Bowlify Superfoods Newburgh 8390 High Pointe Drive Ste 103
Full Menu
Acai Bowls
Smoothies
- Angry Mango$6.49+
Mango, Banana, Almond Butter, Dairy-free Milk, Agave
Mango, Banana, Almond Butter, Dairy-free Milk, Agave
- Berry Nice$6.39+
Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Dairy-free Milk, Agave
Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Dairy-free Milk, Agave
- Mr.Green$6.39+
Spinach, Pineapple, Banana, Hemp Seeds, choice of dairy-free Milk, Agave
Spinach, Pineapple, Banana, Hemp Seeds, choice of dairy-free Milk, Agave
- Peanut Butter Cup$6.39+
Banana, Peanut Butter, Dairy-free Milk, Agave
Banana, Peanut Butter, Dairy-free Milk, Agave
- Pb Mass$6.99
- Muscle Berry$6.99
- Tropical Orange$6.99
Signature Bowls
- Coco Loco$12.69
Bases: Coconut and Overnight Oats. Toppings: Granola, Pineapple, Peanut Butter, Agave, Coconut Flakes
Bases: Coconut and Overnight Oats. Toppings: Granola, Pineapple, Peanut Butter, Agave, Coconut Flakes
- OG' Crunch$12.69
Bases: Acai and Overnight Oats. Toppings: Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Pumpkin Seeds, Goji Berries, Cacao Nibs, Hemp Seeds, Almond Butter, Agave
Bases: Acai and Overnight Oats. Toppings: Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Pumpkin Seeds, Goji Berries, Cacao Nibs, Hemp Seeds, Almond Butter, Agave
- Mango Tango$12.69
Bases: Mango. Toppings: Granola, Banana, Pineapple, Sliced Almonds, Almond Butter, Agave
Bases: Mango. Toppings: Granola, Banana, Pineapple, Sliced Almonds, Almond Butter, Agave
- Under The Sun$12.69
Bases: Dragon Fruit. Toppings: Granola, Strawberries, Banana, Pineapple, Cacao Nibs, Goji Berries, Agave, Coconut Flakes
Bases: Dragon Fruit. Toppings: Granola, Strawberries, Banana, Pineapple, Cacao Nibs, Goji Berries, Agave, Coconut Flakes
Avocado Toasts
- So Fresh$6.80
Choice of Toast, Smashed Avocado, Smoked Salmon, Parsley, and "Everything but the Bagel" seasoning
Choice of Toast, Smashed Avocado, Smoked Salmon, Parsley, and "Everything but the Bagel" seasoning
- The Sushi$6.80
Choice of Toast, Smashed Avocado, Sliced Cucumbers, Smoked Salmon, Toasted Seaweed, Black Pepper, Sweet Soy Drizzle
Choice of Toast, Smashed Avocado, Sliced Cucumbers, Smoked Salmon, Toasted Seaweed, Black Pepper, Sweet Soy Drizzle
- Mango Salsa$7.99
Choice of Toast, Smashed Avocado, House Made Mango Salsa, and Chile Flakes
Choice of Toast, Smashed Avocado, House Made Mango Salsa, and Chile Flakes
Bagels
- The Lox$8.69
Choice of Bagel, Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Cucumbers, Pickled Onions
Choice of Bagel, Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Cucumbers, Pickled Onions
- OG' Classic$7.89
Choice of Bagel, Egg, Tomato, Spinach, Micro Greens, Sweet Soy Drizzle, Salt and Pepper
Choice of Bagel, Egg, Tomato, Spinach, Micro Greens, Sweet Soy Drizzle, Salt and Pepper
- Egg-splosion$8.89
Choice of Bagel, Fresh Avocado, Cheese Omelet, Honey Sriracha Drizzle
Choice of Bagel, Fresh Avocado, Cheese Omelet, Honey Sriracha Drizzle
- Plain Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.99
Refreshers
- Strawberry Lemonade Refresher$5.49
A refreshing and delightful beverage that combines the sweetness of ripe strawberries with the tanginess of freshly squeezed lemons and TB16 Supplement. Giving you 200mg of caffeine, boosting your mood, wellbeing, focus, and maximizing fat reduction. Contains Caffeine 200mg!
A refreshing and delightful beverage that combines the sweetness of ripe strawberries with the tanginess of freshly squeezed lemons and TB16 Supplement. Giving you 200mg of caffeine, boosting your mood, wellbeing, focus, and maximizing fat reduction. Contains Caffeine 200mg!
- Blue Ice Refresher$5.49
A refreshing and delightful beverage that combines the sweetness of fresh blueberries and TB16 Supplement. Giving you 200mg of caffeine, boosting your mood, wellbeing, focus, and maximizing fat reduction. Contains Caffeine 200mg!
A refreshing and delightful beverage that combines the sweetness of fresh blueberries and TB16 Supplement. Giving you 200mg of caffeine, boosting your mood, wellbeing, focus, and maximizing fat reduction. Contains Caffeine 200mg!
- Fruit Blast Refresher$5.49
A refreshing and fruity beverage with TB16 Supplement. Giving you 200mg of caffeine, boosting your mood, wellbeing, focus, and maximizing fat reduction. Contains Caffeine 200mg!
A refreshing and fruity beverage with TB16 Supplement. Giving you 200mg of caffeine, boosting your mood, wellbeing, focus, and maximizing fat reduction. Contains Caffeine 200mg!
- Cherry Limeade Refresher$5.49
A refreshing and fruity beverage with TB16 Supplement. Giving you 200mg of caffeine, boosting your mood, wellbeing, focus, and maximizing fat reduction. Contains Caffeine 200mg!
A refreshing and fruity beverage with TB16 Supplement. Giving you 200mg of caffeine, boosting your mood, wellbeing, focus, and maximizing fat reduction. Contains Caffeine 200mg!
Bottled Drinks
Cold Brew & Nitro Coffee
