Boujee Soul Food
Mains
- Big Boujee Oxtail Grilled Cheese$20.00
Shredded oxtail served on Texas toast with smoked gouda blend and a bowl of tomato bisque
- Cheerwine Pulled Pork Cornbread Sliders (3pc)$20.00
Cheerwine pulled pork served on mama’s cornbread muffin sliders with boujee signature apple slaw and cheerwine glaze drizzle
- Quick Rib Sandwich$15.00
Shredded Pork rib layered with cheerwine BBQ aioli and apple slaw served on an ciabatta roll
- Rich Boy (Po Boy)$16.00
5pc Jumbo Shrimp toasted in sweet & sour sauce, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce served on a toasted hoagie bun
- Fish and Chips$20.00
Fried cod served with creamy caper tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, and smoked gouda on a toasted brioche bun served with Boujee house made chips
- Grilled Porkchop Sandwich$15.00
Grilled bone in hand-cut porkchop topped with caramelized onion aioli on Texas toast
- Collard Green & Lobster Wontons$15.00
Collard Green & Lobster Wontons (5pc) $15 A Boujee Soul original using succulent lobster tails, savory collard greens, spices, and cheese; fried in a crispy wonton. Served without sweet and sour dipping sauce
- Braised Oxtail Sliders (4pc)$18.00
Shredded oxtail meat, topped with apple slaw, and smoked gouda cheese on buttered slider buns
- Fried Deviled Eggs$10.00
Topped with Sweet & Sour Jumbo Shrimp