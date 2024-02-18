BoroTown Po' Boys 26 Independence Way
Po' Boys
- Shrimp Po' Boy$10.99
Enjoy a delectable fried shrimp po' boy, complete with zesty remoulade sauce, crisp lettuce, pickles, and juicy tomatoes. Pair this savory delight with a side of your choosing for a truly satisfying meal.
- Catfish Po' Boy$14.99
Enjoy a delectable fried catfish po' boy complete with a zesty remoulade sauce, crisp lettuce, pickles, and juicy tomatoes. Pair this savory delight with a side of your choosing for a truly satisfying meal.
- Andouille Sausage Po' Boy$9.99
Delight in the robust flavors of an andouille sausage po' boy, boasting savory sausage nestled between fresh lettuce, pickles, and juicy tomatoes, all perfectly complemented by a spicy remoulade sauce for a mouthwatering Cajun inspired feast
- Debris$11.99
Savor the rich flavors of a debris sandwich, featuring tender, slow-cooked meat, paired perfectly with creamy horseradish, fresh tomatoes, and crisp lettuce.
- Chicken Tenderloin Po' Boy$9.99
Indulge in the classic comfort of a chicken finger po' boy, featuring crispy chicken tenders nestled within a soft bun, completed with spicy remoulade, pickles, lettuce, and tomatoes.
Baskets
Cajun Classics
- 8oz Chicken & Sausage Gumbo$6.99
Savor the soul-warming flavors of our chicken and sausage gumbo, a Cajun classic crafted with care. Tender chicken, savory sausage, and aromatic vegetables simmer together in a rich, flavorful broth, seasoned to perfection with traditional Cajun spices.
- 16oz Chicken & Sausage Gumbo$13.98
Savor the soul-warming flavors of our chicken and sausage gumbo, a Cajun classic crafted with care. Tender chicken, savory sausage, and aromatic vegetables simmer together in a rich, flavorful broth, seasoned to perfection with traditional Cajun spices.