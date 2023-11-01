Box Box Coffee
Formula 1 Weekend Menu
Chicken Bowl
$12.00
Chicken rice black beans pickled onion roasted peppers onions and corn cotija chipotle and white sauce
Turkey Bacon Cheddar Wrap
$10.00
Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, spring mix, tomato, red onion, sundried tomato wrap, avocado cilantro ranch
Rajun Cajun Chicken
$12.00
Grilled Chicken, peppers, onions, pepperjack cheese, spring mix chipotle remoulade on a tomato wrap
Box Box Coffee Location and Ordering Hours
(203) 451-6348
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 7AM