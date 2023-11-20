Bowl Boss Acai New Hartford
Food
12 oz Signature Bowls
- Small 12 oz Amazon Power$11.00
Apple | Banana | Walnuts | Granola | Peanut Butter | Unsweetened Coconut Yogurt
- Small 12 oz Beach Bum$11.00
Strawberry | Granola | Banana | Housemade Chia Jam (contains: Blueberry, Blackberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, Chia Seeds, Maple Syrup) | Peanut Butter
- Small 12 oz Coco Cabana$11.00
Strawberry | Coconut | Banana | Granola | Nutella drizzle *CUSTOMER-RATED #1*
- Small 12 oz Gold Coast$11.00
Pineapple | Granola | Banana | Mango | Coconut | Honey
- Small 12 oz Paradise Bowl$11.00
Banana | Blueberry | Dates | Blackberries | Granola | Honey
- Small 12 oz Sunny Beach$11.00
Apple | Pumpkin Seeds | Banana | Almond Butter | Granola | Cinnamon Sprinkle
- Small 12 oz Surfs Up$11.00
Strawberry | Banana | Cacao Nibs | Housemade Cashew Butter| Granola | Cacao Powder Sprinkle
- Small 12 oz The Benny$11.00
Blueberry | Banana | Chia Seeds | Granola | Honey *If you've never tried a bowl before, this is a great starter! *PRO TIP* Add Peanut Butter!
- Small 12 oz Fall Harvest$11.00
Our sought after, smooth, rich, proprietary Pure Acai topped with Honey Granola, Crisp Apple, Banana, Walnuts, Pumpkin Seeds, Apple Butter and a Cinnamon Sprinkle. *PRO TIP* Add our House made Cashew Butter for a taste like no other!
16 oz Signature Bowls
- Medium 16 oz Amazon Power$13.00
Apple | Banana | Walnuts | Granola | Peanut Butter | Unsweetened Coconut Yogurt
- Medium 16 oz Beach Bum$13.00
Strawberry | Granola | Banana | Housemade Chia Jam (contains: Blueberry, Blackberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, Chia Seeds, Maple Syrup) | Peanut Butter
- Medium 16 oz Coco Cabana$13.00
Strawberry | Coconut | Banana | Granola | Nutella drizzle *CUSTOMER-RATED #1*
- Medium 16 oz Gold Coast$13.00
Pineapple | Granola | Banana | Mango | Coconut | Honey
- Medium 16 oz Paradise Bowl$13.00
Banana | Blueberry | Dates | Blackberries | Granola | Honey
- Medium 16 oz Sunny Beach$13.00
Apple | Pumpkin Seeds | Banana | Almond Butter | Granola | Cinnamon Sprinkle
- Medium 16 oz Surfs Up$13.00
Strawberry | Banana | Cacao Nibs | Housemade Cashew Butter| Granola | Cacao Powder Sprinkle
- Medium 16 oz The Benny$13.00
Blueberry | Banana | Chia Seeds | Granola | Honey *If you've never tried a bowl before, this is a great starter! *PRO TIP* Add Peanut Butter!
- Medium 16 oz Fall Harvest$13.00
Our sought after, smooth, rich, proprietary Pure Acai topped with Honey Granola, Crisp Apple, Banana, Walnuts, Pumpkin Seeds, Apple Butter and a Cinnamon Sprinkle. *PRO TIP* Add our House made Cashew Butter for a taste like no other!
24 oz Signature Bowls
- Large 24 oz Amazon Power$20.00
Apple | Banana | Walnuts | Granola | Peanut Butter | Unsweetened Coconut Yogurt
- Large 24 oz Beach Bum$20.00
Strawberry | Granola | Banana | Housemade Chia Jam (contains: Blueberry, Blackberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, Chia Seeds, Maple Syrup) | Peanut Butter
- Large 24 oz Coco Cabana$20.00
Strawberry | Coconut | Banana | Granola | Nutella drizzle *CUSTOMER-RATED #1*
- Large 24 oz Gold Coast$20.00
Pineapple | Granola | Banana | Mango | Coconut | Honey
- Large 24 oz Paradise Bowl$20.00
Banana | Blueberry | Dates | Blackberries | Granola | Honey
- Large 24 oz Sunny Beach$20.00
Apple | Pumpkin Seeds | Banana | Almond Butter | Granola | Cinnamon Sprinkle
- Large 24 oz Surfs Up$20.00
Strawberry | Banana | Cacao Nibs | Housemade Cashew Butter| Granola | Cacao Powder Sprinkle
- Large 24 oz The Benny$20.00
Blueberry | Banana | Chia Seeds | Granola | Honey *If you've never tried a bowl before, this is a great starter! *PRO TIP* Add Peanut Butter!
- Large 24 oz Fall Harvest$20.00
Our sought after, smooth, rich, proprietary Pure Acai topped with Honey Granola, Crisp Apple, Banana, Walnuts, Pumpkin Seeds, Apple Butter and a Cinnamon Sprinkle. *PRO TIP* Add our House made Cashew Butter for a taste like no other!
BYOB Build Your Own Bowl
- Small 12 oz BYOB$11.50
Build your own Bowl! Go ahead... go crazy!
- Medium 16 oz BYOB$13.50
Build your own Bowl! Go ahead... go crazy!
- Large 24 oz BYOB$20.50
Build your own Bowl! Go ahead... go crazy!
Toasts
- Guac My World$6.00
Multi Grain Toast topped with Avocado (healthy fat), Tomato, Everything Spice and a slice of Lime
- This is My Jam!$6.00
Multi Grain Toast topped with our house made mixed berry Chia Jam (contains Blueberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, Blackberry, chia seeds and Maple Syrup), SunButter (Nut free Nut Butter), Banana and Chia Seeds
- Nutella Daze$6.00
Multi Grain Toast topped with Nutella, Strawberries, Banana and Cacao Nibs
- Bee Sweet$6.00
Multi Grain Toast topped with Peanut Butter (for protein), Banana, Cacao Nibs and a Honey drizzle
- Superberry$6.00
Multi Grain Toast topped with our house made Cashew Butter, Blueberries, Strawberries, Blackberries, a Coconut sprinkle (healthy fat) and an Agave drizzle (for a little natural sweetness).
Oatmeal
- Almond Joy Oatmeal$6.00
Hot Oatmeal mixed with Cacao Powder then topped with Banana, Coconut (healthy fat), Almonds and Almond Butter (for protein) and Agave (for a little natural sweetness).
- Date Me Oatmeal$6.00
Hot Oatmeal with Blueberries (antioxidants), Walnuts and Peanut Butter (for protein), topped with Dates and a Honey drizzle (for a little natural sweetness).
- Nutell-Oats$6.00
Hot Oatmeal topped with Strawberries, Goji Berries (for energy and antioxidants), Nutella (for fun!) and an unsweetened Coconut Yogurt drizzle.
- Cran Apple Oatmeal$6.00
Hot Oatmeal topped with Apple (for fiber) Dried Cranberries, Walnuts (for protein), Cinnamon and a Maple Syrup drizzle.
- Tropical Oatmeal$6.00
Hot Oatmeal topped with Pineapple, Mango, Coconut (healthy fat) and a Honey drizzle
- Sweater Weather Oats$6.00
Hot Pumpkin Oatmeal swirled with Cinnamon - Coconut Sugar and then topped with Banana, Coconut (healthy fat), Dates and Honey (for a little natural sweetness)
Drinks
Smoothies
- A Little Nutty Smoothie$7.99
Banana, Cinnamon, Cacao Powder, Agave, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk
- Banana Bread Smoothie$7.99
Banana, Oats, Honey, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Almond Milk
- Blue Lagoon Smoothie$7.99
Blue Spirulina, Banana, Pineapple, Almond Milk
- Blueberry Muffin Smoothie$7.99
Banana, Blueberry, Oats, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Agave, Almond Milk
- Build Your Own Smoothie$7.99
1 Milk, 2 Fruits, 1 Boost, and 1 Sweetener
- Cherry Breeze Smoothie$7.99
Cherry, Banana, Peanut Butter, Agave, Cacao Nibs, Almond Milk
- Clean & Green Smoothie$7.99
Acai, Mixed Berries, Banana, Kale, Agave, Almond Milk
- Glowing Skin Smoothie$7.99
Banana. Kale, Chia Seeds, Cinnamon, Almond Butter, Almond Milk
- Golden Age Smoothie$7.99
Banana, Mango, Turmeric, Almond Milk. Anti Inflammatory!!
- Good Mood Smoothie$7.99
Avocado, Banana, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Agave, Almond Milk
- Java Junkie Smoothie$7.99
Acai, Mixed Berries, Banana, Espresso, Cinnamon, Agave
- Lasting Energy Smoothie$7.99
Acai, Banana, Mixed Berries, Kale, Sunflower Seeds, Peanut Butter, Agave, and Almond Milk
- Mexican Chocolate Smoothie$7.99
Banana, Cinnamon, Almond Butter, Cacao, Cayenne, Agave, Almond Milk
- PB Banana Smoothie$7.99
Peanut Butter, Banana, Almond Milk
- Pink Flamingo Smoothie$7.99
Pitaya, Banana, Strawberry, Chia Seeds, Almond Milk
- Pump It Up Smoothie$7.99
Pumpkin, Banana, Almond Butter, Agave, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Oat Milk
- Pure Energy Smoothie$7.99
Strawberry, Banana, Cacao, Peanut Butter, Agave, Cacao Nibs, Almond Milk
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$7.99
Strawberry, Banana, Agave, Almond Milk
- Strawberry Sunrise Smoothie$7.99
Strawberry, Banana, Agave, Goji Berries, Coconut Flakes, Almond Milk
- The PB&J Smoothie$7.99
Banana, Blackberry, Peanut Butter, Chia Seeds, Almond Milk
- Tropikale Smoothie$7.99
Pineapple, Kale, Banana, Almond Milk
Espresso Drinks
- Americano$3.50
- Cappuccino$4.50
A velvety beverage layered with rich espresso, soy milk, and a thick layer of microfoam. Flavor profile: slightly bitter and mildly sweet.
- Latte$4.50
A thick and creamy beverage layered with rich espresso, soy milk and a thin layer of microfoam. Flavor profile: mild and slightly sweet.
- Blackberry Vanilla Latte$5.50
Our signature latte blended with blackberry and vanilla flavorings for a decadent caffeine experience.
- Iced Maple Sugar Cold Foam Latte$6.00
2 shots of espresso mixed with rich maple flavored milk, topped with a creamy brown sugar cinnamon cold foam.
- Pistachio Latte$5.50
Your choice of milk infused with nutty pistachio flavoring and a double shot of espresso
- Pumpkin Pie Latte$5.50
Your choice of milk infused with rich vanilla bean and pumpkin pie flavoring poured over a double shot of espresso
- Pumpkin Spice Latte$5.50
Your choice of milk infused with pumpkin spice flavoring and a double shot of espresso
- Raspberry White Chocolate Latte$5.50
Our signature latte infused with raspberry and white chocolate flavorings to provide a beverage that’s both brilliantly sweet and tangy.
- Salted Caramel Latte$5.50
Your choice of milk infused with dreamy salted caramel flavoring poured over a double shot of espresso
- Salty Caramel Latte$5.50
Our signature latte brewed with rich dairy-free chocolate and salted caramel flavoring for a cozy caffeine kick that’s hard to beat. Topped with a cracking of fresh sea salt and a dark chocolate drizzle.
- Strawberry Mocha Latte$5.50
Our signature latte united with rich dairy-free chocolate and nectarous strawberry flavoring. The very definition of “cozy in a cup”!
- Marshmallow Mocha$5.50
Our signature latte united with rich dairy-free chocolate and marshmallow flavoring for an unforgettable pick-me-up. Topped with raw cacao powder and a dark chocolate drizzle.
- Cafe Mocha$5.50
Ghirardelli sweet cocoa infused with soy milk and mixed with a double shot of espresso
- Butter Pecan Mocha$5.50
Ghirardelli sweet cocoa and butter pecan flavoring infused with soy milk and mixed with a double shot of espresso
- Peppermint Mocha$5.50
Your choice of milk infused with peppermint and a creamy chocolate sauce poured over rich espresso!
- Caramel Macchiato$5.50
Steamy Soy milk swirled with a duo of Vanilla and creamy Caramel drizzles, marked with 2 shots of Espresso.
- Double shot of Espresso$2.00
Chai and Tea Lattes
- Chai Latte$4.99
Your choice of milk blended with our Honey Vanilla Chai
- Turmeric Chai Latte$5.50
Your choice of milk blended with our Honey Vanilla Chai and anti-inflammatory turmeric.
- Pumpkin Chai Latte$5.75
Your choice of milk infused with pumpkin spice flavoring and blended with our Honey Vanilla Chai tea
- Sweet Heat Chocolate Chai$6.00
Our Honey Vanilla Chai infused with chocolate and a kick cayenne pepper
- Lavender London Fog$5.50
Citrusy Earl Grey tea and Lavender flavoring steamed with Soy Milk
Matcha Lattes
- Matcha Latte$4.99
Your choice of milk blended with matcha powder and vanilla flavoring. How could you go wrong?!
- Iced Spiced Matcha Latte$5.50
Rich soy milk poured over ice and infused with cinnamon, nutmeg, local honey and topped with a gorgeous green matcha layer.
- Iced Strawberry Matcha$6.00
Freshly smashed strawberries topped with creamy soy milk and matcha layers
Cocoas/Steamers
- Apple Pie Steamer$4.99
Our creamy oat milk steamed together with a shake of cinnamon, Apple & Salted Caramel syrups and then topped with a caramel drizzle. Yummy!!
- Blueberry Pie Steamer
Your choice of milk steamed with blueberry and shortcake syrup. No caffeine needed for this little pick-me-up!
- French Toast Steamer$4.99
Your choice of milk infused with brown sugar cinnamon flavoring and topped with a cinnamon sprinkle. Perfect for any time of day!