6pk HAIRSPRAY AND MULLETS

$10.99

This beer really is a bit of a throwback, a very delicious throwback. John (head brewer) used a mix of 2-row and pale malt for the backbone with some honey malt for light color and flavor. We used honey malt at our original San Mateo brewery in our IPA and pales. The hop bill is sabro and some mosaic, which is balanced by a medium body finish. AMERICAN PALE ALE 5.5% ABV | 35 IBU | 12 fl. oz.