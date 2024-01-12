Skip to Main content
Bowl Bistro 99 1327 Draper Street
Drinks
Snacks
Soda
Raw Juices
Drinks
Soda
Pepsi
$3.00
Starry
$3.00
Diet Pepsi
$3.00
Dr Pepper
$3.00
Mountain Dew
$3.00
Pepsi Max
$3.00
Mug Root Beer
$3.00
Raw Juices
Master Cleanse
Red Cure
G3 Live
Green Fiend
Tropic Thunder
Spa Day
Cosmic Coco
Celery Juice
Earth Nectar
Blango Tango
Golden Boy
Mermaid Lemonade
Chill Pill
Sun Worship
Berry Bae
Boss Tonic
Yuzu Mate
The Cleanup 2.0
Toucan Melange
Dragon Mami
Aftermath
Mini Boss
Shine Time
G3 Fire Boosts
Snacks
Ugly
Nectarines
$5.99
Peaches
$5.99
Kiwi
$5.99
Apricots
$5.99
Cherries
$5.99
Bowl Bistro 99 1327 Draper Street Location and Ordering Hours
(559) 207-3000
1327 Draper Street, Kingsburg, CA 93631
Closed
All hours
