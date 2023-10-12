Boro Bagels
Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Egg & Cheese$4.50
- Egg, Cheese, Bacon/Ham/Sausage$5.50
Ham, Bacon or Sausage on a bagel of your choice.
- Lox & Cream Cheese$9.50
Fresh Lox and cream cheese on a bagel of your choice. Tomato, red onion & capers
- Double Up$6.75
2 Eggs, Cheese and Double Meat of your choice
- Triple Decker$7.75
Eggs, Cheese, Bacon, Ham and Sausage
- A-Town Griddle$6.25
Eggs, Meat, Cheese in between 2 Pancakes
- Wake & Bake$7.50
Bacon, Eggs, Cheese, Shaved Steak & a Hash Brown Pattie
- West Coast$6.00
Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel with Egg, Pepperjack, Homemade Chipotle Mayo and Bacon
- Slick Vic$6.25
Sausage, Egg, Cheese, Hash Brown, Chipotle Ketchup
- The Lonicut$6.00
Egg, Cheese, and Linguica
Sweet Treats
- Avocado Toast$7.00
Avocado, Olive Oil, Crushed red pepper, Pepita Seeds, boiled egg (optional) on sour dough
- Nutty Nutella Crunch$4.75
Nutella spread, sliced strawberrires, crushed hazelnuts, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar on a hazelnut crunch bagel
- The Conut$5.50
Donut hollowed out, spread with nutella, topped with espresso
- Acai Bowl$14.00
your choice of strawberries, bananas, granola,honey or condensed milk, shaved cocount
Bagels
- Plain$2.19
- Spinach$2.19
- Egg$2.19
- Cinnamon Raisin$2.19
- Asiago Cheese$2.19
- Onion$2.19
- Cinnamon Sugar$2.19
- Chocolate Chip$2.19
- Whole Wheat Pumpernickle$2.19
- Sundried Tomato$2.19
- Everything$2.19
- Poppy$2.19
- Sesame Seed$2.19
- Salt$2.19
- French Toast$2.19
- Gluten Free Plain$2.19
- Sourdough vienna$2.19
- Sourdough artisan$2.19
- Croissant$2.19
