Boss Authentic Thai Kitchen
App
Stir Fried
Curries
Soup
Drink
App
Real crab rangoons
$8.00
salad rolls
$5.50
pot Sticker
$6.00
Dumpling
$6.00
Spring roll
$1.00
Gai Zapp
$8.00
Stir Fried
Pad Thai
$14.49
Pad see ew
$14.49
Pad kee maow
$14.49
Basil stirred fried
$14.49
Fried rice
$14.49
Vaggies stirred fried
$14.49
Sweet snap pea stirred fried
$14.49
Tew tom yum
$14.49
Cashew nut stirred fried
$14.49
Carb fried rice
$17.25
Curries
Red curry
$13.59
Green curry
$13.59
Yellow curry
$13.59
Pang curry
$13.59
Pumpkin curry
$13.59
Pineapple curry
$13.59
Soup
Khow Soi (chicken)
$13.59
Tom yum
$13.59
Tom Kha
$13.59
Vaggies soup
$11.00
Drink
Thai iced Tea
$3.00
Thai iced coffee
$3.00
Butter fry flower
$3.00
Fresh coconut
$6.50
Soda
$2.00
Water
$1.00
Boss Authentic Thai Kitchen Location and Ordering Hours
(541) 399-5214
2638 W 6th Street, The Dalles, OR 97058
Closed
• Opens Sunday at 11AM
All hours
