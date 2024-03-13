Braglio BBQ Truck 10519 marriottsville road
Main Menu
Sandwiches
- Beef Cheesesteak$16.00
Beef; lettuce, tomato, mayo, provolone, fried onions
- Chicken Cheesesteak$16.00
Chicken; lettuce, tomato, mayo, provolone, fried onions
- Double Smash Burger$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, pickles
- Brisket Sandwich$18.00
Topped with red onion, pickles, and our sorta sweet sauce
- Smoked Sausauge$11.00
Mayo & topped with sauteed peppers & onions
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Topped with coleslaw and our sweet carolina sauce
- Pulled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Topped with pickles and our yum yum sauce
- Old Fashioned Hot Dog$6.00
The perfect plain hot dog, add pulled pork and coleslaw for an additonal $4
- Pit Turkey Sandwich$13.00
Our smoked pit turkey topped with red onion and tiger sauce
- Pit Beef Sandwich$13.00
Our smoked pit beef topped with red onion and tiger sauce
Meats
- Brisket$18.00
Our 20hr smoked brisket, served by the 1/2 lb
- Burnt Ends$18.00
Double smoked brisket ends sauced to perfection, 1/2 lb
- Pulled Pork$13.00
Our 16hr smoked pulled pork served by the 1/2 lb
- Pulled Chicken$13.00
Our tasty smoked pulled chicken served by the 1/2 lb
- Smoked Turkey$13.00
Perfectly smoked pit turkey, served by the 1/2 lb
- Pit Beef$13.00
Thinly sliced pit beef, smoked to perfection, served by the 1/2 lb
- 2 Meat Sampler$17.00
select 2 of your favorite meats
- 3 Meat sampler$22.00
select 3 of your favorite meats
- BBQCUTERIE$60.00
select 6 of our meats for a delicious meat sampler
- Babyback ribs$17.00+
half rack $17 or full rack $30