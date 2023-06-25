boujèebilly 1093 main st. Bryson City, nc
brews
glacier
This is our cold brew that is made in house. locally roasted/organic, Dynamite coffee company beans. Choose between drt'mocha, mud'carmel and Nellr' blasts. Also, add a stryk of gold sweet cream, silver cream or keep it black as coal.
Tnt
locally roasted,organic, Dynamite coffee company beans, French pressed to order. choose between drt'mocha, mud'carmel and Nellr' blasts. Also, add a stryk of gold sweet cream, silver cream or keep it black as coal.
blastz' (syrup flvrz')
strykz' (cream)
bell brew bond
Tnt
boujèe lemonade
"shimmr"
Amethysts shimmr'
dragon fruit acai, coconut milk and passion fruit boba.
ruby shimmr'
Strawberry acai, coconut milk and Strawberry boba.
Ice cream
Boujèe scoop of the day
all natural ice cream, made with rich cream, high in butter fat and served in a cup.
blu cup
Blue bell ice-cream.
boujèe cone
all natural ice cream, made with rich cream, high in butter fat and served in a waffle cone.
blu cone
blue bell ice cream served in a waffle cone.
glacier float
This is our cold brew float. locally roasted/organic, Dynamite coffee company beans with a sccoop of blue bell ice-cream our boujèe scoop of the day ($1.50xtra). coffee: Choose between drt'mocha, mud'carmel and Nellr' blasts. Also, add a stryk of gold sweet cream, silver cream or keep it black as coal. Ice cream: 1 scoop of anything in the cooler.
devils brew dewzèe
This is our swain county maroon devil twist on a cherry lemon mnt dew float. cherry lemon mnt dew with a scoop of blue bell sherbert ice-cream.
catamount claw
This is our Western Carolina Catamount float. dragon fruit mnt dew with a scoop of blue bell sherbert ice-cream.