Bozeman Market & Deli 2111 South 11th Avenue -Stadium View
BREAKFAST - Available until 11 AM
- BOZEMAN BURRITO w/Sausage
Big breakfast burrito- loaded with local sausage, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, white beans, and red potatoes, creamy Calabrian sauce wrapped in a 14" flour tortilla.$10.00
- BOZANGELES - No meat Burrito
No Meat? No Problem. We load up a 14" flour tortilla with herbed scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, white beans, and red potatoes topped with a Calabrian cream sauce.$9.00
- HOBOKEN
We do this the Jersey way...Loaded pastrami, scrambled egg, provolone, grilled with herb mayo, and a dash of tomatillo melted on a toasted roll.$12.00
- Smallie - a small Bozeman
Good things can come in small packages- Just like its' big bro, the Smallie is loaded with local sausage, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, white beans, red potatoes, and creamy Calabrian sauce wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla.$7.00
SANDOS
- The FLORENCE
Our homage to old-world flavors. Thinly sliced prosciutto folded with shaved pecorino, arugula with a truffle cream on Schiacciata.$14.00
- The DANTE
This is old-world spicy...capicola, roasted zucchini, roasted red pepper, arugula, provolone, and Calabrian Nduja (soft spicy pork) on a schiacciata.$14.00
- The MUFFULETTA
A classic old-world deli delight served by the slice with 2 layers of soppressata, mortadella, capicola, provolone, and olive relish on a round loaf. We cut you a slice, like a pizza.$12.00
- BOBCAT
A simple deli sandwich with just the right amount of the good stuff. Choose from: Turkey & Provolone Roast Beef & Cheddar Veggie & Provolone$8.00
HOT SANDOS
- The WHOLE BROOKLYN
A pound of melt-in-your-mouth pastrami served with extra slices of light rye, pickles, and your own mini bottle of whole mustard. A meal for either a big eater or two. Let's Go!$22.00
- The HALF BROOKLYN
A 1/2 pound of melt-in-your-mouth pastrami served with extra light rye and pickles. You still get the whole mustard mini jar.$12.00
- The WAG: WAGYU RUEBEN
Now this is how you "Rueben!" Thick-cut local wagyu pastrami, with sauerkraut, and spicy Russian dressing on a grilled light rye.$17.00
- The BADABING
Already a house favorite! Soppresata, capicola, salumi, havarti, gardenia, roasted tomatoes, arugula, basil, dijonaise on a 12" Baguette.$14.00
- The HUDSON
A Hudson River favorite. Hot turkey, and ham, with melted provolone, pickled jalapeno, dijonaise, lettuce, and cucumber on a 12" baguette. (Not super hot, but just enough to spice up your day.)$12.00
- The BOURDAIN
One of Anthony's favorites. Griddled mortadella with melted provolone, peppers, onions, herb mayo, and just the right amount of dijon on a toasted roll.$13.00
- The BIG BOX (aka poutine)
“The only way to get fries here is in a box.” It's not a sando, but it's hot. Some call it Poutine, we call it a meal. Fresh Montana Bausch potatoes fried and then covered in braised pork shoulder, gravy, mozzarella curds, and chimichurri served piping hot in a pizza pie box.$15.00
- The SOUTHSIDER
Our version of the Italian beef is grilled with shaved pit-roasted beef. You'll want extra napkins if you get it baptized, and maybe a bib too. Choose: Cheddar, Provolone, Mozz, or Havarti (included) “Wit or wit-out” peppers & onions add $1. Veal gravy: wet/dipped add $1; Baptized add $2 Add Giardiniera $0.50$12.00
SALAD
SOUP AND LASAGNA
- Tomato Basil - Vegan$4.00+
- Classic Chicken Noodle$4.00+
- Lasagna - Take Away and Heat Only
Our house-made lasagna is baked in a Pullman loaf pan seven delicious layers deep and portioned into 1.5 lbs. slices then boxed with Pomodoro, shredded pecorino, and ready to take away and heat. Call for our full loaf pan pricing.$10.00