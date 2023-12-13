Boston Restaurant Bar & Grill
Food
Appetizers
- Fries Chicken Wings$14.00
Scotch bonnet pepper sauce, a little beat & a little sweet
- Crab Cake$15.00
Garlic aioli, capers, lemon
- Meatballs$10.00
Veal, pork & beef house-made meatballs, marinara, Parmesan, crostini
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$14.00
House pita chips, celery & carrots
- Macho Nachos$10.00
Homemade beef and pork chili
- Shrimp Cocktail$10.00
House cocktail sauce
- Boston Nachos$10.00
Tomato & corn salsa, cheese blend, jalapeño, cilantro creamer
- Buffalo Cauliflower Fritters$8.00
Beer-battered, tossed buffalo topped with feta cheese, blue cheese dressing
- Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls$14.00
Prime rib, caramelized onion, gouda cheese, horseradish cream
- Avocado Toast$12.00
Sourdough toast with pepper ricotta, avocado, grape tomatoes, eggs, red onion, & arugula in a lemon vinaigrette
Boston Out Salad
- Boston Chopped$10.00
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, pepper, onion, egg, feta, lemon vinaigrette
- Beet & Arugula$10.00
Roasted beets, baby arugula, roasted garlic vinaigrette, and Parmesan cheese
- Chef's Cobb$14.00
Deconstructed salad with mixed greens, eggs, tomato, blue cheese crumble, masala mushrooms, roasted sweet potatoes, bacon, balsamic dressing
- Kale Salad$12.00
Chopped kale, roasted sweet potatoes, pancetta, Parmesan, dried cranberries, brown butter balsamic dressing
- Superfood Salad$12.00
Kale, organic red quinoa, egg, beets, roasted sweet potato, dried cranberries, avocado, feta, garlic oil
- Coleen's Greens$10.00
Mixed greens, walnuts, raisins, goat's cheese, onions, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette
- Cesar Salad$10.00
Haitian Menu
- Goat$22.00
Delicious creole seasoned tender goat meat fried or in sauce
- Griotee$17.99
Cubed pork shoulder marinated in all-natural creole seasoning slow-cooked for tenderness then deep-fried
- Meatball/Boulettes$17.99
All natural seasoning fried meatballs
- Oxtail$19.99
In sauce (tender oxtail in sauce with all natural seasoning)
- House Special$19.99
Finger's food: fritay - acra, marinade, banana and fried meat, beef, turkey, chicken, or goat and pikliz
- Turkeylicious$19.99
Deep-fried small bites boned-in-turkey marinated in natural flavorful seasoning
- Befeelicious$18.99
Tender marinated beef in all-natural creole seasoning slow cook then quick deep-fried
- Conch/Lambi$38.99
Broiled in all-natural creole seasoning with a mild spicy flavor
- Fishology$44.99
Enjoy the flavorful taste of the all-natural seasoning of the red snapper, your choice of deep-fried or in white or red sauce
- Grill Split/Lobster Creole$37.99
Meat Plate
- Mama's Meatloaf$16.00
Green beans purée, house gravy
- Beef Tips$24.00
12 oz house cut tips, baked potato, seasonal vegetable
- Ribeye$29.00
12 oz house-cut ribeye with blue cheese & bacon onion jam, mashed potato
- Ribeye with Green Beans$29.00
12 oz house cut ribeye, with blue cheese & bacon onion jam, mashed potato, green beans
- Steak Frites$26.00
10 oz flat iron, steak fries, seasonal vegetable, housemade steak sauce
- Chicken Piccata$20.00
Chicken breast, wine with lemon caper butter sauce
- Chicken Parmesan$19.00
Parmesan panko crust, house marinara, Parmesan, fettuccine
- Chicken Milanese$20.00
Parmesan panko crust, seasoned tomato & arugula salad, lemon beurre blanc
Pasta
- Lobster Mac N Cheese$26.00
Cavatappi, bacon panko, crumb
- Spaghetti Bolognese$20.00
Pancetta, ground veal, pork & beef, marinara with cream and Parmesan
- Butternut Squash Ravioli$16.00
Pesto cream sauce, balsamic drizzle
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$18.00
Veals, pork, & beef, house meatballs marinara
- Lobster Ravioli$26.00
Maine lobster, lobster brandy cream sauce
- Penne Chicken$18.00
Asparagus, tomato, garlic, basil, white wine butter sauce
- Shrimp Scampi$24.00
Angel hair, tomato, garlic, parsley, Parmesan
Pizza
- Meat Lovers$20.00
Tomato sauce, sausage, all-beef pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- Blues Ribbon$20.00
BBQ glaze, pulled pork, caramelized onions, mozzarella & smoked gouda, topped with BBQ
- The Caesar$20.00
White olive oil pizza with grilled chicken, caramelized onions, wild mushrooms, mascarpone, and mozzarella cheese
- Buffalo Chicken$20.00
Buffalo sauce grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, scallions, mozzarella & blues cheese crumbles
- River Street$20.00
Tomato sauce, meatballs, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, & basil
- Steve's Old Fashioned$20.00
A traditional pizza made with fresh mozzarella, slices of large vine ripened tomato, fresh basil, and garlic infused olive oil
- BBQ Chicken$20.00
Honey BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella and smoked gouda, red onion, and scallion
- Veggies$20.00
Tomato sauce, roasted eggplant, artichoke heart, kalamata olives, ricotta and mozzarella cheese with baby spinach
- Cheese Pizza$18.00
Tomato sauce and Mozzarella cheese
- Margarita$19.00
Garlic oil, sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, and basil
- The Joseph$20.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and all beef pepperoni
- Pesto Chicken$20.00
Diced tomatoes, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, topped with pesto sauce
- Ketoue$20.00
Tomato sauce, Italian sausage, wild mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese
- The Nayoo$20.00
Tomato sauce and Mozzarella cheese finished with arugula, shaved parmesan, and balsamic drizzle
- The Mag$20.00
White oil pizza with sliced pears, caramelized onions, basil, ricotta cheese, topped with fresh-sliced prosciutto wildflower honey drizzle
- The Abner$20.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sopressata, roasted red peppers, jalapeño
- Jero's Pineapple$20.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, bacon, pineapple, and jalapeño
Sandwich
- Chicken BLT$14.99
Hallah bread, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo
- Tuna Melt$12.99
Sourdough, Swiss cheese, tomato, bacon, tuna
- Grilled Cheese$12.99
Sourdough, Swiss cheese, Cheddar, gouda, and tomato soup
- Chicken Salad$11.99
Hallah bread, lettuce, tomato, and house chicken salad
- Meatball Sub$15.00
Panini bread, Mozzarella cheese, and house meatball
- Veggie Burger$14.99
Hallah bread, mixed green, housemade patty, pickled red onions, and garlic aioli
- Steak Sandwich$18.00
Ciabatta bread, garlic aioli, baby arugula, tomatoes, caramelized onions, housemade steak sauce, garlic Parmesan steak fries
- French Dip$15.00
Prime rib, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, au jus
- Boston Burger$13.00
1/2 lb prime burger, Cheddar cheese, LTZO
- Grassfed Burger$16.00
Goat's cheese, caramelized onions, baby arugula, balsamic glaze, garlic Parmesan, steak fries
Seafood Plate
- Scallop Risotto$28.00
Chefs daily risotto creation
- Grilled Salmon$22.00
Honey balsamic glaze, rice, asparagus
- Seafood Stew$26.00
Scallops, shrimp & haddock with asparagus, tomatoes & diced yukon potatoes in a lobster cognac cream sauce
- Baked Haddock$20.00
Parmesan panko crust, rice, garlicky spinach, lemon beurre blanc
- Beer-Battered Fish & Chips$17.00
Southern coleslaw fries