boujèebilly 1093 main st. Bryson City, nc


brews

glacier

glacier

$5.50+

This is our cold brew that is made in house. locally roasted/organic, Dynamite coffee company beans. Choose between drt'mocha, mud'carmel and Nellr' blasts. Also, add a stryk of gold sweet cream, silver cream or keep it black as coal.

Tnt

Tnt

$5.06+

locally roasted,organic, Dynamite coffee company beans, French pressed to order. choose between drt'mocha, mud'carmel and Nellr' blasts. Also, add a stryk of gold sweet cream, silver cream or keep it black as coal.

blastz' (syrup flvrz')

$0.75+

strykz' (cream)

$0.25+

bell brew bond

$6.00

Tnt

$5.10+

boujèe lemonade

quenchr'

quenchr'

$3.08+

Homestead creamery lemonade. "The best there is!"

Amethysts dazzlr'

Amethysts dazzlr'

$5.08+

dragon fruit acai, lemonade, gold dust and dragon fruit.

ruby dazzlr'

ruby dazzlr'

$5.08+

strawberry acai, lemonade, gold dust and strawberries.

"shimmr"

Amethysts shimmr'

Amethysts shimmr'

$5.08+

dragon fruit acai, coconut milk and passion fruit boba.

ruby shimmr'

$5.08+

Strawberry acai, coconut milk and Strawberry boba.

Amethysts shimmr'

$5.08+

Dragon fruit/berry acai combined with coconut milk and passion fruit boba.

ruby shimmr'

$5.08+

Strawberry acai, coconut milk and strawberry boba.

sodée water

cherry lemon dewzèe

$2.75+

cherry lemon mnt dew.

dragon dewzèe

$2.75+

dragon fruit mnt dew

Ice cream

Boujèe scoop of the day

Boujèe scoop of the day

$5.08+

all natural ice cream, made with rich cream, high in butter fat and served in a cup.

blu cup

blu cup

$3.06+

Blue bell ice-cream.

boujèe cone

boujèe cone

$5.18+

all natural ice cream, made with rich cream, high in butter fat and served in a waffle cone.

blu cone

blu cone

$4.06+

blue bell ice cream served in a waffle cone.

glacier float

glacier float

$7.10+

This is our cold brew float. locally roasted/organic, Dynamite coffee company beans with a sccoop of blue bell ice-cream our boujèe scoop of the day ($1.50xtra). coffee: Choose between drt'mocha, mud'carmel and Nellr' blasts. Also, add a stryk of gold sweet cream, silver cream or keep it black as coal. Ice cream: 1 scoop of anything in the cooler.

devils brew dewzèe

devils brew dewzèe

$6.08+

This is our swain county maroon devil twist on a cherry lemon mnt dew float. cherry lemon mnt dew with a scoop of blue bell sherbert ice-cream.

catamount claw

catamount claw

$6.08+

This is our Western Carolina Catamount float. dragon fruit mnt dew with a scoop of blue bell sherbert ice-cream.

snacks

biscotti

$1.40

snack mix

$1.75

trail mix

$1.40

sugar or dairy free

ice cream cone

$3.50

extra scoop

$2.00

juice bar

$2.50

stryx

sweet cream

$0.75

blastz'

syrups

$0.75

dust

$0.25