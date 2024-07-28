Grand Oaks Country Club
Boxwood Menu
breakfast
- Egg on Roll
2 scrambled eggs on a kaiser roll$3.50
- Egg and cheese
2 scrambled eggs w/ cheese on a roll$3.75
- Bacon egg and cheese
2 scrambled eggs, bacon and cheese on a roll$4.75
- Bacon and egg
2 scrambled eggs w/ bacon on a roll$4.00
- Sausage egg and cheese
2 scrambled eggs, sausage patty w cheese on a roll$4.75
- Sausage and egg
2 scrambled eggs w/ sausage on a roll$4.00
- Ham Egg & Cheese$4.75
- Roll
daily fresh roll$3.00
- Bagel
daily fresh NY bagels$3.00
- Muffins
assorted variety of muffins$3.25
- Crumbcake$2.75
- Cereal in a cup
assorted variety of cereals$3.50
- Yogurt Parfait
vanilla yogurt, strawberries, honey topped with crunchy granola$6.25OUT OF STOCK
- Hot oatmeal in a cup
instant oatmeal$3.50OUT OF STOCK
lunch/dinner
- Hot dog
beef hot dog$2.95
- Hamburger
all beef burger$6.00
- Chicken tenders
4 piece breaded white meat chicken tenders$7.50
- French Fries
Large order of crunchy fresh fries$5.25
- Turkey Club$8.50
- Turkey & Cheese$6.50
- Ham & Cheese$6.50
- Pastrami & Swiss$8.00
- Grilled Cheese$4.00
- Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken in a wrap$8.00
- PB&J$3.25
- Sausage and Peppers
Pork sausage, with Peppers and onions$10.00
- Tuna Melt$7.00
- Chili Bowl
Homemade beef chili$6.25
- Cup of Noodle$3.00
- Chicken Tender w/ fries Combo
4 piece tenders w/ fries$12.00
- Burger w/ Fries Combo
Beef burger and fries$11.25
- Taco (2)
(2) ground beef, lettuce tomato and shredded cheese$6.75OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Teriyaki bowl
Chicken teriyaki, white rice, steamed broccoli$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Baked Ziti pasta dish
Ziti pasta with mozzarella cheese, ricotte and marinara$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pasta Marinara
Pasta marinara , no meat no cheese$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pizza
Personal size NY pizza$7.50OUT OF STOCK
- Turkey and Cheese$6.50OUT OF STOCK
snacks
- Candy & Protien Bars
assorted choice of candy and protein bars$3.00
- Peanuts$2.00
- Chips
variety$1.75
- Fruit Snacks$3.25
- Fresh Seasonal fruit
Seasonal fruit$1.75
- Cotton Candy
bag of colorful cotton candy$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- Pretzel
fresh hot buttery pretzel$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Nacho's w/ cheese
crispy nacho chips with warm melted cheese$6.25OUT OF STOCK
- Popcorn
fresh popped popcorn$6.25OUT OF STOCK
- Churro
fresh hot cinnamon sugar churro$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Watermelon cup
fresh cut refreshing watermelon$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- Fresh Baked Cookies (2)
2 fresh baked cookies$3.25OUT OF STOCK
- Chili chips in a Bag
Corn chips in a bag topped with chili$3.75OUT OF STOCK
beverages
- Bottled water
bottle of water$3.00
- Cup of Ice$1.00
- Coffee
Served hot or iced 16 oz$1.75
- Espresso shot
served hot$2.00OUT OF STOCK
- Energy Drink
variety available college age and up only$4.00
- Pepsi
bottle of pepsi 16 oz$3.00
- Diet Pepsi
bottle of diet pepsi 16 oz$3.00
- Seltzer
bottle of seltzer$3.00
- Gingerale
bottle of gingeral 16 oz$3.00
- Diet Gingerale
bottle of diet gingerle 16oz$3.00
- Gatorade
variety available$3.00
- Brisk Iced Tea bottle
Brisk 16 oz$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Fountain Soda$2.00
- Orange juice$3.00
- Fresh Unsweetened Iced Tea
brewed and chilled iced tea Daily$3.00
- Coconut Water
Coconut water$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Hot Chocolate
swiss miss$3.25
- Fruit Smoothie
Fruit smoothie, dairy free, vegan$6.75OUT OF STOCK
- Fozen Hot Chocolate
Frozen chocolate drink w/whipped cream$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Boxwood Cooler$5.00
Cocktails & Beer
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Tito's and Red Bull$12.00
- Transfusion$12.00
- Screwdriver$12.00
- Jack and Coke$12.00
- Beer Tap$5.00
- Beer Can$4.50
- Beer Special$23.00
- Cabernet Glass$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- White Wine Glass$12.00
- Titos$12.00
- Kettle One$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Grey Goose$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Patron$12.00
- Tanqueray$12.00
- Jack Daniels$12.00
- Jameson$12.00
- House Tequila$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Johnny Walker Red$12.00
- Johnny Walker Black$12.00
- Makers Mark$12.00
- Glenlivet$12.00
- Cruzan Rum$12.00
- NIP Jameson$8.00
- NIP titos$8.00
- NIP tequila$8.00