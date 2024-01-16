Organic Whole Wheat Sourdough

The whole wheat sourdough is characterized by the sweetness of freshly ground coarse wheat flour. The crumb is sticky and moist but still has an open, irregular, glossy finish. Its mild sourness complements the natural grassy flavor of whole wheat, resulting in a chewy, sweet crust that is an understated beauty. It is amazing for sandwiches, with cheese or Avo Toast! Due to the high moisture density of our sourdough, slicing is only available AFTER 10 a.m. to allow the interior of the bread to cool. Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that also processes dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, and tree nuts.