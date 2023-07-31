MAIN MENU

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$16.95

Italian Bread, Sundried Pesto spread and Chimichurri.

Bolinho de Bacalhau

Bolinho de Bacalhau

$16.95Out of stock

8 Fried Codfish Croquettes.

Camarão à Brasileira Appetizer

Camarão à Brasileira Appetizer

$20.95

Garlic charbroiled Shrimp, Yucca Flour, Salsa and Dutch Bread.

Caprese

Caprese

$19.95

Marinated Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Olive Oil and Italian Bread.

Ceviche

Ceviche

$19.95

Raw Salmon, Shrimp, and Jalapeño served with our crispy Tortilla.

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$14.95

Natural Chicken tenders, breaded in-house. Served with Hot Sauce, or Special Salsa.

Chicken Brochette

Chicken Brochette

$19.95

Natural Chicken wrapped in Bacon, Gorgonzola Sauce and Dutch Bread.

Chimichurri & Picanha Na Parrilha

Chimichurri & Picanha Na Parrilha

$36.95

Coulotte Steak on the broiler. Served on a bed of Gorgonzola Mashed Potatoes, broiled Asparagus, Chimichurri Sauce and Crisp Onions.

Coxinha

Coxinha

$7.50

Homemade Potato Pastry, stuffed with Chicken and Cheese.

Croquete de Camarão

Croquete de Camarão

$7.50

Homemade Potato Pastry, stuffed with Shrimp.

Dadinho

Dadinho

$13.95Out of stock

Deep Fried Cubes of Tapioca and Cheese

Deluxe Dutch Fries

Deluxe Dutch Fries

$11.95

Gorgonzola Sauce and Gorgonzola cheese crumble.

Empadinha Chicken
$6.50

Empadinha Chicken

$6.50
Empadinha Hearts of Palm
$6.50

Empadinha Hearts of Palm

$6.50
Empadinha Shrimp
$6.50

Empadinha Shrimp

$6.50
Escondidinho de Carne Seca

Escondidinho de Carne Seca

$19.50

Brazilian casserole, made with a combination of Dry Salted Meat and mashed Yucca.

Fresh Mozzarella Bruschetta

Fresh Mozzarella Bruschetta

$19.95

Dutch Bread, Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella in Balsamic dressing.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$19.95

Served with our own Spicy Sauce and Special Salsa.

Fried Yucca

Fried Yucca

$14.50

Topped with Shredded Parmesan

Garlic & Pepper Fries
$9.95

Garlic & Pepper Fries

$9.95
Garlic Bread
$9.50

Garlic Bread

$9.50
Kibe

Kibe

$16.95

Bulgur Wheat Croquettes stuffed with ground Beef and Herbs.

Linguiça Frita with Yucca

Linguiça Frita with Yucca

$21.95

Sautéed Brazilian Sausages, Onions, fried Yucca, Salsa and Pimento peppers.

Mushrooms Appetizer

Mushrooms Appetizer

$20.95

Mushrooms sautéed in Olive Oil, Garlic, Scallions, Leeks, Sherry Wine and Italian Bread.

Pastel

Pastel

$13.95

3 Crispy, Deep Fried turnovers of your choice stuffed with: Cheese, Beef and Hard Boiled Egg, Chicken and Cheese, Guava and Cheese, or Banana and Cheese.

Picanha Appetizer

Picanha Appetizer

$35.95

Charbroiled Coulotte Steak, grilled Onions, Yucca Flour, Salsa, Collard Greens, and Bread.

Pão de Queijo (1/2 dozen)

Pão de Queijo (1/2 dozen)

$9.00

1/2 dozen Brazilian cheese Breads

Pão de Queijo (dozen)

Pão de Queijo (dozen)

$14.00

12 Brazilian cheese Breads

Rustico Flat Bread

Rustico Flat Bread

$11.95

Garlic paste, Sea Salt flakes, Rosemary, and shredded Parmesan.

Soup of the Day
$8.50

Soup of the Day

$8.50
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$11.95

SALADS

Santa Fé

Santa Fé

$21.95

Natural Chicken, Black Beans, Rice, Romaine, Avocado, Tomatoes, Corn, Cheddar, Cilantro, Tortilla Chips and Sour Cream.

Andrea's Salad

Andrea's Salad

$21.95

Natural Chicken, Romaine, Candied Walnuts, Sundried Tomatoes, Gorgonzola in a Honey Mustard dressing.

Alexandra's Salad

Alexandra's Salad

$26.95

Tenderloin Steak, Mixed Greens, Caramelized Pears, Candied Walnuts, Gorgonzola, Grape Tomatoes and Honey Mustard dressing.

Tropical Spinach Salad

Tropical Spinach Salad

$18.95

Spinach, Mixed Greens, Strawberry, Pineapple, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Scallion, and in-house Strawberry-Basil Vinaigrette.

Gabriela's Salad

Gabriela's Salad

$16.95

Spinach, Arugula, Fresh Basil, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Croutons, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Corn and in-house Balsamic dressing.

Bossa Salad

Bossa Salad

$16.95

Romaine, Tomatoes, Almonds, Gorgonzola, Croutons, Onions, and in-house Balsamic dressing.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$18.50

Romaine, Tomatoes, Green and Red Bell Peppers, Onions, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Feta and in-house Greek dressing.

California Salad

California Salad

$18.95

Mixed Greens, Watercress, Avocado, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Hearts of Palm, boiled Egg and in-house Balsamic dressing.

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$17.95

Quinoa, Sweet Potatoes, Red Onions, Gorgonzola, Candied Walnuts, Cilantro, Arugula, Watercress, Roasted Tomatoes and In-house Strawberry-Basil Vinaigrette.

Summer Beet

Summer Beet

$15.95

Beets, in-house Strawberry-Basil Vinaigrette, Watercress, Arugula, Goat Cheese and Candied Walnuts.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.95

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan, and in-house Caesar dressing.

Starter Greens - Caesar

Starter Greens - Caesar

$7.95

Romaine, Parmesan and Croutons

Starter Greens - Mixed Greens

Starter Greens - Mixed Greens

$7.95

Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons and Homemade Balsamic

SANDWICHES

Aurelio’s Sandwich

Aurelio’s Sandwich

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Arugula, Tomatoes, Olive Oil and Black Pepper.

Bossa Nova Sandwich

Bossa Nova Sandwich

$17.50

Natural Chicken Breast, Cheddar, Lettuce, Aioli and Salsa.

Breakfast Egg Sandwich

Breakfast Egg Sandwich

$15.50

Ham, Cheddar, Eggs, Lettuce, Tomatoes Aioli in-house baked Brioche.

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$19.50

Lemon & Garlic Chicken, Cheddar, Bacon, Avocado, Tomatoes, Lettuce and Green Pesto Aioli.

Churrasquinho No Pão

Churrasquinho No Pão

$24.95

Broiled Skirt Steak, Cheddar, Romaine, Tomatoes and Aioli.

Copacabana

Copacabana

$21.95

Thin cut Ribeye Steak, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Cherry Peppers, grilled Onions and Aioli.

Lambada

Lambada

$19.95

Breaded Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Romaine, Tomatoes and our Green Pesto Aioli.

Willy’s Burrito (Chicken)

Willy’s Burrito (Chicken)

$17.95

Black Beans, Rice, Cheddar, Salsa, Sour Cream. Topped with Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Cilantro and Avocado. (Dry option available)

Willy’s Burrito (Steak)

Willy’s Burrito (Steak)

$23.00

Black Beans, Rice, Cheddar, Salsa, Sour Cream. Topped with Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Cilantro and Avocado. (Dry option available)

Wrapped Chicken Caesar

Wrapped Chicken Caesar

$16.95

Caesar salad, Lemon & Garlic Chicken, Parmesan in a Tortilla.

Wrapped Chicken Pesto

Wrapped Chicken Pesto

$16.95

Lemon & Garlic Chicken, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Arugula, Avocado and Aioli Pesto.

BURGERS

BBQ Bacon Burger

BBQ Bacon Burger

$19.50

Prime-cut Brazilian Picanha Patty, Cheddar, Bacon, Red Onions, Crispy Onions, Lettuce and in-house BBQ Sauce.

Bossa Cheeseburger

Bossa Cheeseburger

$17.50

Prime-cut Brazilian Picanha Patty, Cheddar, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions.

Gorgonzola Burger

Gorgonzola Burger

$17.95

Prime-cut Brazilian Picanha Patty, Gorgonzola, Arugula, grilled Pineapple and Caramelized Onions.

Vegetarian Cheeseburger

Vegetarian Cheeseburger

$16.95

Impossible Patty, Parmesan Crisps, Arugula, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Roasted Garlic Aioli. Vegan option available.

PIZZAS

Build your own Pizza
$18.00

$18.00
BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.95

Natural Chicken, Red Onions, Cilantro, Gouda, Mozzarella and in-house BBQ Sauce.

Calabresa Pizza

Calabresa Pizza

$21.95

Brazilian-style Sausage, Yellow Onions, Mozzarella, Black Pepper and Tomato Sauce.

Calzone

Calzone

$19.95

Ham & Cheese Calzone

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$18.95

Mozzarella, Oregano and Tomato Sauce.

Frango com Catupiry Pizza

Frango com Catupiry Pizza

$22.95

Chicken with Brazilian Cheese (Catupiry) Pink Cream-sauce, Mozzarella, and Oregano.

Goat Cheese Pizza

Goat Cheese Pizza

$20.95

Goat cheese, Tomatoes, Sundried Tomatoes, Mozzarella and Pesto Sauce.

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$20.95

Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce.

Marguerita Special

Marguerita Special

$20.95

Fresh Mozzarella, fresh Basil and Tomato Sauce.

Mushroom Truffle Pizza

Mushroom Truffle Pizza

$20.95

White Sauce, Gouda, Fontina, Mushrooms, Olive Oil, Garlic, Scallions, Parsley, and Truffle Oil.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$20.95

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Oregano and Tomato Sauce.

Portuguesa

Portuguesa

$21.95

Ham, Brazilian Sausage, Green Olives, Boiled Eggs, broiled Red Onions, Mozzarella, Oregano and Tomato Sauce.

BOWLS

Beef Tenderloin Bowl

Beef Tenderloin Bowl

$23.95

Broiled Tenderloin, Chimichurri Sauce and sunny-side-up Egg.

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$18.95

Broiled Chicken and Chimichurri Sauce.

Chicken Thigh Bowl

Chicken Thigh Bowl

$18.95

Broiled Chicken Thigh (Boneless)

Feijoada Bowl

Feijoada Bowl

$20.95

Black Bean Stew simmered with Smoked Pork and Beef. Served with Rice, Yucca Flour, Deep Fried Banana, sliced Oranges, Collard Greens, Bacon and Salsa Vinaigrette.

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$21.95

Broiled Salmon and Lemon Cream Sauce.

Shrimp Bowl

Shrimp Bowl

$19.95

Garlic broiled Shrimp.

Vegetarian Bowl

Vegetarian Bowl

$18.95

Wild Mushroom.

GRILL

Chicken Traditional

Chicken Traditional

$22.95
Chicken On Fire

Chicken On Fire

$22.95
Chicken Lemon & Garlic

Chicken Lemon & Garlic

$22.95

Chicken Skewers

$22.95

Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms

Chicken Breaded

$22.95

Lightly fried

Salmon Fillet

Salmon Fillet

$28.95

Grilled Salmon Fillet

Salmon Cajun

Salmon Cajun

$28.95

Spicy Salmon Fillet

Salmon Charbroiled

Salmon Charbroiled

$28.95

Crarbroilled Salmon Fillet

Fish of the Day

Fish of the Day

$27.95

Sautéed Shrimp Platter

$25.95

Camarão à Brasileira Platter

$25.95
Picanha Coullote Steak

Picanha Coullote Steak

$37.95
Skirt Steak

Skirt Steak

$35.95
Pub Steak

Pub Steak

$29.95

Beef Skewers

$29.95

Sauteed Vegetable platter

$20.95

Sautéed Vegetables

Steamed Vegetable platter

$20.95

Steamed Vegetables

Vegetarian Skewers Platter

$20.95

Vegetaqble skewers

Charbroilled Vegetable platter

Charbroilled Vegetable platter

$20.95

Charbroiled Vegetables

PASTAS

Signature Alfredo

Signature Alfredo

$20.95

Parmesan in a Cream Sauce.

Aglio E Olio

Aglio E Olio

$18.50

Olive Oil, Garlic, Parmesan, and Red Peppers

Al Pesto

Al Pesto

$26.95

Natural Chicken, Sundried Tomato and Pesto Cream Sauce

Arrabiata

Arrabiata

$19.95

Pancetta, Onions, Parmesan, Garlic, Parsley, Red Pepper and Tomato Sauce.

Bolognesa

Bolognesa

$20.95

Homemade Meat Sauce, Cream and Pancetta

Bossa Mac

Bossa Mac

$17.95

Elbow Pasta, tossed in our special Cheese blend topped with Bread Crumbs and Sharp Cheddar.

Carbonara

Carbonara

$20.95

Pancetta, Garlic, Parmesan, Cream Sauce, Parsley and Egg Yolk.

Four Cheese

Four Cheese

$20.95

Parmesan, Pecorino, Fontina and Gorgonzola in a Cream Sauce.

Lasagna Chicken

Lasagna Chicken

$25.95

Natural Chicken, Pancetta, Cheddar, Spinach, Tomato and White Cream Sauce

Lasagna Green

Lasagna Green

$25.95

Fresh Spinach Pasta layered with White Cream Sauce and Meaty Shiitake, Cremini and Beech Mushrooms.

Lasagna Meat

Lasagna Meat

$25.95

Bolognese Sauce, Ham and Pancetta. Topped and baked with White Cream Sauce and Parmesan.

Manuella's

Manuella's

$36.95

Shrimp, Natural Chicken Onions, Cajun Cream Sauce and Parmesan.

No Name

No Name

$21.95

Ziti Pasta, Italian Sausage, sautéed in a Vodka Cream Sauce.

Porto

Porto

$28.95

Ziti Pasta, Shrimp, Bell Peppers, Portuguese Sausage and Onions, in our own Cachaca Malagueta cajun cream topped with shredded Parmesan.

Rosada

Rosada

$19.95

Pink Sauce and Basil

Rosada With Chicken

Rosada With Chicken

$21.95

Chicken, Pink Sauce and Basil

Seafood Pasta

Seafood Pasta

$33.95

Shrimp, Smoked Salmon, Capers, Asparagus and Cream Sauce.

Sundried Tomatoes Pasta

Sundried Tomatoes Pasta

$21.95

Natural Chicken, Sundried Tomatoes, Onions and Cream Sauce.

Sunset Pasta

Sunset Pasta

$22.95

Natural Chicken, Asparagus, Onions, Mushrooms and Cream Sauce.

White Truffle Pasta

White Truffle Pasta

$22.00

Cremini and Portobello Mushrooms, Garlic, Parmesan and White Truffle Sauce

White Truffle Pasta Steak

$36.00

Cremini and Portobello Mushrooms, Garlic, Parmesan and White Truffle Sauce

A LA CARTE

Blackened Chicken

Blackened Chicken

$23.95

Natural Chicken, Blackened Cajun Sauce, Mushrooms, Green and Red Bell Peppers. With Mashed Potatoes or Rice.

Blackened Shimp

Blackened Shimp

$24.95

Sauteed Shrimp, Blackened Cajun Sauce, Mushrooms, Green and Red Bell Peppers. With Mashed Potatoes or Rice.

Blackened Chicken and Shrimp

$32.90

Chicken and Shrimp, Blackened Cajun Sauce, Mushrooms, Green and Red Bell Peppers. With Mashed Potatoes or Rice.

Chicken Stroganoff

Chicken Stroganoff

$24.95

Mushrooms, Onions, Pink Sauce. Served with 2 sides: Rice, Power Grains, Mashed Potatoes, French Fries or Plantains.

Beef Stroganoff

Beef Stroganoff

$25.95

Mushrooms, Onions, Pink Sauce. Served with 2 sides: Rice, Power Grains, Mashed Potatoes, French Fries or Plantains.

Chicken Madeira

Chicken Madeira

$22.95

Natural Chicken topped with Cheddar and Madeira Mushroom Sauce. Served with broiled Asparagus and Mashed Potatoes.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.95

Natural Breaded Chicken, Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella and Parmesan. Served with your choice of Marinara Pasta OR Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables (steamed or charbroiled).

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$22.95

Natural Chicken, Lemon Butter Sauce, Onions, Capers, Tomatoes, Basil, Chili Peppers, Garlic and Linguine Pasta.

Churrasco (for 2)

Churrasco (for 2)

$80.00

Picanha, Boneless Chicken Thigh, Pork Sausage, Rice, Black Beans, French Fries, Plantains, Fried Yucca, Cheese Breads (Pao de Queijo), Salsa and Yucca Flour. Serves 2

Escondidinho de Carne Seca

Escondidinho de Carne Seca

$19.50

Brazilian casserole, made with a combination of Dry Salted Meat and mashed Yucca.

Feijoada Plate (for 2)

Feijoada Plate (for 2)

$38.95

Black Bean Stew simmered with Smoked Pork and Beef. Served with Rice, Yucca Flour, Deep Fried Banana, sliced Oranges, Collard Greens, Bacon, and Salsa Vinaigrette.

Filé A Cavalo

Filé A Cavalo

$29.95

Broiled Pub Steak, Two Eggs, Salsa and Yucca Flour. Served with 2 sides of your choice: Rice, Power Grains, Black Beans, Mashed Potatoes, French Fries or Plantains.

Fish of the Day & Risotto

Fish of the Day & Risotto

$28.95

Fish of the Day, Lemon Cream Sauce and Leeks Risotto.

Fish of the Day Al Limon

Fish of the Day Al Limon

$28.95

Fish of the Day, Lemon Cream Sauce, Capers, Spinach, Roasted Garlic, Red Onions and Mashed Potatoes.

Oxtail Risotto

Oxtail Risotto

$27.95

Braised Oxtail diced in Risotto.

Paella

Paella

$26.95

Shrimp, Spanish Sausage Casserole and Arborio Rice, in a Pink Cream Sauce.

Salmão Grelhado

Salmão Grelhado

$28.95

Broiled Salmon fillet, Passion Fruit Sauce, Asparagus and Mashed Potatoes.

Tenderloin Medallions

Tenderloin Medallions

$37.95

Tenderloin Medallions wrapped in Bacon, Madeira Sauce, Mushroom Cream Risotto and Asparagus.

SIDE ORDERS

Side of Aioli (mayo)

$1.00

Side of Alfredo Sauce

$6.00

Side of Asparagus - Grilled

$7.00

Side of Avocado

$2.25

Side of BBQ Sauce

$2.00

Side of Black Beans

$4.50

Side of Cashew Sauce

$2.00

Side of Chicken

$8.95

Side of Chimichurri Sauce

$3.00

Side of Collard Greens

$7.00

Side of Fish of the Day

$15.95

Side of French Fries

$5.00

Side of Fried Plantains

$6.00

Side of Gorgonzola Sauce

$6.00

Side of Grilled Onions

$3.50

Side of Hearts Of Palm

$7.00

Side of Hot Sauce

$1.00

Side of Jalapeños

$2.00

Side of Lemon Cream Sauce

$1.00

Side of Madeira Sauce

$6.00

Side of Manuela's Sauce

$9.00

Side of Marinara Sauce

$5.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$5.50

Side of Power Grains

$5.50

Side of Risotto - Leeks

$10.00

Side of Risotto - Mushroom

$10.00

Side of Salmon

$14.00

Side of Salsa

$3.50

Side of Shrimp - Garlic

$16.50

Side of Shrimp - Sautéed

$16.50

Sautéed With Onions, Tomatoes, Parsley And Salsa

Side of Sour Cream

$2.00

Side of Steak - Picanha

$25.00

Side of Steak - Pub Steak

$25.00

Side of Steak - Skirt Steak

$25.00

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Side of Tortilla (3)

$2.00

Side of Vegetables

$7.00

Side of White Rice

$4.50

Side of Yucca Flour

$4.00

DESSERTS

Banana a La Mode

$9.00
Banana Xango

Banana Xango

$10.95

Creamy Banana cheesecake, Caramel, wrapped in a flaky Pastry. Served warmed with Vanilla Ice-Cream, Caramel and Whipped Cream.

Chocolate Carrot Cake

Chocolate Carrot Cake

$9.95
Chocolate Grande Cake

Chocolate Grande Cake

$14.00

Good for two or three. Served warmed with Vanilla Ice-Cream.

Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$7.95
Coconut & Strawberry Cake

Coconut & Strawberry Cake

$9.95
Colossal Caramel Fudge Cheesecake

Colossal Caramel Fudge Cheesecake

$10.95
Colossal New York Cheesecake

Colossal New York Cheesecake

$10.95
Pedrinho's Pudim de Coco

Pedrinho's Pudim de Coco

$9.50
Ivone's Pudim de Leite

Ivone's Pudim de Leite

$9.50
Guava Cheesecake

Guava Cheesecake

$10.95

Honey Bread with Ice Cream

$8.95
Passion Fruit Mousse

Passion Fruit Mousse

$7.95
Lime Tart

Lime Tart

$6.50

The Original Pate Sucree (French For “Savory Dough”) Stuffed With a Lemon Curd, And Yolk Filling, And Topped With Flambeed Italian Meringue.

Passion Fruit Tart

$6.50

The Original Pate Sucree (French For “Savory Dough”) Stuffed With a Passion Fruit Curd, And Topped With Flambeed Italian Meringue.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$11.95
Vanilla Ice-Cream

Vanilla Ice-Cream

$6.50

COFFEE

Decaff Coffee

$3.50

Coffee Reg

$3.50

Espresso

$3.50+

Capuccino

$5.50+

Café Latte

$5.50+

Café Com Leite

$5.50+

Café Mocha

$5.50+

Hot Teas

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

LUNCH SPECIALS

LUNCH STARTERS

Empadinha Chicken - Lunch Special

Empadinha Chicken - Lunch Special

$4.90

A Flaky, Short-Crust Pastry stuffed with Chicken and Catupiry Cheese.

Empadinha Hearts of Palm - Lunch Special

Empadinha Hearts of Palm - Lunch Special

$4.90

A Flaky, Short-Crust Pastry stuffed with Hearts of Palm and Catupiry Cheese.

Empadinha Shrimp - Lunch Special

Empadinha Shrimp - Lunch Special

$4.90

A Flaky, Short-Crust Pastry stuffed with Shrimp and Catupiry Cheese.

LUNCH SALADS

Andrea's Salad - Lunch Special

Andrea's Salad - Lunch Special

$17.95

Natural Chicken, Romaine, Candied Walnuts, Sundried Tomatoes, Gorgonzola in a Honey Mustard dressing.

Bossa Salad - Lunch Special

Bossa Salad - Lunch Special

$13.95

Romaine, Tomatoes, Almonds, Gorgonzola, Croutons, Onions, and in-house Balsamic dressing.

Caesar - Lunch Special

Caesar - Lunch Special

$11.95

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan, and in-house Caesar dressing.

California - Lunch Special

California - Lunch Special

$16.95

Mixed Greens, Watercress, Avocado, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Hearts of Palm, boiled Egg and in-house Balsamic dressing.

Gabriela's Salad - Lunch Special

Gabriela's Salad - Lunch Special

$13.95

Spinach, Arugula, Fresh Basil, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Croutons, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Corn and in-house Balsamic dressing.

Quinoa - Lunch Special

Quinoa - Lunch Special

$15.95

Quinoa, Sweet Potatoes, Red Onions, Gorgonzola, Candied Walnuts, Cilantro, Arugula, Watercress, Roasted Tomatoes and In-house Strawberry-Basil Vinaigrette.

Santa Fé Salad- Lunch Special

Santa Fé Salad- Lunch Special

$18.95

Natural Chicken, Black Beans, Rice, Romaine, Avocado, Tomatoes, Corn, Cheddar, Cilantro, Tortilla Chips and Sour Cream.

Summer Beet - Lunch Special

Summer Beet - Lunch Special

$12.95

Beets, in-house Strawberry-Basil Vinaigrette, Watercress, Arugula, Goat Cheese and Candied Walnuts.

Starter Greens - Caesar - Lunch Special

Starter Greens - Caesar - Lunch Special

$7.95

Romaine, Parmesan and Croutons

Starter Greens - Mixed Greens - Lunch Special

Starter Greens - Mixed Greens - Lunch Special

$7.95

Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons and Homemade Balsamic

LUNCH SANDWICHES

Bossa Nova - Lunch Special

Bossa Nova - Lunch Special

$13.95

Natural Chicken Breast, Cheddar, Lettuce, Aioli and Salsa.

Chicken Club - Lunch Special

Chicken Club - Lunch Special

$18.50

Lemon & Garlic Chicken, Cheddar, Bacon, Avocado, Tomatoes, Lettuce and Green Pesto Aioli.

Churrasquinho No Pão - Lunch Special

Churrasquinho No Pão - Lunch Special

$18.50

Broiled Skirt Steak, Cheddar, Romaine, Tomatoes and Aioli.

Willy’s Burrito (Chicken) - Lunch Special

Willy’s Burrito (Chicken) - Lunch Special

$14.95

Black Beans, Rice, Cheddar, Salsa, Sour Cream. Topped with Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Cilantro and Avocado. (Dry option available)

Wrapped Chicken Caesar - Lunch Special

Wrapped Chicken Caesar - Lunch Special

$12.95

Caesar salad, Lemon & Garlic Chicken, Parmesan in a Tortilla.

LUNCH PIZZAS

Frango com Catupiry - Lunch Special

Frango com Catupiry - Lunch Special

$16.95

Chicken with Brazilian Cheese (Catupiry) Pink Cream-sauce, Mozzarella, and Oregano.

Mushroom Truffle - Lunch Special

Mushroom Truffle - Lunch Special

$16.95

White Sauce, Gouda, Fontina, Mushrooms, Olive Oil, Garlic, Scallions, Parsley, and Truffle Oil.

Pepperoni - Lunch Special

Pepperoni - Lunch Special

$14.95

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Oregano and Tomato Sauce.

LUNCH BOWLS

Beef Tenderloin Bowl - Lunch Special

Beef Tenderloin Bowl - Lunch Special

$19.95

Broiled Tenderloin, Chimichurri Sauce and sunny-side-up Egg.

Chicken Bowl - Lunch Special

Chicken Bowl - Lunch Special

$15.95

Broiled Chicken and Chimichurri Sauce.

Feijoada Bowl - Lunch Special

Feijoada Bowl - Lunch Special

$19.95

Black Bean Stew simmered with Smoked Pork and Beef. Served with Rice, Yucca Flour, Deep Fried Banana, sliced Oranges, Collard Greens, Bacon and Salsa Vinaigrette.

Salmon Bowl - Lunch Special

Salmon Bowl - Lunch Special

$19.95

Broiled Salmon and Lemon Cream Sauce.

Shrimp Bowl - Lunch Special

Shrimp Bowl - Lunch Special

$17.95

Garlic broiled Shrimp.

Vegetarian Bowl - Lunch Special

Vegetarian Bowl - Lunch Special

$14.95

Wild Mushroom.

LUNCH GRILL

Chicken Traditional - Lunch Special

Chicken Traditional - Lunch Special

$18.50
Chicken On Fire - Lunch Special

Chicken On Fire - Lunch Special

$18.50
Chicken Lemon & Garlic - Lunch Special

Chicken Lemon & Garlic - Lunch Special

$18.50

Sautéed Shrimp - Lunch Special

$19.95

Charbroiled Shrimp - Lunch Special

$19.95
Pub Steak - Lunch Special

Pub Steak - Lunch Special

$25.00

Prime Omaha, Hand Cut

Sauteed Vegetables - Lunch Special

$17.95

Steamed Vegetables - Lunch Special

$17.95
Charbroiled Vegetables - Lunch Special

Charbroiled Vegetables - Lunch Special

$17.95

LUNCH PASTAS

Bolognesa - Lunch Special

Bolognesa - Lunch Special

$16.95

Homemade Meat Sauce, Cream and Pancetta

Bossa Mac - Lunch Special

Bossa Mac - Lunch Special

$15.50

Elbow Pasta, tossed in our special Cheese blend topped with Bread Crumbs and Sharp Cheddar.

Lasagna Green - Lunch Special

Lasagna Green - Lunch Special

$19.95

Fresh Spinach Pasta layered with White Cream Sauce and Meaty Shiitake, Cremini and Beech Mushrooms.

Lasagna Meat - Lunch Special

Lasagna Meat - Lunch Special

$19.95

Bolognese Sauce, Ham and Pancetta. Topped and baked with White Cream Sauce and Parmesan.

No Name - Lunch Special

No Name - Lunch Special

$18.50

Ziti Pasta, Italian Sausage, sautéed in a Vodka Cream Sauce.

LUNCH A LA CARTE

Chicken Stroganoff - Lunch Special

Chicken Stroganoff - Lunch Special

$18.50

Mushrooms, Onions, Pink Sauce. Served with 2 sides: Rice, Power Grains, Mashed Potatoes, French Fries or Plantains.

Beef Stroganoff - Lunch Special

Beef Stroganoff - Lunch Special

$22.00

Mushrooms, Onions, Pink Sauce. Served with 2 sides: Rice, Power Grains, Mashed Potatoes, French Fries or Plantains.

Cajun Blackened Chicken - Lunch Special

Cajun Blackened Chicken - Lunch Special

$18.95

Natural Chicken, Blackened Cajun Sauce, Mushrooms, Green and Red Bell Peppers. With Mashed Potatoes or Rice.

Chicken Madeira - Lunch Special

Chicken Madeira - Lunch Special

$18.95

Natural Chicken topped with Cheddar and Madeira Mushroom Sauce. Served with broiled Asparagus and Mashed Potatoes.

Chicken Piccata - Lunch Special

Chicken Piccata - Lunch Special

$18.95

Natural Chicken, Lemon Butter Sauce, Onions, Capers, Tomatoes, Basil, Chili Peppers, Garlic and Linguine Pasta.

Filé A Cavalo - Lunch Special

Filé A Cavalo - Lunch Special

$25.50

Broiled Pub Steak, Two Eggs, Salsa and Yucca Flour. Served with 2 sides of your choice: Rice, Power Grains, Black Beans, Mashed Potatoes, French Fries or Plantains.

N/A BEVERAGES

COFFEE

Coffee Reg

$3.50

Decaff Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$3.50+

Capuccino

$5.50+

Café Latte

$5.50+

Café Com Leite

$5.50+

Café Mocha

$5.50+

Hot Teas

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

SOFT DRINKS

Glass of Water

Focaccia Bread

Iced Tea

$4.10

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$4.10

Arnold Palmer

$4.10

Lemonade

$4.10

Lemonade W/ Mint

$5.79

Lemonade W/ Strawb

$5.79

Coconut Water

$4.68

Coke

$4.10

Coke Zero

$4.10

Sprite

$4.10

Guarana

$4.10

Diet Guarana

$4.10

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Ginger Ale

Ginger Beer

Passion Fruit Juice

$4.68

Water Carbonated 330Ml Btl

$5.27

Water Carbonated 750Ml Btl

$8.19

Water Flat 330Ml Btl

$5.27

Water Flat 750Ml Btl

$8.19

Bossa Guarana

$4.00

6 Pk Coke

$11.70

6 Pk Diet Coke

$11.70

6 Pk Diet Guarana

$17.55

6 Pk Guarana

$17.55

6 Pk Sprite

$11.70

BAKERY

Bread / Pastry

Brigadeiro

Brigadeiro

$3.75

A Traditional Brazilian Dessert Made With Condensed Milk And Cocoa, Then Made Into a Bite Sized Ball and Covered With Sprinkles.

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.25

A sweet baked, cinnamon-sugar filled dough, topped with a vanilla glaze.

Ham & Cheese Roll

Ham & Cheese Roll

$4.95

A brioche dough filled with ham and cheese. (Typically Brazilian)

Honey Bread with Dulce de Leche

Honey Bread with Dulce de Leche

$4.95

Two layers of spiced delicious chocolate and honey cake sandwich with a dulce de leche filling, covered in chocolate.

Lime Tart

Lime Tart

$6.50

The Original Pate Sucree (French For “Savory Dough”) Stuffed With a Lemon Curd, And Yolk Filling, And Topped With Flambeed Italian Meringue.

Passion Fruit Tart

$6.50

The Original Pate Sucree (French For “Savory Dough”) Stuffed With a Passion Fruit Curd, And Topped With Flambeed Italian Meringue.

Sequilhos (Brazilian Cookie)

$4.25

Cakes (slice)

Banana Pound Cake

Banana Pound Cake

$4.95

A cake prepared using banana as a primary ingredient

Chocolate Carrot Cake

Chocolate Carrot Cake

$9.95
Chocolate Grande Cake

Chocolate Grande Cake

$14.00

Served warmed and with vanilla ice-cream.

Coconut & Strawberry Cake

Coconut & Strawberry Cake

$9.95

Brazilian cake recipe, layered and topped with whipped cream, fresh strawberries and shredded coconut. (Sold by slice)

Colossal Caramel Fudge Cheesecake

Colossal Caramel Fudge Cheesecake

$10.95
Colossal New York Cheesecake

Colossal New York Cheesecake

$10.95
Guava Cheesecake

Guava Cheesecake

$10.95
Muffins

Muffins

$4.95
Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$7.00
Yucca Pound Cake

Yucca Pound Cake

$4.95

A traditional Brazilian recipe. Fudgy and flavorful dessert made of grated cassava, coconut milk and eggs. GLUTEN FREE

Cupcakes

Berries Cupcake

$5.25

Original Brazilian Cake Recipe and Buttercream Frosting.

Carrot Cupcake

$5.25

Original Brazilian Cake Recipe and Buttercream Frosting.

Chocolate Cupcake

Chocolate Cupcake

$5.25

Original Brazilian Cake Recipe and Buttercream Frosting.

Dulce De Leche Cupcake

$5.25

Original Brazilian Cake Recipe and Buttercream Frosting.

Red Velvet Cupcake

$5.25

Original Brazilian Cake Recipe and Buttercream Frosting.

Strawberries Cupcake

$5.25

Original Brazilian Cake Recipe and Buttercream Frosting.

Whole Cakes

Banana Pound Cake (Whole)

$48.88

Coconut & Strawberry Cake (Whole)

$82.80

Colossal Caramel Fudge Cheesecake (Whole)

$138.00

Colossal New York Cheesecake (Whole)

$138.00

Homemade Chocolate Carrot Cake (Whole)

$82.80

Homemade Chocolate Grande Cake (Whole)

$128.80

Homemade Guava Cheesecake (Whole)

$138.00

Red Velvet Cake (Whole)

$64.40

Yucca Pound Cake (Whole)

$24.44