Bossa Nova Sunset Plaza - WeHo 8630 sunset blvd
MAIN MENU
STARTERS
Avocado Toast
Italian Bread, Sundried Pesto spread and Chimichurri.
Bolinho de Bacalhau
8 Fried Codfish Croquettes.
Camarão à Brasileira Appetizer
Garlic charbroiled Shrimp, Yucca Flour, Salsa and Dutch Bread.
Caprese
Marinated Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Olive Oil and Italian Bread.
Ceviche
Raw Salmon, Shrimp, and Jalapeño served with our crispy Tortilla.
Chicken Fingers
Natural Chicken tenders, breaded in-house. Served with Hot Sauce, or Special Salsa.
Chicken Brochette
Natural Chicken wrapped in Bacon, Gorgonzola Sauce and Dutch Bread.
Chimichurri & Picanha Na Parrilha
Coulotte Steak on the broiler. Served on a bed of Gorgonzola Mashed Potatoes, broiled Asparagus, Chimichurri Sauce and Crisp Onions.
Coxinha
Homemade Potato Pastry, stuffed with Chicken and Cheese.
Croquete de Camarão
Homemade Potato Pastry, stuffed with Shrimp.
Dadinho
Deep Fried Cubes of Tapioca and Cheese
Deluxe Dutch Fries
Gorgonzola Sauce and Gorgonzola cheese crumble.
Empadinha Chicken
Empadinha Hearts of Palm
Empadinha Shrimp
Escondidinho de Carne Seca
Brazilian casserole, made with a combination of Dry Salted Meat and mashed Yucca.
Fresh Mozzarella Bruschetta
Dutch Bread, Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella in Balsamic dressing.
Fried Calamari
Served with our own Spicy Sauce and Special Salsa.
Fried Yucca
Topped with Shredded Parmesan
Garlic & Pepper Fries
Garlic Bread
Kibe
Bulgur Wheat Croquettes stuffed with ground Beef and Herbs.
Linguiça Frita with Yucca
Sautéed Brazilian Sausages, Onions, fried Yucca, Salsa and Pimento peppers.
Mushrooms Appetizer
Mushrooms sautéed in Olive Oil, Garlic, Scallions, Leeks, Sherry Wine and Italian Bread.
Pastel
3 Crispy, Deep Fried turnovers of your choice stuffed with: Cheese, Beef and Hard Boiled Egg, Chicken and Cheese, Guava and Cheese, or Banana and Cheese.
Picanha Appetizer
Charbroiled Coulotte Steak, grilled Onions, Yucca Flour, Salsa, Collard Greens, and Bread.
Pão de Queijo (1/2 dozen)
1/2 dozen Brazilian cheese Breads
Pão de Queijo (dozen)
12 Brazilian cheese Breads
Rustico Flat Bread
Garlic paste, Sea Salt flakes, Rosemary, and shredded Parmesan.
Soup of the Day
Truffle Fries
SALADS
Santa Fé
Natural Chicken, Black Beans, Rice, Romaine, Avocado, Tomatoes, Corn, Cheddar, Cilantro, Tortilla Chips and Sour Cream.
Andrea's Salad
Natural Chicken, Romaine, Candied Walnuts, Sundried Tomatoes, Gorgonzola in a Honey Mustard dressing.
Alexandra's Salad
Tenderloin Steak, Mixed Greens, Caramelized Pears, Candied Walnuts, Gorgonzola, Grape Tomatoes and Honey Mustard dressing.
Tropical Spinach Salad
Spinach, Mixed Greens, Strawberry, Pineapple, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Scallion, and in-house Strawberry-Basil Vinaigrette.
Gabriela's Salad
Spinach, Arugula, Fresh Basil, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Croutons, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Corn and in-house Balsamic dressing.
Bossa Salad
Romaine, Tomatoes, Almonds, Gorgonzola, Croutons, Onions, and in-house Balsamic dressing.
Greek Salad
Romaine, Tomatoes, Green and Red Bell Peppers, Onions, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Feta and in-house Greek dressing.
California Salad
Mixed Greens, Watercress, Avocado, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Hearts of Palm, boiled Egg and in-house Balsamic dressing.
Quinoa Salad
Quinoa, Sweet Potatoes, Red Onions, Gorgonzola, Candied Walnuts, Cilantro, Arugula, Watercress, Roasted Tomatoes and In-house Strawberry-Basil Vinaigrette.
Summer Beet
Beets, in-house Strawberry-Basil Vinaigrette, Watercress, Arugula, Goat Cheese and Candied Walnuts.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan, and in-house Caesar dressing.
Starter Greens - Caesar
Romaine, Parmesan and Croutons
Starter Greens - Mixed Greens
Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons and Homemade Balsamic
SANDWICHES
Aurelio’s Sandwich
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Arugula, Tomatoes, Olive Oil and Black Pepper.
Bossa Nova Sandwich
Natural Chicken Breast, Cheddar, Lettuce, Aioli and Salsa.
Breakfast Egg Sandwich
Ham, Cheddar, Eggs, Lettuce, Tomatoes Aioli in-house baked Brioche.
Chicken Club
Lemon & Garlic Chicken, Cheddar, Bacon, Avocado, Tomatoes, Lettuce and Green Pesto Aioli.
Churrasquinho No Pão
Broiled Skirt Steak, Cheddar, Romaine, Tomatoes and Aioli.
Copacabana
Thin cut Ribeye Steak, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Cherry Peppers, grilled Onions and Aioli.
Lambada
Breaded Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Romaine, Tomatoes and our Green Pesto Aioli.
Willy’s Burrito (Chicken)
Black Beans, Rice, Cheddar, Salsa, Sour Cream. Topped with Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Cilantro and Avocado. (Dry option available)
Willy’s Burrito (Steak)
Black Beans, Rice, Cheddar, Salsa, Sour Cream. Topped with Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Cilantro and Avocado. (Dry option available)
Wrapped Chicken Caesar
Caesar salad, Lemon & Garlic Chicken, Parmesan in a Tortilla.
Wrapped Chicken Pesto
Lemon & Garlic Chicken, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Arugula, Avocado and Aioli Pesto.
BURGERS
BBQ Bacon Burger
Prime-cut Brazilian Picanha Patty, Cheddar, Bacon, Red Onions, Crispy Onions, Lettuce and in-house BBQ Sauce.
Bossa Cheeseburger
Prime-cut Brazilian Picanha Patty, Cheddar, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions.
Gorgonzola Burger
Prime-cut Brazilian Picanha Patty, Gorgonzola, Arugula, grilled Pineapple and Caramelized Onions.
Vegetarian Cheeseburger
Impossible Patty, Parmesan Crisps, Arugula, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Roasted Garlic Aioli. Vegan option available.
PIZZAS
Build your own Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Natural Chicken, Red Onions, Cilantro, Gouda, Mozzarella and in-house BBQ Sauce.
Calabresa Pizza
Brazilian-style Sausage, Yellow Onions, Mozzarella, Black Pepper and Tomato Sauce.
Calzone
Ham & Cheese Calzone
Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella, Oregano and Tomato Sauce.
Frango com Catupiry Pizza
Chicken with Brazilian Cheese (Catupiry) Pink Cream-sauce, Mozzarella, and Oregano.
Goat Cheese Pizza
Goat cheese, Tomatoes, Sundried Tomatoes, Mozzarella and Pesto Sauce.
Hawaiian
Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce.
Marguerita Special
Fresh Mozzarella, fresh Basil and Tomato Sauce.
Mushroom Truffle Pizza
White Sauce, Gouda, Fontina, Mushrooms, Olive Oil, Garlic, Scallions, Parsley, and Truffle Oil.
Pepperoni
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Oregano and Tomato Sauce.
Portuguesa
Ham, Brazilian Sausage, Green Olives, Boiled Eggs, broiled Red Onions, Mozzarella, Oregano and Tomato Sauce.
BOWLS
Beef Tenderloin Bowl
Broiled Tenderloin, Chimichurri Sauce and sunny-side-up Egg.
Chicken Bowl
Broiled Chicken and Chimichurri Sauce.
Chicken Thigh Bowl
Broiled Chicken Thigh (Boneless)
Feijoada Bowl
Black Bean Stew simmered with Smoked Pork and Beef. Served with Rice, Yucca Flour, Deep Fried Banana, sliced Oranges, Collard Greens, Bacon and Salsa Vinaigrette.
Salmon Bowl
Broiled Salmon and Lemon Cream Sauce.
Shrimp Bowl
Garlic broiled Shrimp.
Vegetarian Bowl
Wild Mushroom.
GRILL
Chicken Traditional
Chicken On Fire
Chicken Lemon & Garlic
Chicken Skewers
Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms
Chicken Breaded
Lightly fried
Salmon Fillet
Grilled Salmon Fillet
Salmon Cajun
Spicy Salmon Fillet
Salmon Charbroiled
Crarbroilled Salmon Fillet
Fish of the Day
Sautéed Shrimp Platter
Camarão à Brasileira Platter
Picanha Coullote Steak
Skirt Steak
Pub Steak
Beef Skewers
Sauteed Vegetable platter
Sautéed Vegetables
Steamed Vegetable platter
Steamed Vegetables
Vegetarian Skewers Platter
Vegetaqble skewers
Charbroilled Vegetable platter
Charbroiled Vegetables
PASTAS
Signature Alfredo
Parmesan in a Cream Sauce.
Aglio E Olio
Olive Oil, Garlic, Parmesan, and Red Peppers
Al Pesto
Natural Chicken, Sundried Tomato and Pesto Cream Sauce
Arrabiata
Pancetta, Onions, Parmesan, Garlic, Parsley, Red Pepper and Tomato Sauce.
Bolognesa
Homemade Meat Sauce, Cream and Pancetta
Bossa Mac
Elbow Pasta, tossed in our special Cheese blend topped with Bread Crumbs and Sharp Cheddar.
Carbonara
Pancetta, Garlic, Parmesan, Cream Sauce, Parsley and Egg Yolk.
Four Cheese
Parmesan, Pecorino, Fontina and Gorgonzola in a Cream Sauce.
Lasagna Chicken
Natural Chicken, Pancetta, Cheddar, Spinach, Tomato and White Cream Sauce
Lasagna Green
Fresh Spinach Pasta layered with White Cream Sauce and Meaty Shiitake, Cremini and Beech Mushrooms.
Lasagna Meat
Bolognese Sauce, Ham and Pancetta. Topped and baked with White Cream Sauce and Parmesan.
Manuella's
Shrimp, Natural Chicken Onions, Cajun Cream Sauce and Parmesan.
No Name
Ziti Pasta, Italian Sausage, sautéed in a Vodka Cream Sauce.
Porto
Ziti Pasta, Shrimp, Bell Peppers, Portuguese Sausage and Onions, in our own Cachaca Malagueta cajun cream topped with shredded Parmesan.
Rosada
Pink Sauce and Basil
Rosada With Chicken
Chicken, Pink Sauce and Basil
Seafood Pasta
Shrimp, Smoked Salmon, Capers, Asparagus and Cream Sauce.
Sundried Tomatoes Pasta
Natural Chicken, Sundried Tomatoes, Onions and Cream Sauce.
Sunset Pasta
Natural Chicken, Asparagus, Onions, Mushrooms and Cream Sauce.
White Truffle Pasta
Cremini and Portobello Mushrooms, Garlic, Parmesan and White Truffle Sauce
White Truffle Pasta Steak
Cremini and Portobello Mushrooms, Garlic, Parmesan and White Truffle Sauce
A LA CARTE
Blackened Chicken
Natural Chicken, Blackened Cajun Sauce, Mushrooms, Green and Red Bell Peppers. With Mashed Potatoes or Rice.
Blackened Shimp
Sauteed Shrimp, Blackened Cajun Sauce, Mushrooms, Green and Red Bell Peppers. With Mashed Potatoes or Rice.
Blackened Chicken and Shrimp
Chicken and Shrimp, Blackened Cajun Sauce, Mushrooms, Green and Red Bell Peppers. With Mashed Potatoes or Rice.
Chicken Stroganoff
Mushrooms, Onions, Pink Sauce. Served with 2 sides: Rice, Power Grains, Mashed Potatoes, French Fries or Plantains.
Beef Stroganoff
Mushrooms, Onions, Pink Sauce. Served with 2 sides: Rice, Power Grains, Mashed Potatoes, French Fries or Plantains.
Chicken Madeira
Natural Chicken topped with Cheddar and Madeira Mushroom Sauce. Served with broiled Asparagus and Mashed Potatoes.
Chicken Parmigiana
Natural Breaded Chicken, Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella and Parmesan. Served with your choice of Marinara Pasta OR Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables (steamed or charbroiled).
Chicken Piccata
Natural Chicken, Lemon Butter Sauce, Onions, Capers, Tomatoes, Basil, Chili Peppers, Garlic and Linguine Pasta.
Churrasco (for 2)
Picanha, Boneless Chicken Thigh, Pork Sausage, Rice, Black Beans, French Fries, Plantains, Fried Yucca, Cheese Breads (Pao de Queijo), Salsa and Yucca Flour. Serves 2
Escondidinho de Carne Seca
Brazilian casserole, made with a combination of Dry Salted Meat and mashed Yucca.
Feijoada Plate (for 2)
Black Bean Stew simmered with Smoked Pork and Beef. Served with Rice, Yucca Flour, Deep Fried Banana, sliced Oranges, Collard Greens, Bacon, and Salsa Vinaigrette.
Filé A Cavalo
Broiled Pub Steak, Two Eggs, Salsa and Yucca Flour. Served with 2 sides of your choice: Rice, Power Grains, Black Beans, Mashed Potatoes, French Fries or Plantains.
Fish of the Day & Risotto
Fish of the Day, Lemon Cream Sauce and Leeks Risotto.
Fish of the Day Al Limon
Fish of the Day, Lemon Cream Sauce, Capers, Spinach, Roasted Garlic, Red Onions and Mashed Potatoes.
Oxtail Risotto
Braised Oxtail diced in Risotto.
Paella
Shrimp, Spanish Sausage Casserole and Arborio Rice, in a Pink Cream Sauce.
Salmão Grelhado
Broiled Salmon fillet, Passion Fruit Sauce, Asparagus and Mashed Potatoes.
Tenderloin Medallions
Tenderloin Medallions wrapped in Bacon, Madeira Sauce, Mushroom Cream Risotto and Asparagus.
SIDE ORDERS
Side of Aioli (mayo)
Side of Alfredo Sauce
Side of Asparagus - Grilled
Side of Avocado
Side of BBQ Sauce
Side of Black Beans
Side of Cashew Sauce
Side of Chicken
Side of Chimichurri Sauce
Side of Collard Greens
Side of Fish of the Day
Side of French Fries
Side of Fried Plantains
Side of Gorgonzola Sauce
Side of Grilled Onions
Side of Hearts Of Palm
Side of Hot Sauce
Side of Jalapeños
Side of Lemon Cream Sauce
Side of Madeira Sauce
Side of Manuela's Sauce
Side of Marinara Sauce
Side of Mashed Potatoes
Side of Power Grains
Side of Risotto - Leeks
Side of Risotto - Mushroom
Side of Salmon
Side of Salsa
Side of Shrimp - Garlic
Side of Shrimp - Sautéed
Sautéed With Onions, Tomatoes, Parsley And Salsa
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Steak - Picanha
Side of Steak - Pub Steak
Side of Steak - Skirt Steak
Side of Sweet Potato Fries
Side of Tortilla (3)
Side of Vegetables
Side of White Rice
Side of Yucca Flour
DESSERTS
Banana a La Mode
Banana Xango
Creamy Banana cheesecake, Caramel, wrapped in a flaky Pastry. Served warmed with Vanilla Ice-Cream, Caramel and Whipped Cream.
Chocolate Carrot Cake
Chocolate Grande Cake
Good for two or three. Served warmed with Vanilla Ice-Cream.
Chocolate Mousse
Coconut & Strawberry Cake
Colossal Caramel Fudge Cheesecake
Colossal New York Cheesecake
Pedrinho's Pudim de Coco
Ivone's Pudim de Leite
Guava Cheesecake
Honey Bread with Ice Cream
Passion Fruit Mousse
Lime Tart
The Original Pate Sucree (French For “Savory Dough”) Stuffed With a Lemon Curd, And Yolk Filling, And Topped With Flambeed Italian Meringue.
Passion Fruit Tart
The Original Pate Sucree (French For “Savory Dough”) Stuffed With a Passion Fruit Curd, And Topped With Flambeed Italian Meringue.
Tiramisu
Vanilla Ice-Cream
COFFEE
LUNCH SPECIALS
LUNCH STARTERS
Empadinha Chicken - Lunch Special
A Flaky, Short-Crust Pastry stuffed with Chicken and Catupiry Cheese.
Empadinha Hearts of Palm - Lunch Special
A Flaky, Short-Crust Pastry stuffed with Hearts of Palm and Catupiry Cheese.
Empadinha Shrimp - Lunch Special
A Flaky, Short-Crust Pastry stuffed with Shrimp and Catupiry Cheese.
LUNCH SALADS
Andrea's Salad - Lunch Special
Natural Chicken, Romaine, Candied Walnuts, Sundried Tomatoes, Gorgonzola in a Honey Mustard dressing.
Bossa Salad - Lunch Special
Romaine, Tomatoes, Almonds, Gorgonzola, Croutons, Onions, and in-house Balsamic dressing.
Caesar - Lunch Special
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan, and in-house Caesar dressing.
California - Lunch Special
Mixed Greens, Watercress, Avocado, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Hearts of Palm, boiled Egg and in-house Balsamic dressing.
Gabriela's Salad - Lunch Special
Spinach, Arugula, Fresh Basil, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Croutons, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Corn and in-house Balsamic dressing.
Quinoa - Lunch Special
Quinoa, Sweet Potatoes, Red Onions, Gorgonzola, Candied Walnuts, Cilantro, Arugula, Watercress, Roasted Tomatoes and In-house Strawberry-Basil Vinaigrette.
Santa Fé Salad- Lunch Special
Natural Chicken, Black Beans, Rice, Romaine, Avocado, Tomatoes, Corn, Cheddar, Cilantro, Tortilla Chips and Sour Cream.
Summer Beet - Lunch Special
Beets, in-house Strawberry-Basil Vinaigrette, Watercress, Arugula, Goat Cheese and Candied Walnuts.
Starter Greens - Caesar - Lunch Special
Romaine, Parmesan and Croutons
Starter Greens - Mixed Greens - Lunch Special
Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons and Homemade Balsamic
LUNCH SANDWICHES
Bossa Nova - Lunch Special
Natural Chicken Breast, Cheddar, Lettuce, Aioli and Salsa.
Chicken Club - Lunch Special
Lemon & Garlic Chicken, Cheddar, Bacon, Avocado, Tomatoes, Lettuce and Green Pesto Aioli.
Churrasquinho No Pão - Lunch Special
Broiled Skirt Steak, Cheddar, Romaine, Tomatoes and Aioli.
Willy’s Burrito (Chicken) - Lunch Special
Black Beans, Rice, Cheddar, Salsa, Sour Cream. Topped with Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Cilantro and Avocado. (Dry option available)
Wrapped Chicken Caesar - Lunch Special
Caesar salad, Lemon & Garlic Chicken, Parmesan in a Tortilla.
LUNCH PIZZAS
Frango com Catupiry - Lunch Special
Chicken with Brazilian Cheese (Catupiry) Pink Cream-sauce, Mozzarella, and Oregano.
Mushroom Truffle - Lunch Special
White Sauce, Gouda, Fontina, Mushrooms, Olive Oil, Garlic, Scallions, Parsley, and Truffle Oil.
Pepperoni - Lunch Special
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Oregano and Tomato Sauce.
LUNCH BOWLS
Beef Tenderloin Bowl - Lunch Special
Broiled Tenderloin, Chimichurri Sauce and sunny-side-up Egg.
Chicken Bowl - Lunch Special
Broiled Chicken and Chimichurri Sauce.
Feijoada Bowl - Lunch Special
Black Bean Stew simmered with Smoked Pork and Beef. Served with Rice, Yucca Flour, Deep Fried Banana, sliced Oranges, Collard Greens, Bacon and Salsa Vinaigrette.
Salmon Bowl - Lunch Special
Broiled Salmon and Lemon Cream Sauce.
Shrimp Bowl - Lunch Special
Garlic broiled Shrimp.
Vegetarian Bowl - Lunch Special
Wild Mushroom.
LUNCH GRILL
Chicken Traditional - Lunch Special
Chicken On Fire - Lunch Special
Chicken Lemon & Garlic - Lunch Special
Sautéed Shrimp - Lunch Special
Charbroiled Shrimp - Lunch Special
Pub Steak - Lunch Special
Prime Omaha, Hand Cut
Sauteed Vegetables - Lunch Special
Steamed Vegetables - Lunch Special
Charbroiled Vegetables - Lunch Special
LUNCH PASTAS
Bolognesa - Lunch Special
Homemade Meat Sauce, Cream and Pancetta
Bossa Mac - Lunch Special
Elbow Pasta, tossed in our special Cheese blend topped with Bread Crumbs and Sharp Cheddar.
Lasagna Green - Lunch Special
Fresh Spinach Pasta layered with White Cream Sauce and Meaty Shiitake, Cremini and Beech Mushrooms.
Lasagna Meat - Lunch Special
Bolognese Sauce, Ham and Pancetta. Topped and baked with White Cream Sauce and Parmesan.
No Name - Lunch Special
Ziti Pasta, Italian Sausage, sautéed in a Vodka Cream Sauce.
LUNCH A LA CARTE
Chicken Stroganoff - Lunch Special
Mushrooms, Onions, Pink Sauce. Served with 2 sides: Rice, Power Grains, Mashed Potatoes, French Fries or Plantains.
Beef Stroganoff - Lunch Special
Mushrooms, Onions, Pink Sauce. Served with 2 sides: Rice, Power Grains, Mashed Potatoes, French Fries or Plantains.
Cajun Blackened Chicken - Lunch Special
Natural Chicken, Blackened Cajun Sauce, Mushrooms, Green and Red Bell Peppers. With Mashed Potatoes or Rice.
Chicken Madeira - Lunch Special
Natural Chicken topped with Cheddar and Madeira Mushroom Sauce. Served with broiled Asparagus and Mashed Potatoes.
Chicken Piccata - Lunch Special
Natural Chicken, Lemon Butter Sauce, Onions, Capers, Tomatoes, Basil, Chili Peppers, Garlic and Linguine Pasta.
Filé A Cavalo - Lunch Special
Broiled Pub Steak, Two Eggs, Salsa and Yucca Flour. Served with 2 sides of your choice: Rice, Power Grains, Black Beans, Mashed Potatoes, French Fries or Plantains.
N/A BEVERAGES
COFFEE
SOFT DRINKS
Glass of Water
Focaccia Bread
Iced Tea
Hibiscus Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Lemonade
Lemonade W/ Mint
Lemonade W/ Strawb
Coconut Water
Coke
Coke Zero
Sprite
Guarana
Diet Guarana
Cranberry Juice
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Passion Fruit Juice
Water Carbonated 330Ml Btl
Water Carbonated 750Ml Btl
Water Flat 330Ml Btl
Water Flat 750Ml Btl
Bossa Guarana
6 Pk Coke
6 Pk Diet Coke
6 Pk Diet Guarana
6 Pk Guarana
6 Pk Sprite
BAKERY
Bread / Pastry
Brigadeiro
A Traditional Brazilian Dessert Made With Condensed Milk And Cocoa, Then Made Into a Bite Sized Ball and Covered With Sprinkles.
Cinnamon Roll
A sweet baked, cinnamon-sugar filled dough, topped with a vanilla glaze.
Ham & Cheese Roll
A brioche dough filled with ham and cheese. (Typically Brazilian)
Honey Bread with Dulce de Leche
Two layers of spiced delicious chocolate and honey cake sandwich with a dulce de leche filling, covered in chocolate.
Lime Tart
The Original Pate Sucree (French For “Savory Dough”) Stuffed With a Lemon Curd, And Yolk Filling, And Topped With Flambeed Italian Meringue.
Passion Fruit Tart
The Original Pate Sucree (French For “Savory Dough”) Stuffed With a Passion Fruit Curd, And Topped With Flambeed Italian Meringue.
Sequilhos (Brazilian Cookie)
Cakes (slice)
Banana Pound Cake
A cake prepared using banana as a primary ingredient
Chocolate Carrot Cake
Chocolate Grande Cake
Served warmed and with vanilla ice-cream.
Coconut & Strawberry Cake
Brazilian cake recipe, layered and topped with whipped cream, fresh strawberries and shredded coconut. (Sold by slice)
Colossal Caramel Fudge Cheesecake
Colossal New York Cheesecake
Guava Cheesecake
Muffins
Red Velvet Cake
Yucca Pound Cake
A traditional Brazilian recipe. Fudgy and flavorful dessert made of grated cassava, coconut milk and eggs. GLUTEN FREE
Cupcakes
Berries Cupcake
Original Brazilian Cake Recipe and Buttercream Frosting.
Carrot Cupcake
Original Brazilian Cake Recipe and Buttercream Frosting.
Chocolate Cupcake
Original Brazilian Cake Recipe and Buttercream Frosting.
Dulce De Leche Cupcake
Original Brazilian Cake Recipe and Buttercream Frosting.
Red Velvet Cupcake
Original Brazilian Cake Recipe and Buttercream Frosting.
Strawberries Cupcake
Original Brazilian Cake Recipe and Buttercream Frosting.