Boutros 185 Atlantic Ave
Pita &
- Labneh$17.00
Goat's Milk Yogurt topped with Truffle Honey, Fried Rosemary, and Roasted Hazelnuts
- Miso Baba Ganoush$19.00
Roasted Eggplant dip topped with Shichimi Togarashi, Furikake, and Sesame Oil
- Short Rib Shawarma Hummus$20.00
Housemade Chickpea Hummus topped with Shredded Braised Short Rib, Pickled Onions and Fresno Chilies, and Fried Parsley
- Mushroom Hummus$19.00
Housemade Black Garlic and Mushroom Hummus Topped With Oyster Mushroom and Miatake Mushroom and Poached Egg
- Plain Hummus$14.00
- Roasted Beet Hummus$18.00
English Pea Hummus, Snap Peas, Preserved Lemon, Garlic Oil, Pickled Green Almond, Mint
Mezze
- Beets & Berries$16.00
Burrata served with our house made heirloom tomato focaccia and diced tomatoes, finished with za'atar
- Brussel Sprouts$17.00
- Batata Harra$16.00
Layered Potato, Harissa Emulsion
- Bulgur Fried Rice$20.00
- Caeser Salad$17.00
- Falafel Gougéres$15.00
- Octopus$22.00
Braised and grilled octopus tentacle served with a carrot romesco, red pepper chutney, and fingerling chips
- Squash Kibbeh$15.00
- Wagyu Kebab$26.00
Dinner Large Plates
- Chicken$30.00
Half Chicken Brined and air-dried in house, roasted in our wood-fire oven. Finished with a Cilantro Garlic Sauce
- Pork Al Pastor$45.00
Kurobuta Pork Chop, Halabi Spice, Cherry Tomato, Nectarine, Burnt Honey
- Black Sea Bass$34.00
Black Sea Bass, Chermoula, Roasted Cucumbers, Yogurt, Dill
- Duck Breast$35.00
Moulard Duck Breast, Gai Lan, Sour Cherry, Walnuts