - bottled water
- Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
Classic Caeser - romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing with a 6 oz piece of grilled chicken breast. - side of bread & butter - apple - bottled water
- Italian Caesar Salad$11.00
Classic Caeser - romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing PLUS sliced red onions, kalamata olives, & roasted red peppers. - side of bread & butter - apple - bottled water
- Italian Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Classic Caeser - romaine, parmesan, mozzarella cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing PLUS sliced red onions, kalamata olives, & roasted red peppers & 6 oz piece of grilled chicken. - side of bread & butter - apple - bottled water
- Grilled Portobello Platter$12.00
Grilled Portabello Mushroom, roasted red peppers, bruschetta tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, kalamata olives, side of greens. - side of balsamic vinaigrette - side of bread & butter - apple - bottled water
- Italian Sub Lunch$14.00
6" Borderline Italian Stallion Sub lettuce, tomato, onion oil & vinegar, mayo (on the side) - side of Cowgirl coleslaw - chips - bottled water
- Roastbeef Sub Lunch$14.00
6" Boars Head Roastbeef Sub lettuce, tomato, onion mayo (on the side) - side of Cowgirl coleslaw - chips - bottled water
- Turkey Sub Lunch$13.00
6" Boars Head Turkey Sub lettuce, tomato, onion mayo (on the side) - side of Cowgirl coleslaw - chips - bottled water
RETAIL - SKUS INCORRECT
N/A DRINKS
- a&w$2.36
- a&w root beer 1$2.36
- a&w 1$2.36
- a&w root beer$2.36
- arizona fruit punch$1.49
- arizona green tea ginseng honey$1.49
- arizona ice tea lemon$1.49
- arizona mucho mango$1.49
- arizona raspberry$1.49
- arizona sweet tea$1.49
- arizona watermelon$1.49
- calypso island wave$2.99
- calypso lemonade$2.99
- calypso ocean blue$2.99
- calypso peach lemonade$2.99
- calypso strawberry lemonade$2.99
- coke$1.34
- coke diet$1.34
- diet mountain dew$2.36
- diet pepsi$2.36
- ghost$3.20
- ghost blue raspberry$3.20
- ghost cherry limeade$3.20
- ghost citrus$3.20
- ghost orange cream$3.20
- ghost redberry$3.20
- ghost sour watermelon$3.20
- ghost tropical mango$3.20
- hawaiian punch$2.36
- karma blueberry lemonade$2.99
- karma elderberry starfruit$2.99
- karma orange mango$2.99
- karma strawberry lemonade$2.99
- karma watermelon wild berry$2.99
- langers orange$2.50
- monster$3.10
- mountain dew$3.29
- nesquick chocolate$2.60
- nesquick strawberry$2.60
- pepsi$2.36
- pepsi cola$3.29
- pepsi diet$3.29
- pepsi diet caffeine free$1.34
- pepsi ginger ale$3.29
- poland spring$2.89
- poland spring 1$2.89
- poland spring 2$2.89
- prime ice pop$4.25
- prime lemon lime$4.25
- prime lemonade$4.25
- prime meta moon$4.25
- prime strawberry banana$4.25
- prime tropical punch$4.25
- pure leaf green tea unsweetened$2.75
- pure leaf honey green tea$2.75
- pure leaf lemon$2.75
- pure leaf peach$2.75
- pure leaf raspberry$2.75
- pure leaf sweet tea$2.75
- pure leaf tea & lemonade$2.75
- pure leaf unsweetened$2.75
- pure life water$1.00
- red bull$2.92
- schweppes$2.36
- schweppes 1$2.36
- schweppes 2$2.36
- schweppes 3$2.36
- sprite$1.34
- starry$2.36
- sunkist$2.36
- sunkist$2.36
- sunkist orange$3.29
- tropicana apple$2.60
- tropicana pineapple mango$2.60
- yoo hoo$1.76
- State Bottle Deposit$0.05
BEER
- State Bottle Deposit$0.05
- angry orchard crisp apple$12.99
- angry orchard green apple$12.99
- arizona party pack$19.99
- bear hug big juicy$3.49
- bear hug hazy$3.49
- bear hug neon$3.49
- bear hug tropical$3.49
- beat box blue razzberry$3.99
- beat box fruit punch$3.99
- beat box mango$3.99
- beat box pink lemonade$3.99
- blue moon$12.99
- budlight$20.99
- budlight bottle$2.89
- budlight bottle 1$1.69
- budlight bottles$10.99
- budlight bottles 1$14.99
- budlight can 1$2.89
- budlight cans$14.99
- budlight flavor burst variety pack$21.99
- budlight seltzer black cherry$3.24
- budlight seltzer mango$3.24
- budweiser$2.89
- budweiser 1$10.99
- budweiser bottles$14.99
- budweiser cans$14.99
- budweiser cans 1$20.99
- budweiser zero$10.99
- busch$1.89
- busch light$12.99
- busch na$13.99
- busch regular$12.99
- coors golden$10.99
- coors light$20.99
- coors light 1$2.89
- coorslight$10.99
- coorslight bottles$14.99
- coorslight cans$14.99
- corona$21.99
- corona$13.99
- corona 1$21.99
- corona berry$21.99
- corona bottle 1$3.79
- fat tire$12.99
- grocery getter$15.99
- heineken$13.99
- heineken bottles$21.99
- michelob$11.99
- michelob cans$16.99
- michelob ultra$22.99
- mikes hard lemonade$13.99
- miller$2.89
- natty daddy$1.69
- pabst blue ribbon cans$11.99
- redds bottles$21.99
- rolling rock$2.09
- samuel adams citrus wheat$12.99
- samuel adams cold snap white$12.99
- smirnoff blue-raspberry/cherry/citrus$3.99
- smirnoff smash peach & mango$3.99
- smirnoff smash pineapple & coconut$3.99
- smirnoff smash raspberry lemonade$3.99
- smirnoff smash screwdriver$3.99
- stella$13.99
- twisted tea game day$21.99
- twisted tea half & half$3.99
- twisted tea mango$3.99
- twisted tea original$21.99
- twisted tea original 1$3.99
- twisted tea party pack$21.99
- twisted tea peach$3.99
- twisted tea raspberry$3.99
- voo doo ranger$13.99
- white claw black cherry$3.79
- white claw mango$3.79
- white claw variety pack 1$21.99
- white claw variety pack 2$21.99
- white claw watermelon$3.79
GROCERY
- 13 gallon trash bags$3.99
- 13 gallon trash bags 1$2.39
- 30 gallon trash bags 1$2.39
- 33 gallon trash bags$2.39
- act 2 popcorn$0.99
- advil 2 pack$0.99
- aim$1.99
- anti freeze$10.99
- apple & eve Apple$4.69
- arm & hammer baking soda$1.99
- arm & hammer laundry$5.99
- baby ruth$1.69
- bimbo bread S Wh$3.09
- bittersweet sinphony$5.99
- breath savers$1.69
- brewrite coffee filters$3.99
- campbells pork & beans$3.99
- campbells soup chx$2.99
- campbells soup sirloin$2.99
- carmel corn$0.99
- cereal pebbles cocoa$4.99
- cereal pebbles fruity$4.99
- charcoal briquets$6.99
- chef boyardee beef ravioli$2.39
- chef boyardee s & m$2.39
- cherry panda paws$5.99
- chocolate$5.99
- chocolate panda paws$5.99
- clabber girl baking powder$3.99
- cologate$1.99
- cookie dough$5.99
- cookies and cream$5.99
- cotton candy$0.99
- cuddle soft dryer sheets$1.99
- cup noodles T beef$2.49
- dawn$2.39
- death by chocolate$5.99
- deep river snacks M BBQ$3.79
- deep river snacks original$3.79
- deep river snacks R OO$1.99
- deep river snacks S M O 1$3.79
- deep river snacks S&P$1.99
- deep river snacks S&P 1$3.79
- deep river snacks SC & O$1.99
- deep river snacks SC & O 1$3.79
- deep river snacks SMO$1.99
- deep river snacks Z Jalepenos$1.99
- deep river snacks Z Jalepenos 1$3.79
- dial$2.99
- domino sugar$3.99
- domino sugar 1$5.99
- doublemint gum$1.99
- french's yellow mustard$2.29
- halls blue$2.29
- halls red$2.29
- heath$1.69
- heinz gravy beef$3.99
- heinz gravy chix$3.99
- hellmans mayo$5.29
- hershey almond$1.69
- hersheys milk choc$1.69
- hunts sauce$2.49
- hunts tomato ketchup$2.99
- ice cream choc chip cookie$3.99
- ice cream dibs$3.29
- ice cream drum stick$3.99
- ice cream hd dark chocolate$3.99
- ice cream hd milk choc almond$3.99
- ice cream hd van/milk choc$3.99
- ice cream oreo drumstick$3.99
- ice cream pushup$1.99
- ice cream sandwich$2.99
- ice cream snickers$3.49
- ice cream strawb shortcake$2.99
- kettle corn$0.99
- kit kat$1.69
- kraft ranch dressing$3.99
- libbys vegatable sweet corn$1.69
- libbys vegatable sweet peas$1.69
- life savers$1.69
- lighter fluid$6.99
- m&m chocolate$1.69
- m&m peanut$1.69
- maxwell house$6.69
- mint ting a ling$5.99
- morton salt$2.39
- mounds blue$1.69
- mounds red$1.69
- neapolitan$5.99
- nestle hot chocolate$3.29
- nissin chow mein$1.99
- off deep woods$4.99
- oil$5.99
- oil 1$5.99
- oil 2$5.99
- paper towel$1.89
- peanut butter$3.99
- pedigree$2.59
- pedigree 1$2.59
- pillsbury cake mix$2.79
- pillsbury frosting$2.99
- pillsbury frosting$2.99
- pine glo$2.99
- progresso bread crumbs$3.29
- progresso soup beef barley$3.59
- progresso soup chicken & wild rice$2.99
- progresso soup homestyle chicken$2.99
- progresso soup italian wedding$2.99
- ramen chix$0.99
- ramen chix 1$1.99
- reeses$1.69
- rice a roni Chix$2.79
- rice crispies$0.99
- ring pops$0.99
- rolaids$1.39
- ronzoni elbows$2.39
- ronzoni penne$2.39
- ronzoni rigatoni$2.39
- ronzoni spaghetti$2.49
- sara lee bread butter$4.19
- sara lee bread HW$4.49
- sara lee bread white$3.69
- scott toilet$1.99
- scotties tissues$2.39
- skittles$1.69
- skor$1.69
- snack pack pudding Choc$2.39
- snickers$1.69
- spearmint gum$1.99
- special kitty cat food$1.49
- special kitty cat food 1$1.49
- special kitty cat food 2$1.49
- starburst$1.69
- suave$2.99
- tictac$1.99
- tictac 2$1.99
- tictac 3$1.99
- tide$6.09
- tissue$0.59
- tortolines$1.59
- tortolines S Pl$1.59
- tortolines spicy$1.59
- trident gum$1.99
- tums$1.89
- twix$1.69
- tylenol 2 pack$0.99
- unique snacks original$2.00
- unique snacks pretzel shells$2.00
- unique snacks X dark$2.00
- v05 conditioner$2.39
- v05 conditioner 1$2.39
- v05 shampoo$2.39
- v05 shampoo 1$2.39
- vanilla bean ice cream$5.99
- washer fluid$3.99
- welchs grape jelly$3.99
- wise cheez doodles HH$2.25
- wise cheez doodles Ch$2.25
- wise cheez doodles X cr$2.25
- wise dip french onion$3.29
- wise dip nacho$3.29
- wise dipsy doodles original$2.25
- wise golden potato HBBQ$2.25
- wise golden potato O&G$2.25
- wise golden potato original$2.25
- wise golden potato vinegar$2.25
- wise loose screws$2.25
- wise new york deli kettle cooked$2.25
- wise onion rings OR$2.25
- wise party mix$1.99
- wise popcorn$2.25
- wise popcorn H Ch$2.25
- wise popcorn W Ch$2.25
- wise ridges CSC$2.25
- wise ridges original$2.25
- wise ridges X queso$2.25
- wish bone italian dressing$3.99
- york peppermint patties$1.69
- zest$1.99
CIGARETTES/TOBACCO
- american spirit blue$14.86
- american spirit green$14.86
- american spirit orange$14.86
- american spirit yellow$14.86
- back woods honey$7.29
- backwoods sweet aromatic$7.29
- bic lighter$2.39
- black & mild cigar wood tip$10.99
- black & mild cigar wood tip$2.59
- camel blue$14.31
- camel red$14.31
- copenhagen blue$8.09
- eagle blue$12.96
- eagle green$12.96
- eagle orange$12.96
- eagle red$12.96
- entourage connoisseur$2.50
- entourage palma$2.50
- entourage pink vanilla$2.50
- entourage vanilla$2.50
- ez wider$2.49
- fortuna green$12.78
- fortuna red$12.78
- kool 100$13.55
- marlboro 72$13.66
- marlboro blend no 27$13.66
- marlboro gold$13.66
- marlboro gold 100$13.66
- marlboro menthol gold 100$13.66
- marlboro menthol green 100$13.66
- marlboro red$13.66
- marlboro red 100$13.66
- marlboro silver$13.66
- marlboro silver 100$13.66
- marlboro silver 72$13.66
- marlboro smooth$13.66
- marlboro special select red$13.66
- marlboror special select gold$13.66
- misty$14.17
- newport$14.58
- newport 100$14.58
- newport red 100$14.58
- pall mall red$13.43
- pall mall red 100$13.43
- pall maul blue$13.43
- pall maul blue 100$13.43
- parliment$14.58
- parliment 100$14.58
- usa gold$13.24
- usa gold 100$13.24
- usa green$13.24
- usa green 100$13.24
- usa red$13.24