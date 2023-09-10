The Drinkery by Bosque SF Beer Bar
6Pk 1888 HARD SELTZER
This is a cranberry hard seltzer made for NMSU. This isn’t your typical 100 calorie seltzer, its heavy on the cranberry with a refreshing touch of green tea! HARD SELTZER 5.5% ABV | 12 fl. oz.
6Pk BOSQUE LAGER
Inspired by German pilsners, Bosque Lager quenches thirsty palates without sacrificing depth and character. Where this straw-colored, crisp, and brilliant lager deviates from tradition is in a noble dry-hop for a bright and floral aroma. GERMAN–INSPIRED PILSNER 4.8% ABV | 25 IBU | 12 fl. oz. GABF SILVER MEDAL WINNER 2016
6Pk ELEPHANTS ON PARADE
Enough with the fruit nuance, put it out in front! Packed with raspberry puree and colored with a Sandia sunset, this unfiltered, American-style wheat ale is imbued with a light sweetness and tartness that complement the beer’s medium-full body. WHEAT ALE WITH FRUIT 5.5% ABV | 12 IBU | 12 fl. oz.
6Pk JETTY JACK
A modern American craft beer style developed as a variation from American Pale Ales. Known simply as Red Ales in some regions, our American Amber Ale is made with Crystal and Cascade hops that bring spicy, floral, woody notes with a little bit of citrus. Available in taprooms only. AMERICAN AMBER ALE 5.8% ABV | 30 IBU | 12 fl. oz.
6Pk MR. MELON GOSE TO WORK
An ode to one of our favorite New Mexican summertime snacks, fresh watermelon with a dash of salt. This year-round beer is a perfect combination of sweet, salty, and sour and is best enjoyed after returning home from a long day's work. WATERMELON GOSE 5.5% ABV | 12 IBU | 12 fl. oz.
6Pk PICKLE DOWN ECONOMICS
Calling all pickle lovers: Pickle Down Economics is a briny gose that’ll bring a pucker to your face! Crisp pickles, fresh dill, and gallons upon gallons of dill juice create an aromatic experience just like popping the lid off a fresh jar of kosher pickles. PICKLE GOSE 6% ABV | 10 IBU | 12 fl. oz.
6Pk PISTOL PETE’S 1888
Where IPAs are skewed toward hops being front and center, blonde ales are a study in balance, refreshment, and malt profiles. 1888 is a brilliant pale straw-colored ale with a light malt sweetness and just enough late-addition hops to add flavor and aromatic nuance. Whether you’re new to craft beer or a seasoned connoisseur, this beer is sure to quench your thirst. BLONDE ALE 4.8% ABV | 20 IBU | 12 fl. oz. GABF BRONZE MEDAL WINNER 2018
6Pk RIVERWALKER IPA
Few things are as uniquely New Mexico as our world-class IPAs. Riverwalker IPA starts with a light copper base of pale, caramel, and wheat malts, providing a medium-bodied backbone for our flagship IPA. But that’s just setting the stage for the hops where myriad aromatics and flavors are coaxed out of a blend of our favorite hop varieties. INDIA PALE ALE 6.5% ABV | 90 IBU | 12 fl. oz.
6pk SALT MONEY
Salt Money is a beer inspired by the unique culture of New Mexico Lagers, flavored perfectly with just the right amount of lime and a pinch of salt that captures the vibrance of the Springtime in the Southwest. LAGER WITH SALT AND LIME 4.8% ABV | 13 IBU | 12 fl. oz.
6Pk SCOTIA
Scotia’s bold flavors and intrepid presence have become a thing of legend. With a deep amber hue and luscious viscosity, this juggernaut is heavy on the alcohol, caramel, and malt sweetness. SCOTCH ALE 8.4% ABV | 25 IBU | 12 fl. oz.
6pk HAIRSPRAY AND MULLETS
This beer really is a bit of a throwback, a very delicious throwback. John (head brewer) used a mix of 2-row and pale malt for the backbone with some honey malt for light color and flavor. We used honey malt at our original San Mateo brewery in our IPA and pales. The hop bill is sabro and some mosaic, which is balanced by a medium body finish. AMERICAN PALE ALE 5.5% ABV | 35 IBU | 12 fl. oz.
6PK SPACELION
12Pk ELEPHANTS ON PARADE
CASE OR MIX & MATCH YEAR-ROUND BEERS
Need a case? You're in luck...Bosque Brewing proudly offers a case price for any four, 6 packs of any of our year-round beers. This includes Jetty Jack, Scotia, Riverwalker, Lager, Salt Money, Elephants on Parade, Mr. Melon Gose To Work, Pickle Down Economics, Pistol Pete's 1888 Blonde Ale, Up North, or 1888 Seltzer.