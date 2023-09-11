Bowl'd
Soup & Tapas Bowls
Hearty Vegetable Soup (V)
Potato Dill Soup (V)
Beef Yemenite Soup
Chicken Poppers
Chili Bowl (V)
vegan chili, cornbread
Beef Chili Bowl
beef chili, cornbread
Corn Dog (V)
honey mustard
Beef Corn Dog
honey mustard
Lettuce Wraps (V)
roasted tofu, miso mushrooms, slaw, peanut Thai dressing, roasted pistachios
Salmon Lettuce Wraps
roasted salmon, miso mushrooms, slaw, peanut Thai dressing, roasted pistachios
Portobello Fingers (V)
panko-sesame coated, tempura, maple tahini
Chicken Fingers
signature coating, Smiley sauce
Truffled Corn Ribs (V)
chipotle aioli
Boneless Beef Ribs
sweet'n sour sauce
Signature Hot Bowls
Aloha Bowl
rice, charred pineapple, mango, roasted sweet potato, pickled onions, cabbage, pineapple bbq drizzle
Asian Fusion Bowl
sesame ginger noodles, roasted broccoli, shredded carrots, purple cabbage, edamame, teriyaki glaze
Mediterranean Bowl
rice, Israeli salad, roasted zucchini, turmeric cauliflower, roasted eggplant, chickpea, lemon tahini drizzle
Mexicano Bowl
rice, corn, avocado, Pico de Gallo, black beans, cilantro, cilantro lime crema
Poke Bowl
quinoa, avocado, edamame, mango, cucumbers, shredded carrots, toasted sesame seeds, soy ginger drizzle
Roasted Veggie Bowl
farro, eggplant, cauliflower, zucchini, roasted red paper, sweet potato, wilted kale, maple tahini drizzle
BYOB -Build Your Own Bowl
choose your base, veggies, protein & sauce!
Salad Bowls
Bowl'd Caesar
chopped kale & romaine mix, chickpeas, fresh corn, choice of vegan Caesar, Caesar or Light Caesar dressing
King Farro
farro, grape tomatoes, English cucumber, red onion, Kalamata olives, fresh herbs, lemon vinaigrette
One in a Melon
arugula, watermelon, onion, cucumber, vegan feta, mint, balsamic vinaigrette
Taj Mahal
kale, shredded cabbage, lentils, tandori cashews, cucumber, watermelon radish, mango curry dressing
Build Your Own Salad
Choose your green base, veggies, protein, dressing and toppings. Chopped, tossed or any other wish you have!
Let's Make a Toast!
Not Your Classic Toast
roasted tomatoes, roasted pepitas, balsamic drizzle, smashed avocado, toasted multigrain sourdough
Holy Smokes Toast
smoked chicken, roasted corn, pickled onions, smashed avocado, toasted multigrain sourdough
Shroom Toast
miso mushrooms, caramelized onions, sesame seeds, smashed avocado, toasted multigrain sourdough
The Smashed Chickpea Toast
smashed chickpeas, radish, arugula, sprouts, smashed avocado, toasted multigrain sourdough
Toast This!
grilled steak slices, pickled onions, garlic aioli drizzle, smashed avocado, toasted multigrain sourdough
Bowls to Fry For!
Regular Classic Fries Bowl
Regular Spicy Curly Fries Bowl
Regular Sweet Fries Bowl
Regular Onion Rings Bowl
Regular Fried Pickles Bowl
Regular Zucchini Fries Bowl
Regular Mixed Fries Bowl
Choose any 2 Fries
Large Classic Fries Bowl
Large Spicy Curly Fries Bowl
Large Sweet Fries Bowl
Large Onion Rings Bowl
Large Fried Pickles Bowl
Large Zucchini Fries Bowl
Large Mixed Fries Bowl
Smoothie Bowls
Raw Juices & Smoothies
Cup of Joe
coffee bean, peanut butter, banana
Fruitylicious
mango, peach, pineapple, strawberry
Green Goddess
kale, spinach, strawberry, banana
Chocolate Bliss
cacao, peanut butter, banana, almond
Can't Beet It
beets, lime, red pepper, red apple
MeloMint Refresher
watermelon, lemon, lime, mint
Sour Apple
kale, spinach, green apple, lemon