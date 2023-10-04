Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
El Jebowl Kitchen Colorado
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
BASKETS
WINGS
PIZZAS
Nachos
BASKETS
Chicken tenders and fries
$16.00
Burger Basket with Fries
$15.00
WINGS
Wings (8 pieces)
$14.00
PIZZAS
Medium Cheese 12”
$14.00
Large Cheese 15”
$18.00
Nachos
Chicken nachos
$12.00
Beef machos
$12.00
El Jebowl Kitchen Colorado Location and Ordering Hours
(970) 963-1978
280 Favre Lane, EL Jebel, CO 81623
Open now
• Closes at 11PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement