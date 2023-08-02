Boxcar Cafe Santa Fe NEW 133 West Water Street
Food
Appetizers
Bang Bang Shrimp
crispy shrimp glazed in a sweet & spicy sauce, served with arugula and chipotle aioli
Boxcar Quesadilla
stuffed with NM Tucumcari Cheddar cheese, black beans, NM Hatch green chile, pico de gallo | add sour cream +$2 | add guacamole +$3 | add all-natural chicken +$6 | add NM beef tips or Black Tiger Shrimp +$10
Chicken Wings
all-natural crispy chicken wings smothered in your choice of classic buffalo, red chile BBQ, mango habanero, teriyaki sesame
Chips & Dips
roasted tomato salsa, queso & fresh guacamole - all made in house! Dips are 3 for $10 / 2 for $9 / 1 for $6
House-Made Fried Pickles
lightly breaded pickle chips, deep fried and served with house-made ranch dressing
Poppers
bacon wrapped and hand-stuffed cheese jalapeños, served with crema verde
Fried Brussels Sprouts
crispy bacon & Cotija cheese, tossed in a balsalmic glaze
Green Chile Strips
Bao Buns
Chicharrones
Shrimp Cocktail
Soups & Salads
Santa Fe-mous Green Chile Beef Stew
beef, carrots, potatoes, in our famous stew, served with a flour tortilla
veggie chili
organic & vegan: charred eggplant, black beans, green lentils, carrots, tomato, red peppers, roasted poblano, corn, Mexican chocolate, topped with guacamole | Not vegan? Add cheese +$1.49 | add sour cream +$2 | add ground beef +$3
Caesar Salad
chopped romaine tossed with house-made Caesar dressing, Parmesan, and house-made croutons | add all-natural chicken +$6 | add NM beef tips or Black Tiger Shrimp +$10
Classic Cob
all-natural chicken, romaine, chopped bacon, avocado, tomato, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, your choice of dressing
Superblue Smoke
Wedge Salad
New Mexican
Sides
Extra Beef Patty
Extra Tortilla Chips Basket
another basket of our house-made tortilla chips to accompany those yummy dips you also got!!
Side Belgian Waffle (1x)
a single Belgian waffle toasted for your enjoyment
Side of 1x Egg
solo egg cooked to your liking
Side of 2x Eggs
two eggs cooked to your liking
Side of 3x Bacon
three pieces of toasted bacon
Side of Avocado
half an avocado thinly sliced
Side of Bread
toast! simple as that
Side of Brocolini
Side of Carrots
a couple sticks of JUST carrots
Side of Celery
a couple sticks of JUST celery
Side of Celery & Carrots
a couple sticks of both celery & carrots
Side of Chicken
Side of Chz Mix
Side of Fries
you know the drill here, just a side of our house-cut french fries, fried golden brown
Side of Goat Cheese
an extra portion of goat cheese
Side of Gravy
a small side of house-made bacon gravy
Side of Green Chile (not sauce)
choice between a SM or LG portion of green chile (chopped chiles, not a sauce)
Side of Guacamole
choice between a SM or LG portion of our house-made guacamole
Side of Hashbrowns
a side portion of griddle fried hash browns
Side of Jalapeño
small portion of freshly chopped jalapeño
Side of Mashed Potatoes
a cup of our house-prepared mashed potatoes
Side of Onion Rings
smaller than the appetizer basket option, but equal in deliciousness! a side portion of our hand-cut onion rings, beer battered and fried golden
Side of Pickles
just a couple extra pickles!
Side of Queso
choice between a SM or LG portion of house-made queso sauce
Side of Salmon
Side of Shrimp
Side of Slaw
house-made traditional slaw
Side of Sour Cream
choice between a SM or LG portion of sour cream
Side of Steak
Side of Tots
as the name reads! a side of tater tots!
Side of Truffle Fries
smaller than the appetizer basket option, but equal in deliciousness! a side portion of our house-cut french fries, tossed in truffle oil, herbs and parmesan cheese
Side of Waffle Fries
a side portion of our sweet potato waffle fry
Side Salad
Side Tortilla
a single warmed-up flour tortilla
Dressings
1000 Island
Bacon Gravy
Black Pepper Aioli
Blue Cheese Dressing
Caesar Dressing
Citrus Vinaigrette
Classic Buffalo
Crema Verde
Dijon Aioli
Green Chile Sauce
Honey Mustard
Horseradish
Mango Habanero
Maple Syrup
Mayo
Pico de Gallo
Ranch
Red Chile BBQ
Red Chile Sauce
Regular BBQ
Salsa
Spicy Ranch
Sriracha Aioli
Strawberry Poppy Vinaigrette
Tartar Sauce
Teriyaki Sesame
Desserts
Cheesecake
Creme Brulle
Key Lime Pie
Mango Cheesecake
Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream
Strawberry Cheesecake
Lemon Cream Cake
Brownie Sundae
Chocolate Cheesecake
Carrot Cake
pot au creme
Kids Menu
Railyard Classics
Fish & Chips
beer-battered cod, coleslaw, hand-cut french fries, served with Chef's tartar sauce
Chicken & Waffles
fried all-natural chicken , Belgian waffles, red chile butter and pure maple syrup
Boxcar Mac & Cheese
crispy bacon, chicken breast, spinach, NM Hatch green chile, roasted red peppers, smothered in NM Tucumcari cheddar sauce, under a panko crust
Chicken Tenders Basket
fried all-natural chicken served with your choice of dipping sauce & side
Tuna Poke Bowl
Pub Steak
Ribeye
Pork Ribs
Crispy Chicken
Shepards Pie
Tortas
Bacon, Egg & Cheeseburger
all-natural Angus beef, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg
Green Chile Burger
all-natural Angus beef, NM Hatch green chile, cheddar cheese
Carboni Club
all-natural grilled or fried chicken breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, black pepper aioli, house-made bacon gravy
El Cubano
mojo brined, slow smoked Kyzer pork and sweet honey ham, Swiss cheese, picles, coleslaw, dijon aioli, pressed on a brioche bun
Omaha Reuben
Guinness corned beef, Swiss cheese, house-made sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing, served on Jewish Rye
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
all-natural grilled or fried chicken breast, tossed in our classic buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, and your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing, on a brioche bun
Save The Turtles Burger
100% vegan patty, avocado, sriracha aioli
The Santa Fe
all-natural grilled or fried chicken breast, NM Hatch green chile, shoestring onion rings, pepperjack cheese, sriracha aioli, cajun ranch, lettuce, tomato
R.I.P. Burger
one hand-stuffed jalapeño popper, one onion ring, guacamole, cheddar cheese
Caboose Burger
Salmon Burger
Patty Melt
Kobe Beef Sliders
BLT
Black & Blu Burger
applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese, black pepper aioli