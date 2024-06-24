Bowlify Superfoods Main Street 900 Main Street
Acai Bowls
Smoothies
Signature Bowls
- Coco Loco
Bases: Coconut and Overnight Oats. Toppings: Granola, Pineapple, Peanut Butter, Agave, Coconut Flakes$12.69
- OG' Crunch
Bases: Acai and Overnight Oats. Toppings: Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Pumpkin Seeds, Goji Berries, Cacao Nibs, Hemp Seeds, Almond Butter, Agave$12.69
- Mango Tango
Bases: Mango. Toppings: Granola, Banana, Pineapple, Sliced Almonds, Almond Butter, Agave$12.69
- Under The Sun
Bases: Dragon Fruit. Toppings: Granola, Strawberries, Banana, Pineapple, Cacao Nibs, Goji Berries, Agave, Coconut Flakes$12.69
Avocado Toasts
- So Fresh
Choice of Toast, Smashed Avocado, Smoked Salmon, Parsley, and "Everything but the Bagel" seasoning$6.80
- The Sushi
Choice of Toast, Smashed Avocado, Sliced Cucumbers, Smoked Salmon, Toasted Seaweed, Black Pepper, Sweet Soy Drizzle$6.80
- Mango Salsa
Choice of Toast, Smashed Avocado, House Made Mango Salsa, and Chile Flakes$7.99
Bagels
- The Lox
Choice of Bagel, Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Cucumbers, Pickled Onions$8.69
- OG' Classic
Choice of Bagel, Egg, Tomato, Spinach, Micro Greens, Sweet Soy Drizzle, Salt and Pepper$7.89
- Egg-splosion
Choice of Bagel, Fresh Avocado, Cheese Omelet, Honey Sriracha Drizzle$8.89
- Plain Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.99
Refreshers
- Strawberry Lemonade Refresher
A refreshing and delightful beverage that combines the sweetness of ripe strawberries with the tanginess of freshly squeezed lemons and TB16 Supplement. Giving you 200mg of caffeine, boosting your mood, wellbeing, focus, and maximizing fat reduction. Contains Caffeine 200mg!$5.49
- Blue Ice Refresher
A refreshing and delightful beverage that combines the sweetness of fresh blueberries and TB16 Supplement. Giving you 200mg of caffeine, boosting your mood, wellbeing, focus, and maximizing fat reduction. Contains Caffeine 200mg!$5.49