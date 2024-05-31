Bradys American Grill 225 Concord Street
Food
Appetizers
- Bacon Potato Skins
Bacon and Cheddar Cheese baked on fried potato skins$10.00
- Baked Stuffed Mushrooms
with housemade seafood stuffing, cooked in wine and butter$9.00
- BBQ Pulled Pork Nacho
Our slow roasted BBQ pork, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce on house fried corn tortilla chips$14.00
- BBQ Pulled Pork Quesadilla
Our slow roasted pork, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce on a giant grilled tortilla$14.00
- Biscuit Basket
5 buttermilk biscuits with a side of maple butter$5.00
- Broccoli Potato Skins
Broccoli and Cheddar cheese baked on fried potato skins$10.00
- Buffalo Chicken and Cheese Nacho
hand breaded and fried popcorn chicken dipped in our house buffalo sauce and cheddar cheese on fresh corn tortilla chips$14.00
- Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls
two fried egg rolls with roasted chicken, cream cheese, cheddar and buffalo sauce with a side of blue cheese dressing$10.00
- Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
hand breaded and fried popcorn chicken dipped in our house buffalo sauce with cheddar cheese on a giant grilled tortilla$14.00
- Cheese Nachos
cheddar cheese on house fried tortilla chips$10.00
- Cheese Quesadilla
cheddar cheese in a giant grilled tortilla$10.00
- Chicken Tenders
fresh, hand breaded and fried plain, teriyaki or buffalo style with choice of dipping sauce$12.00
- 8 Chicken Wings
8 hand breaded and fried jumbo chicken wings, plain, teriyaki or buffalo$12.00
- 16 Chicken Wings$22.00
- Chili and Cheese Nacho
Homemade chili and cheddar cheese on our house fried corn tortilla chips$13.00
- Chili and Cheese Quesadilla
Homemade chili and cheddar cheese on a giant grilled tortilla$13.00
- Chili Potato Skins
Our housemade chili and cheddar cheese baked on fried potato skins$10.00
- Fried Onion Rings
Onion rings breaded and fried$8.00
- Mozzarella Sticks
fried breaded mozzarella sticks with a side of marinara$10.00
- Steak Tip App
hand cut steak tips lightly seasoned, cajun or teriyaki$13.00
- Supreme Nacho
ground beef, tomatoes, onions, pickles, lettuce, cheddar cheese and our special sauce$13.00
- Veggie Nachos
Broccoli, Tomato, Onions and Peppers with cheddar cheese on house fried corn tortilla chips$12.00
- Veggie Quesadilla
Broccoli, Tomato, Onions and Peppers with cheddar cheese on a giant grilled tortilla$12.00
- Cheese Skins$8.00
- Pretzels$9.00
soups and salads
- Crock of Onion Soup
homemade onion soup with croutons and swiss cheese$8.00
- Bowl of Chili
our homemade chili topped with cheddar and tomato and served with chips$9.00
- Cup of chili
our homemade chili topped with cheddar and tomato and served with chips$7.00
- Cup Soup$5.00
- Bowl of Soup$7.00
- Chef Salad
little leaf greens, ham, turkey, swiss cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and egg and your choice of dressing$15.00
- Large Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan, house croutons and caesar dressing$10.00
- Small Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan, house croutons and caesar dressing$7.00
- Chicken Caesar Salad
Fried or grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing and house croutons$14.00
- Salmon Caesar Salad
charbroiled salmon, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, house croutons and caesar dressing$20.00
- Steak Caesar
half pound of cajun, teriyaki, or plain hand cut steak tips, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, house croutons and caesar dressing$18.00
- Special Salmon Salad
Charbroiled salmon with avocado, red pepper, carrots and pea shoots over little leaf greens with mango vinaigrette$20.00
- Small House Salad
greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and croutons with choice of dressing$7.00
- Large House Salad
greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and croutons with choice of dressing$10.00
- Fajita Salad
Served in a fried jalapeno cheddar tortilla bowl with grilled onions, peppers and cheese, little leaf greens, carrots, salsa and sour cream$12.00
- Chili Fajita Salad
served in a fried jalapeno cheddar tortilla bowl with grilled onions, peppers, cheddar cheese, little leaf greens, carrots and our homemade chili, with salsa and sour cream$16.00
- Chicken Fajita Salad
served in a fried jalapeno cheddar tortilla bowl with grilled onions, peppers, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, little leaf greens and carrots, served with salsa and sour cream$17.00
- Steak Fajita Salad
served in a fried jalapeno cheddar tortilla bowl with grilled onions, peppers, cheddar cheese, hand cut steak tips, little leaf greens and carrots, served with salsa and sour cream$20.00
- Chicken Cobb Salad
fried or grilled chicken with egg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and avocado over little leaf greens and your choice of dressing$18.00
- Steak Cobb Salad
grilled hand cut steak tips with egg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and avocado over little leaf greens and your choice of dressing$23.00
- Salmon Cobb Salad
charbroiled salmon with egg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and avocado over little leaf greens with your choice of dressing$23.00
Sandwiches
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
house roasted pork served on a grilled bun and topped with BBQ sauce. Served with one side$12.00
- Steak and Cheese Wrap
Shaved ribeye steak, american cheese, grilled onions and peppers on a flour tortilla, served with choice of one side$12.00
- Reuben
Served on marble rye with 1/4lb corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing, grilled and served with one side$13.00
- Fish Sandwich
Baked or Fried Haddock, served on a grilled bun with tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato and pickle, with choice of one side$13.00
- Hot Turkey Sandwich
House roasted turkey on toast served with gravy, cranberry sauce and one side$13.00
- BLT
Bacon, lettuce and tomato on choice of bread with one side$12.00
- Brady's Chicken Sandwich
Charbroiled or Fried 8oz chicken breast with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and pickle on a grilled bun with one side$15.00
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Charbroiled or fried chicken dipped in our house buffalo sauce with lettuce and cheddar in a jalapeno cheddar wrap and one side$12.00
- Club Sandwich
choice of ham or turkey with bacon, lettuce and tomato and one side$14.00
- Hot Pastrami
Black pastrami grilled with swiss cheese on rye bread, with one side$13.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
Charbroiled or fried chicken with romaine, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing in a white wrap with one side$12.00
- Brisket Sandwich
Slow roasted beef brisket, cheddar cheese, lettuce and pickles with our special house sauce on a grilled ciabatta roll, with one side$14.00
- Hummus and Veggie Wrap
Hummus, greens, pickles, onions, tomatoes, peppers, cucumber carrots and a balsamic drizzle, with choice of one side$12.00
- Double Dog Plate
Two grilled jumbo hot dogs on buttered grilled buns and one side$10.00
- Grilled Cheese$9.00
- Special Sandwich$11.00
- Chicken Sandwich
Charbroiled or Fried 8oz chicken breast with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and pickle on a grilled bun with one side$13.00
Burgers
- The Bishop Burger
Our half pound handformed burger topped with a fried egg, american cheese and bacon on a garlic butter grilled bun with lettuce, tomato and pickle. This burger is in memory of Ian Bishop, a portion of the sale of each of these burgers will be donated to Burnpits 360 in his honor.$16.00
- Bacon Blue Cheese Burger
Our half pound burger topped with blue cheese crumbles and bacon on a grilled bun, with lettuce, tomato and pickle and one side$16.00
- The BBG Burger
our half pound burger topped with cheddar cheese, special sauce and crispy onion straws on a grilled bun with lettuce, tomato and pickle and choice of one side$15.00
- Mushroom Swiss Burger
our half pound burger topped with sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese on a grilled bun with lettuce, tomato and pickle, served with one side$13.00
- Veggie Burger
Ratner's veggie burger from NY topped with lettuce, tomato and pickle on a grilled bun, choice of one side$12.00
- Build your own Burger
Start with our half pound burger on a grilled bun, with lettuce tomato, pickle and choice of one side.$11.00
1/2 sandwich and soup
- 1/2 special and cup of soup$9.00
- 1/2 reuben and cup of soup$9.00
- 1/2 BLT and cup of soup$9.00
- 1/2 club and cup of soup$10.00
- 1/2 pastrami and cup of soup$9.00
- 1/2 turkey and cup of soup$9.00
- 1/2 ham and cup of soup$9.00
- 1/2 grilled ham and cheese and cup of soup$9.00
- 1/2 special and onion soup$10.00
- 1/2 reuben and onion soup$10.00
- 1/2 BLT and onion soup$10.00
- 1/2 club and onion soup$10.00
- 1/2 pastrami and onion soup$10.00
- 1/2 turkey and onion soup$10.00
- 1/2 ham and onion soup$10.00
- 1/2 grilled ham and cheese and onion soup$10.00
- 1/2 reuben and bowl of soup$10.00
- 1/2 BLT and bowl of soup$10.00
- 1/2 club and bowl of soup$11.00
- 1/2 pastrami and bowl of soup$10.00
- 1/2 grilled ham and cheese and bowl of soup$10.00
- 1/2 turkey and bowl of soup$10.00
- 1/2 ham and bowl of soup$10.00
- 1/2 special and bowl of soup$10.00
Dinners
- BBQ Brisket Dinner
House Roasted Beef Brisket with BBQ Sauce served with your choice of two sides$18.00
- Pork Rib Eye
Two Half Pound Pork Ribeye Charbroiled and topped with Maple Butter and served with your choice of two sides$22.00
- 1/2 Pound Hand Cut Steak Tips
Half pound hand cut steak tips, grilled and served with two sides$18.00
- 1 Pound Hand Cut Steak Tips
Whole Pound hand cut steak tips grilled and served with two sides$23.00
- Fish and Chips
Hand breaded haddock served with fries and coleslaw$18.00
- Baked Meatloaf
Homemade meatloaf with beef gravy and two sides$14.00
- Brady's Bowl
mashed potatoes, fried popcorn chicken, corn, cheddar cheese, gravy, crispy onion straws and two biscuits (no sides included)$16.00
- Baked Haddock
Baked with panko, wine and butter, served with two sides$18.00
- Baked Stuffed Haddock
Topped with housemade seafood stuffing and baked with wine and butter, served with two sides$20.00
- Single Charbroiled or Fried Chicken
8oz Boneless Chicken Breast served plain, teriyaki or cajun with two sides$12.00
- Double Charbroiled or Fried Chicken
Two 8oz Chicken breast served plain, teriyaki or cajun and served with two sides$16.00
- Turkey Dinner
House roasted turkey served with cranberry sauce, stuffing, gravy and two sides$16.00
- Chicken Tenders
Fresh, hand breaded and fried, choice of plain, teriyaki or buffalo with dipping sauce on the side$16.00
- Salmon Dinner
Charbroiled plain, teriyaki or cajun, or baked with panko, wine and butter. Served with two sides$20.00
Pasta
- Baked Macaroni and Cheese your way
Baked macaroni and cheese with our house cheese sauce, topped with panko and butter and baked, Served with soup or salad$14.00
- Fettuccini Alfredo
Housemade sauce over pasta, served with garlic toast and choice of soup or salad$14.00
- Broccoli and Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken, broccoli and pasta topped with our housemade alfredo sauce, served with garlic toast and choice of soup or salad$18.00
- Steak Alfredo
Cajun, teriyaki or plain steak tips, over pasta with our housemade alfredo sauce, served with garlic toast and choice of soup or salad$23.00
- Spaghetti and Marinara
Pasta with house marinara sauce, served with garlic toast and choice of soup or salad$13.00
- Chicken Parmesan
charbroiled or fried 8oz chicken breast, over pasta with house marinara. served with garlic toast and choice of soup or salad$18.00
- Eggplant Parmesan
Fried hand breaded eggplant over pasta with house marinara. served with garlic toast and choice of soup or salad$16.00
Specials
Children
- Kraft Mac and Cheese
Classic kraft mac and cheese with one side$7.00
- Kids Chicken Tenders
our hand breaded and fried chicken with choice of one side$7.00
- Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese with choice of cheese and bread, and one side$7.00
- Kids Hot Dog
one grilled hot dog with choice of side$7.00
- Kids Cheeseburger
quarter pound burger on a grilled bun with choice of cheese and one side$7.00
- Kids Turkey Dinner
house roasted turkey with gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce and one side$7.00
- Kids Pasta with red sauce
pasta with red sauce and one side$7.00
- Kids Pasta with alfredo
pasta with house alfredo sauce and one side$7.00
- kids pasta with butter
plain pasta with butter and one side$7.00
- Kids scrambled egg$7.00
Omelettes
- Chili and Cheddar Cheese Omelette
Three egg omelette with our housemade chili and cheddar cheese, served with steak fries and toast, tomatoes and cheddar$11.00
- Ham and Swiss Omelette
Three egg omelette with ham and swiss cheese, served with steak fries and toast$11.00
- Bacon and Cheddar Omelette
Three egg omelette with bacon and cheddar cheese, served with steak fries and toast$11.00
- Veggie Omelette
three egg omelette with onions, peppers, mushrooms, broccoli and cheddar cheese, served with steak fries and toast$11.00
- Western Omelette
three egg omelette with ham, onions and green peppers, served with steak fries and toast$12.00
- BYO omelette
start with our three egg omelette and go from there! served with sterak fries and toast$7.00
desserts
- Apple Pie$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKBlueberry PieOUT OF STOCK$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKTollhouse Cookie PieOUT OF STOCK$6.00
- Cheesecake$7.00
- Grapenut Custard$6.00
- Peanut Butter Pie$7.00
- OUT OF STOCKFunfetti CakeOUT OF STOCK$7.00
- Chocolate Cake$7.00
- OUT OF STOCKChocolate Toffee Mousse CakeOUT OF STOCK$8.00
- Ice Cream$4.00
- OUT OF STOCKRaspberry TurnoverOUT OF STOCK$7.00
- Churros$7.00
- Fried Oreos$8.00
- OUT OF STOCKCoconut CakeOUT OF STOCK$7.00
- GF Brownie$4.50
sides
- mashed potato$3.00
- mashed potato with gravy$3.00
- side fries$3.00
- side baked potato$3.00
- side loaded baked potato$5.00
- side veggies$3.00
- side coleslaw$3.00
- basket of fries$6.00
- basket of sweet fries$8.00
- basket of seasoned fries$8.00
- side mac and cheese$6.00
- side broccoli$2.00
- side broccoli with cheddar$3.00
- side stuffing$2.00
- Side Guacamole$3.00