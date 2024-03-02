Bottlecap Alley CORSICANA
--STARTERS--
- Queso & Chips$6.50
Land O Lakes white queso, fresh tortilla chips & pico
- Salsa & Chips$5.00
Our signature scratch salsa recipe made with fresh tomatoes, jalapenos & fresh tortilla chips
- Guacamole & Chips$6.50
Our scratch recipe of hand-smashed avocados mixed with fresh pico & fresh squeezed lime juice. Served with fresh tortilla chips
- Wisconsin Fried Cheese$9.90
White cheddar cheese curds fried golden brown and served with our scratch made jalapeno ranch.
- Triple Play$14.90
All 3 dips of our queso blanco, scratch made salsa and guacamole. Served with fresh tortilla chips
- Fried Pickles$6.90
Hand battered and fried pickle chips served with our scratch made buttermilk ranch
- Earls All Meat Chili$5.00
Our award winning bowl of our scratch no beans meaty chili topped with cheese, jalapenos and onions. Served with fresh tortilla chips
- Cup of Queso$5.00
Land O Lakes white queso & pico. Does not include chips
- Cup of Guac$5.00
Our scratch recipe of hand-smashed avocados mixed with fresh pico & fresh squeezed lime juice. Does not include chips
- Cup of Salsa$3.25
Our signature scratch salsa recipe made with fresh tomatoes and jalapenos. Does not include chips
- Kickin' Cracklins$4.00
Fried Pork Rinds with a slight spicy kick!
--PREMIUM BURGERS--
- Original Original Burger$5.90
Our 1/4lb burger made with either mustard or mayo, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, diced onions & pickles.
- D2' Burger$8.90
A 1/2lb burger made with your choice of mustard or mayo, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles.
- Cure Burger$8.90
A 1/4lb burger made with mayo, american cheese, fried egg, bacon, lettuce, & tomatoes.
- Bleu Cheese Burger$6.40
Our 1/4lb burger made with bleu cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & jalapenos
- Avocado Burger$7.50
Our 1/4lb burger made with chipotle mayo, pepper jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes & diced onions.
- Texas Double Melt$8.90
Our 1/2lb burger made with swiss cheese & grilled onions on Texas toast
- BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$7.90
Our 1/4lb burger made with hickory BBQ, cheddar cheese, bacon & grilled onions
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$6.90
Our 1/4lb burger made with mayo, swiss cheese & sauteed mushrooms.
- Tejano Burger$7.90
Our 1/4lb burger made with chipotle mayo, grilled poblanos, pepper jack cheese & grilled jalapenos.
-PREMIUM SANDWICHES-
- Hand Breaded Chicken Sandwich$6.90
Our hand-breaded chicken fried to golden brown perfection topped with mayo & pickles
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$7.90
Our hand breaded chicken fried to golden brown perfection and tossed in buffalo sauce topped with mayo & pickles
- Fried Fish Sandwich$8.50
Our marinaded hand breaded catfish fried and topped with tartar, lettuce & tomatoes.
- T-Bird Turkey Sandwich$6.90
Our 1/4lb Jennie-O turkey burger grilled and topped with guacamole, lettuce, & tomatoes
- Kali-fornie Chicken Sandwich$8.90
Our marinaded chicken grilled and topped with mayo, swiss cheese, avocado, bacon & tomatoes.
- Amazing BLT$8.90
Piles of BACON, mayo, lettuce, & tomatoes on Texas toast
--BUILD THE BIG ONE--
- Single Beef (1/4lb)$4.90
Our 1/4lb burger built like you want it
- Double Beef (1/2lb)$7.90
Our 1/2lb burger built like you want it
- Black Bean Burger$5.80
Our black bean burger built like you want it
- Turkey Burger$5.40
A Jennie-O turkey burger built like you want it
- Grilled Chicken$6.50
Our marinated grilled chicken sandwich built like you want it
- Fried Chicken Breast$6.90
Our marinated & hand breaded fried chicken sandwich built like you want it
- Catfish Sandwich$8.50
Our hand breaded marinaded fried catfish sandwich built like you want it
- Buffalo Fried Chicken Breast$7.90
Our marinated & hand breaded fried chicken sandwich built like you want it
--HAND BREADED FEATURES--
- Chicken Tenders Basket$10.90
3 strips of our lightly hand breaded marinaded chicken tenders. Served with fresh cut fries, coleslaw, gravy & Texas toast
- 3pc Crispy Catfish Basket$13.90
3pcs of our signature fried marinaded catfish. Served with fresh cut fries, charro beans, coleslaw & hushpuppies. Served with your choice of cocktail or tartar sauce
- 5pc Crispy Catfish Basket$17.90
5pcs of our signature fried marinaded catfish. Served with fresh cut fries, charro beans, coleslaw & hushpuppies. Served with your choice of cocktail or tartar sauce
- 6pc Fried Shrimp Basket$12.90
6pc hand breaded shrimp. Served with fresh cut fries, charro beans, coleslaw & hushpuppies. Served with your choice of cocktail or tartar sauce
- Seafood Combo Basket$18.90
3pc of our fried marinaded catfish and 6pc hand breaded shrimp. Served with fresh cut fries, charro beans, coleslaw & hushpuppies. Served with your choice of cocktail or tartar sauce
- Chicken Fried Steak$17.90
Black Angus steak tenderized, hand breaded, and fried. Smothered in cream gravy and served with 2 sides.
- COD Basket$14.90
Traditional Fish N Chips! 2 large pieces of COD fish hand battered in our house-made wet batter fried and served with fries and charro beans.
- 6pc Steak Finger Basket$11.90
6 piece steak fingers served with fries, cream gravy and texas toast
--S I D E S--
- Fresh Cut Fries$3.50
Our fresh hand cut fries
- Garlic Parmesan Fries$4.50
Our hand cut fries tossed in garlic sauce and parmesan cheese.
- Cajun Fries$4.50
Our hand cut fries tossed in cajun seasoning.
- Buffalo Fries$4.50
Our hand cut fries tossed in buffalo sauce.
- Earl's Chili Cheese Fries$5.50
Our hand cut fries smothered in Earl's All Meat Chili and queso blanco
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
Sweet potatoes sliced up and fried
- Tater Tots$3.70
Old fashion tater tots
- Earl's Chili Cheese Tots$5.70
Old fashion tater tots smothered in Earl's All Meat Chili and queso blanco
- Beer Battered Onion Rings$5.70
Thick cut onion ring beer battered and fried
- Earl's All Meat Chili$5.00
Our award winning scratched made all meat chili recipe
- Fried Okra$3.00
A classic fried okra favorite
- Coleslaw$2.00
Our fresh house made coleslaw
- Charro Beans$3.00
Our scratched made pinto bean recipe with pico de gallo and bacon
- Garlic Parmesan Tots$4.70
Our tater tots tossed in garlic sauce and parmesan cheese.
- Buffalo Tots$4.70
Our tater tots tossed in buffalo sauce.
- Cajun Tots$4.70
Our tater tots tossed in cajun seasoning.
- Side Pickles$0.70
- Side Ranch$0.50
Housemade buttermilk ranch
- Side Jalapenos$0.70
Pickled Jalapenos
- Side Queso$1.00
Creamy queso blanco
- Steamed Brocolli$4.00
Broccoli steamed, buttered and seasoned
--STREET TACOS PLATES--
- Fried Shrimp Tacos$12.90
2 tacos with jumbo hand-battered shrimp, housemade coleslaw & fresh cilantro inside a soft corn tortilla. Served with charro beans, chips & salsa.
- Classic Grill Chicken Street Tacos$11.90
2 tacos with grilled chicken, fresh cilantro & diced onions inside a soft corn tortilla. Served with charro beans, chips & salsa
- Classic Brisket Street Tacos$12.90
2 tacos with shredded brisket, fresh cilantro & diced onions inside a soft corn tortilla. Served with charro beans, chips & salsa
- Ranch Hand Tacos$13.90
2 tacos with shredded brisket, grilled onions, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, cilantro & jalapeno ranch inside a soft corn tortilla. Served with charro beans, chips & salsa
- Hawaiian Chicken Tacos$11.90
2 tacos with grilled chicken, pineapple, pico de gallo, cilantro, cotija cheese, & chipotle ranch inside a soft corn tortilla. Served with charro beans, chips & salsa
- Sweet Diablo Tacos$11.90
2 tacos with hand breaded chicken tenders, sweet heat diablo sauce, housemade coleslaw, cotija cheese, cilantro & crema inside a soft corn tortilla. Served with charro beans, chips & salsa
- Honey Seared Salmon Tacos$12.90
2 tacos with seared salmon, hot honey glaze, honey pepper slaw, cotija cheese, cilantro & jalapeno ranch inside a soft corn tortilla. Served with charro beans, chips & salsa
--GOURMET SALADS--
- Side Garden Salad$4.90
Our side house salad made with mixed greens, cheese, tomatoes & croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Side Caesar Salad$4.90
Our house side caesar made with crisp romaine, parmesan & croutons tossed in caesar dressing.
- Cobb Salad$9.90
A featured salad made with your choice of protein, mixed greens, cheese, bacon, tomatoes, eggs & croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Club Salad$9.90
A featured salad made with your choice protein, spring mix, sliced avocado, bacon, cheese, tomatoes & croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Caesar Salad$9.90
A featured salad made with your choice protein, crisp romaine tossed in caesar dressing, parmesan & croutons
- Cranberry Pecan Salad$9.90
A featured salad made with your choice protein, spring mix, bleu cheese crumbles, apple slices, pecans, cranberries & balsamic vinaigrette
- Buffalo Salad$9.90
A featured salad made with your choice protein tossed in buffalo sauce, mixed greens, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes & pineapple. Served with your choice of dressing.
--W I N G S--
- 8pc Boneless$9.90
8pc boneless chicken tossed in your choice wing flavor, celery & ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce
- 16pc Boneless$19.80
16pc boneless chicken tossed in your choice wing flavor, celery & ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce
- 24pc Boneless$28.70
24pc boneless chicken tossed in your choice wing flavor, celery & ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce
- 48pc Boneless$55.40
48pc boneless chicken tossed in your choice wing flavor, celery & ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce
- 6pc Traditional Bone In$10.90
6pc bone in wings tossed in your choice wing flavor, celery & ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce
- 12pc Traditional Bone In$19.90
12pc bone in wings tossed in your choice wing flavor, celery & ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce
- 18pc Traditional Bone In$28.90
18pc bone in wings tossed in your choice wing flavor, celery & ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce
- 36pc Traditional Bone In$49.90
36pc bone in wings tossed in your choice wing flavor, celery & ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce
--QUESADILLAS--
- Grilled Chicken 'Dilla$10.90
A quesadilla stuffed with marinaded grilled chicken, pico de gallo & mexican cheeses
- Smoked Brisket 'Dilla$12.90
A quesadilla stuffed with smoked brisket, pico de gallo & mexican cheeses
- Cheesy 'Dilla$8.90
A quesadilla stuffed with mexican cheeses, pico de gallo and more mexican cheeses
- Burger 'Dilla$10.90
A quesadilla stuffed with our seasoned burger beef, pico de gallo & mexican cheeses
- Savory Veggie 'Dilla$10.50
A quesadilla stuffed with pico de gallo, sautéed mushrooms, grilled poblanos & grilled onions
--N A C H O S--
- 1/2 Brisket Nachos$10.90
1/2 size portion of our tortilla chips topped with hickory smoked brisket, queso blanco, sour cream, jalapenos, & pico de gallo
- 1/2 Loaded Nachos$6.50
1/2 size portion of our tortilla chips topped with Earl's chili, queso blanco, sour cream, jalapenos, & pico de gallo
- 1/2 Chicken Nachos$8.50
1/2 size portion of our tortilla chips topped with marinaded grilled chicken, queso blanco, guacamole, black beans, sour cream & pico de gallo
- 1/2 Buffalo Nachos$8.50
1/2 size portion of our tortilla chips topped with marinaded grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, queso blanco, southwest corn, black beans, pico de gallo & ranch
- Full Brisket Nachos$18.90
Full size order of our tortilla chips topped with hickory smoked brisket, queso blanco, sour cream, jalapenos, & pico de gallo
- Full Loaded Nachos$12.90
Full size order of our tortilla chips topped with Earl's chili, queso blanco, sour cream, jalapenos, & pico de gallo
- Full Chicken Nachos$14.90
Full size order of our tortilla chips topped with marinaded grilled chicken, queso blanco, guacamole, black beans, sour cream & pico de gallo
- Full Buffalo Nachos$14.90
Full size order of our tortilla chips topped with marinaded grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, queso blanco, southwest corn, black beans, pico de gallo & ranch
--DESSERTS--
- Banana Pudding$3.50
Old fashioned banana pudding with sliced bananas and waffers topped with whip cream
- Applesauce$1.00
Musselman's Apple Sauce
- Brownie Sundae$4.99
Traditional Brownie Slice served with a scoop of blue bell and a drizzle of chocolate syrup
- NY Cheesecake$6.99
Traditional Cheesecake
- Turtle Cheesecake$8.99
Traditional cheesecake smothered in chocolate and caramel sauce
--KIDS MENU--
- Kids Burger Basket$7.49
Our 1/4lb burger and hand cut fries. Includes a Blue Bell ice cream.
- Kids Gr Cheese Basket$6.49
Traditional grilled cheese sandwich and hand cut fries. Includes a Blue Bell ice cream
- Kids Cheese Quesadillas$6.49
A kids size portion cheese quesadilla and hand cut fries. Includes a Blue Bell ice cream
- Kids Tender Basket$6.49
2 Hand breaded marinaded chicken tenders and hand cut fries. Includes a Blue Bell ice cream.
- Kids Corn Dogs$6.49
Mini corn dogs fried golden brown and served with our hand cut fries. Includes a Blue Bell ice cream.
- Kids Steak Fingers$6.49
Steak fingers lightly fried and served with hand cut fries. Includes a Blue Bell ice cream.