Food

Appetizers

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$16.00

crispy shrimp glazed in a sweet & spicy sauce, served with arugula and chipotle aioli

Boxcar Quesadilla

$11.00

stuffed with NM Tucumcari Cheddar cheese, black beans, NM Hatch green chile, pico de gallo | add sour cream +$2 | add guacamole +$3 | add all-natural chicken +$6 | add NM beef tips or Black Tiger Shrimp +$10

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

all-natural crispy chicken wings smothered in your choice of classic buffalo, red chile BBQ, mango habanero, teriyaki sesame

Chips & Dips

roasted tomato salsa, queso & fresh guacamole - all made in house! Dips are 3 for $10 / 2 for $9 / 1 for $6

House-Made Fried Pickles

$10.00

lightly breaded pickle chips, deep fried and served with house-made ranch dressing

Poppers

Poppers

$16.00

bacon wrapped and hand-stuffed cheese jalapeños, served with crema verde

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

crispy bacon & Cotija cheese, tossed in a balsalmic glaze

Green Chile Strips

$16.00Out of stock

Bao Buns

$16.00

Chicharrones

$10.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Soups & Salads

Santa Fe-mous Green Chile Beef Stew

beef, carrots, potatoes, in our famous stew, served with a flour tortilla

veggie chili

veggie chili

organic & vegan: charred eggplant, black beans, green lentils, carrots, tomato, red peppers, roasted poblano, corn, Mexican chocolate, topped with guacamole | Not vegan? Add cheese +$1.49 | add sour cream +$2 | add ground beef +$3

Caesar Salad

$13.00

chopped romaine tossed with house-made Caesar dressing, Parmesan, and house-made croutons | add all-natural chicken +$6 | add NM beef tips or Black Tiger Shrimp +$10

Classic Cob

$17.00

all-natural chicken, romaine, chopped bacon, avocado, tomato, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, your choice of dressing

Superblue Smoke

$16.00

Wedge Salad

$12.00Out of stock

New Mexican

$14.00

Sides

Extra Beef Patty

$5.00

Extra Tortilla Chips Basket

$1.50

another basket of our house-made tortilla chips to accompany those yummy dips you also got!!

Side Belgian Waffle (1x)

$3.50

a single Belgian waffle toasted for your enjoyment

Side of 1x Egg

$1.50

solo egg cooked to your liking

Side of 2x Eggs

$4.00

two eggs cooked to your liking

Side of 3x Bacon

$3.00

three pieces of toasted bacon

Side of Avocado

$3.00

half an avocado thinly sliced

Side of Bread

$1.50

toast! simple as that

Side of Brocolini

$4.00

Side of Carrots

$2.00

a couple sticks of JUST carrots

Side of Celery

$2.00

a couple sticks of JUST celery

Side of Celery & Carrots

$2.00

a couple sticks of both celery & carrots

Side of Chicken

$6.00

Side of Chz Mix

$1.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

you know the drill here, just a side of our house-cut french fries, fried golden brown

Side of Goat Cheese

$2.50

an extra portion of goat cheese

Side of Gravy

$0.79

a small side of house-made bacon gravy

Side of Green Chile (not sauce)

choice between a SM or LG portion of green chile (chopped chiles, not a sauce)

Side of Guacamole

choice between a SM or LG portion of our house-made guacamole

Side of Hashbrowns

$3.00

a side portion of griddle fried hash browns

Side of Jalapeño

$1.00

small portion of freshly chopped jalapeño

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

a cup of our house-prepared mashed potatoes

Side of Onion Rings

$4.00

smaller than the appetizer basket option, but equal in deliciousness! a side portion of our hand-cut onion rings, beer battered and fried golden

Side of Pickles

$1.00

just a couple extra pickles!

Side of Queso

choice between a SM or LG portion of house-made queso sauce

Side of Salmon

$10.00

Side of Shrimp

$10.00

Side of Slaw

$4.00

house-made traditional slaw

Side of Sour Cream

Out of stock

choice between a SM or LG portion of sour cream

Side of Steak

$10.00

Side of Tots

$4.00

as the name reads! a side of tater tots!

Side of Truffle Fries

$4.00

smaller than the appetizer basket option, but equal in deliciousness! a side portion of our house-cut french fries, tossed in truffle oil, herbs and parmesan cheese

Side of Waffle Fries

$4.00

a side portion of our sweet potato waffle fry

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Tortilla

$1.50

a single warmed-up flour tortilla

Dressings

1000 Island

Bacon Gravy

Black Pepper Aioli

Blue Cheese Dressing

Caesar Dressing

Citrus Vinaigrette

Classic Buffalo

Crema Verde

Dijon Aioli

Green Chile Sauce

Honey Mustard

Horseradish

Mango Habanero

Maple Syrup

Mayo

Pico de Gallo

Ranch

Red Chile BBQ

Red Chile Sauce

Regular BBQ

Salsa

Spicy Ranch

Sriracha Aioli

Strawberry Poppy Vinaigrette

Tartar Sauce

Teriyaki Sesame

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Creme Brulle

$8.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Mango Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Lemon Cream Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Brownie Sundae

$9.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$9.00Out of stock

pot au creme

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$9.00

Kid's Burger

$9.00

Kid's Quesadilla

$9.00Out of stock

Kids Grilled Chz

$7.50

Railyard Classics

Fish & Chips

$17.00

beer-battered cod, coleslaw, hand-cut french fries, served with Chef's tartar sauce

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

fried all-natural chicken , Belgian waffles, red chile butter and pure maple syrup

Boxcar Mac & Cheese

Boxcar Mac & Cheese

$16.00

crispy bacon, chicken breast, spinach, NM Hatch green chile, roasted red peppers, smothered in NM Tucumcari cheddar sauce, under a panko crust

Chicken Tenders Basket

$13.00

fried all-natural chicken served with your choice of dipping sauce & side

Tuna Poke Bowl

$19.00

Pub Steak

$30.00

Ribeye

$38.00

Pork Ribs

$32.00

Crispy Chicken

$21.00

Shepards Pie

$18.00

Tortas

Bacon, Egg & Cheeseburger

$18.00

all-natural Angus beef, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg

Green Chile Burger

Green Chile Burger

$16.00

all-natural Angus beef, NM Hatch green chile, cheddar cheese

Carboni Club

Carboni Club

$17.00

all-natural grilled or fried chicken breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, black pepper aioli, house-made bacon gravy

El Cubano

$16.00

mojo brined, slow smoked Kyzer pork and sweet honey ham, Swiss cheese, picles, coleslaw, dijon aioli, pressed on a brioche bun

Omaha Reuben

Omaha Reuben

Guinness corned beef, Swiss cheese, house-made sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing, served on Jewish Rye

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

all-natural grilled or fried chicken breast, tossed in our classic buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, and your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing, on a brioche bun

Save The Turtles Burger

$15.00

100% vegan patty, avocado, sriracha aioli

The Santa Fe

The Santa Fe

$16.00

all-natural grilled or fried chicken breast, NM Hatch green chile, shoestring onion rings, pepperjack cheese, sriracha aioli, cajun ranch, lettuce, tomato

R.I.P. Burger

R.I.P. Burger

$17.00

one hand-stuffed jalapeño popper, one onion ring, guacamole, cheddar cheese

Caboose Burger

$17.00

Salmon Burger

$20.00Out of stock

Patty Melt

$18.00

Kobe Beef Sliders

$22.00Out of stock

BLT

$18.00
Black & Blu Burger

Black & Blu Burger

$17.00

applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese, black pepper aioli

Tacos

1x Taco

$6.00

2x Tacos

$12.00

3x Tacos

$18.00

4x Tacos

$24.00

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.39

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.39

Dr. Pepper

$3.39

Ginger Ale

$3.39

Ginger Beer

$4.49

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hibiscus Tea

$3.50

Hot Apple CIder

$2.89

Hot Chocolate

$2.89

Hot Tea

$2.89

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.39

Milk

$3.39

Orange Juice

$3.39

Pellegrino

$5.29

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Tropical

$5.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$5.00

Sprite

$3.39

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Tonic

$3.39

Water

Zia Rootbeer

$4.50

Cafe

Espresso & Specialties

Espresso

$3.00

Cortado

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Americano

$3.00

Cafe au Lait

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Breve

$5.00

Mocha

$5.00

Mexican Mocha

$5.00

White Mocha

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Chai

$5.00

Chimayo Chai

$5.00

Spice Melange Latte

$6.00

Cappuccino Invertizo

$5.00

Matcha

$6.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Lavender Fog

$5.00

Tea

Star of India Black

$3.00

Ginger Peach Black

$3.00

Gunpowder Green

$3.00

Spring Fancy Green & White

$3.00

Peppermint Herbal

$3.00

Pacific Paradise Herbal

$3.00

Yerba Mate

$4.00

Iced Yerba Mate

$5.00

Cafe Taps

Stargazer Cota Kombucha

$5.00

UrbanMama Rosie Black Kombucha

$5.00

Boxcar Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

From the Case

Chocolate Twist

$6.00

Spinach & Ricotta Croissant

$6.00

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.00

Chocolate Cruffin

$6.00

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Banana Graham Muffin

$4.00

Bagel

$3.00

Blue Berry Scone

$6.00

Classic Anise & Almond

$2.50

Chocolate-Dipped Classic

$2.50

Sea-Salted Chocolate Toffee

$2.50

Traditional Dozen

$15.00

Muertos Bar

$4.00

Greetings from NM Bar

$4.00

Lemon Lavender Bark

$3.50

Red Chile Pistachio Bark

$3.50

Traditional English Toffee Almond Bark

$3.50

Sea-Salt Caramels

$12.00

Piñon Caramels

$12.00

Tequila Lime Caramels

$12.00

Almond, Agave & Cinnamon Bar

$3.00

Toasted Coconut & Vanilla Bean Bar

$3.00

PB, Chocolate & Butterscotch Bar

$3.00

Pecan Praline & Maple Syrup Bar

$6.00

Piñon, Coffee & Dark Chocolate Bar

$3.00

Cilantro Lime Pistachios CosmoNuts

$6.00

Citrus Glazed Pecans CosmoNuts

$6.00

Sweet Chile Cashews CosmoNuts

$6.00

NM Ferments Prickly Pear Can

$5.00

NM Ferments Hibiscus Lavender Can

$5.00

Verde Orange Juice

$6.00

Verde Juice

$6.00

Los Poblanos Ades

$5.00

Merchandise

Clothing

Button Up - Black Shadow

$40.00

Button Up - Black/White

$40.00

Button Up - Black/Yellow

$40.00

Button Up - Blue Checkered

$40.00

Button Up - Blue Honeycomb

$40.00

Button Up - Blue NM

$40.00

Button Up - Blue Paisley Print

$40.00

Button Up - Blue Print

$40.00

Button Up - Brown Paisley Print

$40.00

Button Up - Brown/White Paisley Print

$40.00

Button Up - Orange Paisley

$40.00

Button Up - Orange/Blue Print

$40.00

Button Up - Pink/Yellow Paisley

$40.00

Button Up - Purple/Teal

$40.00

Button Up - Red Rose

$40.00

Button Up - Red/White Spot

$40.00

Button Up - White Metallic Print

$40.00

Button Up - White/Flower

$40.00

Button Up - White/Martini

$40.00

Button Up - White/Teal Flower

$40.00

Button up Black/shadow

$40.00

Button up Blue Checkered

$40.00

Button up Gold Rose

$40.00

Button up Pink

$40.00

Button up Silver Rose

$40.00

Button up white/silver

$40.00

Green/White collared

$35.00

Red/Black Vest

$40.00

SS Button up

$35.00

SS Button Up - Blue/Beer

$35.00

SS Button Up - Blue/Flower

$35.00

SS Button Up - Pink Spotted

$35.00

SS Button up Brown/blue

$35.00

SS Button up Dark Blue

$35.00

SS Button up Grey

$35.00

SS Button up Grey mushroom

$35.00

SS Button up Navy blue stripe

$35.00

SS Button up Pink

$35.00

SS Button up Red/White?blue

$35.00

SS Button up Yellow/Red

$35.00

Weed flannel.

$65.00

Workout Blue

$25.00

Workout Dark Grey

$25.00

Workout Light Grey

$25.00

Workout Spider

$25.00

SS Button up Pink PFG

$35.00

SS Button up Teal Molokai

$35.00

SS Button up Teal Surfboards O’Neill

$35.00

SS Button up Grey Flower

$35.00

SS Button up Flowers Molokai

$35.00

SS Button up Pink Paradise

$35.00

SS Polo Blue UnderArmor

$35.00

SS Polo Green Striped

$35.00

SS Button Up Blue Beer Pong

$35.00

SS Button up Purple Dot Perry Ellis

$35.00

SS Polo Blue Stripe Calloway

$35.00

SS Polo Blue New Balance

$35.00

SS Polo Green Adidas

$35.00

SS Button up Plum Kenneth Cole

$35.00

SS Polo Pink Striped Jack Nicklaus

$35.00

SS Polo Blue and Grey Sriped

$35.00

SS Polo Grey

$35.00

SS Polo Orange Checkered Grand Slam

$35.00

SS Polo Blue and Grey Striped (Copy)

$35.00