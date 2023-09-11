Soup & Tapas Bowls

Hearty Vegetable Soup (V)

$8.00
Potato Dill Soup (V)

$8.00
Beef Yemenite Soup

$10.00
Chicken Poppers

$10.00
Chili Bowl (V)

$10.00

vegan chili, cornbread

Beef Chili Bowl

$12.00

beef chili, cornbread

Corn Dog (V)

$10.00Out of stock

honey mustard

Beef Corn Dog

$10.00

honey mustard

Lettuce Wraps (V)

$12.00

roasted tofu, miso mushrooms, slaw, peanut Thai dressing, roasted pistachios

Salmon Lettuce Wraps

$12.00

roasted salmon, miso mushrooms, slaw, peanut Thai dressing, roasted pistachios

Portobello Fingers (V)

$12.00

panko-sesame coated, tempura, maple tahini

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

signature coating, Smiley sauce

Truffled Corn Ribs (V)

$12.00

chipotle aioli

Boneless Beef Ribs

$15.00

sweet'n sour sauce

Signature Hot Bowls

Aloha Bowl

$20.00

rice, charred pineapple, mango, roasted sweet potato, pickled onions, cabbage, pineapple bbq drizzle

Asian Fusion Bowl

$20.00

sesame ginger noodles, roasted broccoli, shredded carrots, purple cabbage, edamame, teriyaki glaze

Mediterranean Bowl

$20.00

rice, Israeli salad, roasted zucchini, turmeric cauliflower, roasted eggplant, chickpea, lemon tahini drizzle

Mexicano Bowl

$20.00

rice, corn, avocado, Pico de Gallo, black beans, cilantro, cilantro lime crema

Poke Bowl

$18.00

quinoa, avocado, edamame, mango, cucumbers, shredded carrots, toasted sesame seeds, soy ginger drizzle

Roasted Veggie Bowl

$18.00

farro, eggplant, cauliflower, zucchini, roasted red paper, sweet potato, wilted kale, maple tahini drizzle

BYOB -Build Your Own Bowl

$18.00

choose your base, veggies, protein & sauce!

Salad Bowls

Choose a Signature Salad or Build Your Own!
Bowl'd Caesar

$13.00

chopped kale & romaine mix, chickpeas, fresh corn, choice of vegan Caesar, Caesar or Light Caesar dressing

King Farro

$14.00

farro, grape tomatoes, English cucumber, red onion, Kalamata olives, fresh herbs, lemon vinaigrette

One in a Melon

$15.00

arugula, watermelon, onion, cucumber, vegan feta, mint, balsamic vinaigrette

Taj Mahal

$15.00

kale, shredded cabbage, lentils, tandori cashews, cucumber, watermelon radish, mango curry dressing

Build Your Own Salad

$14.00

Choose your green base, veggies, protein, dressing and toppings. Chopped, tossed or any other wish you have!

Let's Make a Toast!

Not Your Classic Toast

$15.00

roasted tomatoes, roasted pepitas, balsamic drizzle, smashed avocado, toasted multigrain sourdough

Holy Smokes Toast

$18.00

smoked chicken, roasted corn, pickled onions, smashed avocado, toasted multigrain sourdough

Shroom Toast

$17.00

miso mushrooms, caramelized onions, sesame seeds, smashed avocado, toasted multigrain sourdough

The Smashed Chickpea Toast

$15.00

smashed chickpeas, radish, arugula, sprouts, smashed avocado, toasted multigrain sourdough

Toast This!

$20.00

grilled steak slices, pickled onions, garlic aioli drizzle, smashed avocado, toasted multigrain sourdough

Bowls to Fry For!

Regular Classic Fries Bowl

$6.00
Regular Spicy Curly Fries Bowl

$6.00
Regular Sweet Fries Bowl

$7.00
Regular Onion Rings Bowl

$8.00
Regular Fried Pickles Bowl

$7.00
Regular Zucchini Fries Bowl

$7.00
Regular Mixed Fries Bowl

$8.00

Choose any 2 Fries

Large Classic Fries Bowl

$11.00
Large Spicy Curly Fries Bowl

$11.00
Large Sweet Fries Bowl

$13.00
Large Onion Rings Bowl

$15.00

Large Fried Pickles Bowl

$13.00

Large Zucchini Fries Bowl

$13.00

Large Mixed Fries Bowl

$15.00

Smoothie Bowls

Berry Bowl'd

$12.00

assorted berry base, topped with granola, banana, strawberry, blueberry, chocolate chips, peanut butter, white chocolate drizzle

Oh My Mango!

$12.00

mango strawberry base, topped with granola, banana, strawberry, blueberry, chocolate chips, peanut butter, black raspberry drizzle

Raw Juices & Smoothies

Cup of Joe

$9.00

coffee bean, peanut butter, banana

Fruitylicious

$9.00

mango, peach, pineapple, strawberry

Green Goddess

$9.00

kale, spinach, strawberry, banana

Chocolate Bliss

$9.00

cacao, peanut butter, banana, almond

Can't Beet It

$10.00

beets, lime, red pepper, red apple

MeloMint Refresher

$10.00

watermelon, lemon, lime, mint

Sour Apple

$10.00

kale, spinach, green apple, lemon

Drinks

Coca Cola 16.9oz

$3.00
Coke Zero 12oz

$2.00
Dasani Water 16.9oz

$2.00
Diet Coke 12oz

$2.00
La Croix Seltzer

$2.00
Pellegrino 16.9oz

$3.00
Snapple -Peach Zero 16oz

$3.75
Snapple -Raspberry Zero 16oz

$3.75
Vitamin Water Zero -Acai Blueberry 20oz

$4.00
Vitamin Water Zero -Lemon 20oz

$4.00
Vitamin Water Zero -Orange 20oz

$4.00