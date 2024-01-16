Bottlecap Alley GREENVILLE
--STARTERS--
- Queso & Chips
Land O Lakes white queso, fresh tortilla chips & pico$6.50
- Salsa & Chips
Our signature scratch salsa recipe made with fresh tomatoes, jalapenos & fresh tortilla chips$5.00
- Guacamole & Chips
Our scratch recipe of hand-smashed avocados mixed with fresh pico & fresh squeezed lime juice. Served with fresh tortilla chips$6.50
- Triple Play
All 3 dips of our queso blanco, scratch made salsa and guacamole. Served with fresh tortilla chips$14.90
- Fried Pickles
Hand battered and fried pickle chips served with our scratch made buttermilk ranch$6.90
- Wisconsin Fried Cheese
White cheddar cheese curds fried golden brown and served with our scratch made jalapeno ranch.$9.90
- Earls All Meat Chili
Our award winning bowl of our scratch no beans meaty chili topped with cheese, jalapenos and onions. Served with fresh tortilla chips$5.00
--STREET TACOS PLATES--
- Fried Shrimp Tacos
2 tacos with jumbo hand-battered shrimp, housemade coleslaw & fresh cilantro inside a soft corn tortilla. Served with charro beans, chips and salsa$12.90
- Classic Brisket Street Tacos
2 tacos with shredded brisket, fresh cilantro & diced onions inside a soft corn tortilla. Served with charro beans, chips and salsa.$12.90
- Classic Grill Chicken Street Tacos
2 tacos with grilled chicken, fresh cilantro & diced onions inside a soft corn tortilla. Served with charro beans, chips and salsa.$11.90
- Ranch Hand Tacos
2 tacos with shredded brisket, grilled onions, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, cilantro & jalapeno ranch inside a soft corn tortilla. Served with charro beans, chips and salsa.$13.90
- Hawaiian Chicken Tacos
2 tacos with grilled chicken, pineapple, pico de gallo, cilantro, cotija cheese, & chipotle ranch inside a soft corn tortilla. Served with charro beans, chips and salsa.$12.90
- Sweet Diablo Tacos
2 tacos with hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in our scratch made sweet heat diablo sauce, house made coleslaw, cotija cheese, cilantro & crema inside a soft corn tortilla. Served with charro beans, chips and salsa.$12.90
- Honey Seared Salmon Tacos
2 tacos with seared salmon, hot honey glaze, honey pepper slaw, cotija cheese, cilantro & jalapeno ranch inside a soft corn tortilla. Served with charro beans, chips and salsa.$14.90
--HAND BREADED FEATURES--
- Chicken Fried Steak
Black Angus steak tenderized, hand breaded, and fried. Smothered in cream gravy and served your choice of 2 sides.$17.90
- 3pc Tender Basket
3 strips of our lightly hand breaded marinaded chicken tenders. Served with coleslaw, gravy, Texas toast, and your choice of 1 side.$11.90
- 3pc Crispy Catfish Basket
3pcs of our signature fried marinaded catfish. Served with charro beans, coleslaw, hushpuppies and your choice of 1 side.$14.90
- 6pc Fried Shrimp Basket
6pc hand breaded shrimp. Served with charro beans, coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of 1 side.$12.90
- Seafood Combo Basket
3pc of our fried marinaded catfish and 6pc hand breaded shrimp. Served with charro beans, coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of 1 side.$19.90
- Steak Finger 6pc Basket
6 piece steak fingers served with cream gravy, Texas toast and your choice of 1 side.$12.90
- Corn Dog Basket
Mini corn dogs fried golden brown and served with your choice of 1 side.$11.90
--GOURMET SALADS--
- Side Garden Salad
Our side house salad made with mixed greens, cheese, sliced cucumbers, diced tomatoes & croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.$5.90
- Side Caesar Salad
Our house side caesar made with crisp romaine, parmesan & croutons tossed in caesar dressing.$4.90
- Cobb Salad
A featured salad made with your choice of protein, mixed greens, cheese, bacon, sliced cucumbers, diced tomatoes, eggs & croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.$8.90
- Club Salad
A featured salad made with your choice protein, spring mix, sliced avocado, bacon, cheese, tomatoes & croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.$8.90
- Caesar Salad
A featured salad made with your choice protein, crisp romaine tossed in caesar dressing, parmesan & croutons$7.90
- Cranberry Pecan Salad
A featured salad made with your choice protein, spring mix, bleu cheese crumbles, apple slices, pecans, cranberries & balsamic vinaigrette$8.90
- Buffalo Salad
A featured salad made with your choice protein tossed in buffalo sauce, mixed greens, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes & pineapple. Served with your choice of dressing.$9.90
--PREMIUM BURGERS--
- Original Original Burger
Our 1/4lb burger made with either mustard or mayo, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, diced onions & pickles.$5.90
- D2' Burger
A 1/2lb burger made with your choice of mustard or mayo, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles.$8.90
- Cure Burger
A 1/4lb burger made with mayo, american cheese, fried egg, bacon, lettuce, & tomatoes.$8.90
- Bleu Cheese Burger
Our 1/4lb burger made with bleu cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & jalapenos$6.90
- Avocado Burger
Our 1/4lb burger made with chipotle mayo, pepper jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes & diced onions.$7.90
- Texas Double Melt
Our 1/2lb burger made with swiss cheese & grilled onions on Texas toast$8.90
- BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
Our 1/4lb burger made with hickory BBQ, cheddar cheese, bacon & grilled onions$7.90
- Mushroom Swiss Burger
Our 1/4lb burger made with mayo, swiss cheese & sauteed mushrooms.$7.50
- Tejano Burger
Our 1/4lb burger made with chipotle mayo, grilled poblanos, pepper jack cheese & grilled jalapenos.$7.90
-PREMIUM SANDWICHES-
- Hand Breaded Chicken Sandwich
Our hand-breaded chicken fried to golden brown perfection topped with mayo & pickles$7.90
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Our hand breaded chicken fried to golden brown perfection and tossed in buffalo sauce topped with mayo & pickles$7.90
- Fried Fish Sandwich
Our marinaded hand breaded catfish fried and topped with tartar, lettuce & tomatoes.$8.50
- T-Bird Turkey Sandwich
Our 1/4lb Jennie-O turkey burger grilled and topped with guacamole, lettuce, & tomatoes$7.40
- Kali-fornie Chicken Sandwich
Our marinaded chicken grilled and topped with mayo, swiss cheese, avocado, bacon & tomatoes.$8.90
- Amazing BLT
Piles of BACON, mayo, lettuce, & tomatoes on Texas toast$8.90
--S I D E S--
- Fresh Cut Fries
Our fresh hand cut fries$3.90
- Tater Tots
Old fashion tater tots$3.90
- Beer Battered Onion Rings
Thick cut onion ring beer battered and fried$5.90
- Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet potatoes sliced up and fried$4.50
- Earl's Chili Cheese Fries
Our hand cut fries smothered in Earl's All Meat Chili and queso blanco$5.90
- Earl's Chili Cheese Tots
Old fashion tater tots smothered in Earl's All Meat Chili and queso blanco$5.90
- Steamed Brocolli
Broccoli steamed, buttered and seasoned$4.50
- Charro Beans
Our scratched made pinto bean recipe with pico de gallo and bacon$3.00
- Fried Okra
A classic fried okra favorite$3.50
- Buffalo Fries
Our hand cut fries tossed in buffalo sauce.$4.90
- Cajun Fries
Our hand cut fries tossed in cajun seasoning.$4.90
- Garlic Parmesan Fries
Our hand cut fries tossed in garlic sauce and parmesan cheese.$4.90
- Buffalo Tots
Our tater tots tossed in buffalo sauce.$4.90
- Cajun Tots
Our tater tots tossed in cajun seasoning.$4.90
- Garlic Parmesan Tots
Our tater tots tossed in garlic sauce and parmesan cheese.$4.90
- Coleslaw
Our fresh house made coleslaw$2.00
- Applesauce
Musselman's Apple Sauce$1.00
--W I N G S--
- 9pc Boneless
9pc boneless chicken tossed in your choice wing flavor, celery & ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce$9.90
- 18pc Boneless
18pc boneless chicken tossed in your choice wing flavor, celery & ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce$19.80
- 27pc Boneless
27pc boneless chicken tossed in your choice wing flavor, celery & ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce$28.70
- 6pc Traditional Bone In
6pc bone in wings tossed in your choice wing flavor, celery & ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce$10.90
- 12pc Traditional Bone In
12pc bone in wings tossed in your choice wing flavor, celery & ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce$20.90
- 18pc Traditional Bone In
18pc bone in wings tossed in your choice wing flavor, celery & ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce$29.90
--DIPS--
- Side Ranch
Housemade buttermilk ranch$0.50
- Side Chipotle Ranch$0.50
- Side Bleu Cheese Dressing$0.50
- Side Balsamic$0.50
- Side Caesar Dressing$0.50
- Side Sweet Diablo$0.50
- Side Honey Mustard$0.50
- Side Gravy$1.00
- Side Honey BBQ$0.50
- Side Buffalo$0.50
- Side Buffalo Hot$0.50
- Side Mango Habanero$0.50
- Side Teriakyi$0.50
- Side Cocktail Sauce$0.80
- Side Tartar Sauce$0.80
--QUESADILLAS--
- Grilled Chicken 'Dilla
A quesadilla stuffed with marinaded grilled chicken, pico de gallo & mexican cheeses$11.90
- Smoked Brisket 'Dilla
A quesadilla stuffed with smoked brisket, pico de gallo & mexican cheeses$13.90
- Cheesy 'Dilla
A quesadilla stuffed with mexican cheeses, pico de gallo and more mexican cheeses$8.90
- Burger 'Dilla
A quesadilla stuffed with our seasoned burger beef, pico de gallo & mexican cheeses$11.90
- Savory Veggie 'Dilla
A quesadilla stuffed with pico de gallo, sautéed mushrooms, grilled poblanos & grilled onions$10.90
--N A C H O S--
- 1/2 Brisket Nachos
1/2 size portion of our tortilla chips topped with hickory smoked brisket, queso blanco, sour cream, jalapenos, & pico de gallo$11.90
- 1/2 Loaded Nachos
1/2 size portion of our tortilla chips topped with Earl's chili, queso blanco, sour cream, jalapenos, & pico de gallo$6.90
- 1/2 Chicken Nachos
1/2 size portion of our tortilla chips topped with marinaded grilled chicken, queso blanco, guacamole, black beans, sour cream & pico de gallo$8.90
- 1/2 Buffalo Nachos
1/2 size portion of our tortilla chips topped with marinaded grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, queso blanco, southwest corn, black beans, pico de gallo & ranch$8.90
- Full Brisket Nachos
Full size order of our tortilla chips topped with hickory smoked brisket, queso blanco, sour cream, jalapenos, & pico de gallo$19.90
- Full Loaded Nachos
Full size order of our tortilla chips topped with Earl's chili, queso blanco, sour cream, jalapenos, & pico de gallo$12.90
- Full Chicken Nachos
Full size order of our tortilla chips topped with marinaded grilled chicken, queso blanco, guacamole, black beans, sour cream & pico de gallo$14.90
- Full Buffalo Nachos
Full size order of our tortilla chips topped with marinaded grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, queso blanco, southwest corn, black beans, pico de gallo & ranch$14.90
--KIDS MENU--
- Kids Burger Basket
Our 1/4lb burger and your choice of 1 side. Includes a Blue Bell ice cream.$7.49
- Kids Gr Cheese Basket
Traditional grilled cheese sandwich and your choice of 1 side. Includes a Blue Bell ice cream$6.49
- Kids Cheese Quesadillas
A kids size portion cheese quesadilla and your choice of 1 side. Includes a Blue Bell ice cream$6.49
- Kids Tender Basket
2 Hand breaded marinaded chicken tenders and your choice of 1 side. Includes a Blue Bell ice cream.$6.49
- Kids Corn Dogs
Mini corn dogs fried golden brown and served with your choice of 1 side. Includes a Blue Bell ice cream.$6.49
- Kids Steak Fingers
Steak fingers lightly fried and served with your choice of 1 side. Includes a Blue Bell ice cream.$6.49
--DESSERTS--
- Banana Pudding
Old fashioned banana pudding with sliced bananas and waffers topped with whip cream$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Pudding
Old fashioned chocolate pudding with oreos and topped with whip cream$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Cup of Dirt
Old fashioned chocolate pudding mixed with Oreos and Gummy worms$4.00OUT OF STOCK