Braglio Burger Truck 10519 Marriottsville Road
Burgers
- The Amalfi$16.00
This good ole boy is loaded down with two brisket smash patties, american cheese, onions, pickles,smoked bacon, lettuce, mayo, candied jalapenos, & bbq sauce
- Roadhouse Burger$16.00
Work piled high, 2 patties, smoked bacon, onion ring, havarti and american cheese, mustard, spicy ketchup, mayo, pickles and lettuce
- French Onion Burger$14.00
80/20 chuck mix smash patty, american cheese,provolone,sauteed peppers,onions, mushrooms finished with tomato and spring mix
- Big Cheese$14.00
2 smash burgers smothered in american melted cheese with pickles, onions, burger sauce, tomato and lettuce
- eggspectation$16.00
2 smash patties with our mix of sausage and beef chuck, sauteed onions, shredded hashbrowns, fried egg and american cheese
- the portabella burger (V)$15.00
thick cut balsamic marinated portabella mushroom, havarti cheese, basil pesto, red onion, tomato and spring miz
- Baltimore hot chicken sandwich$16.00
chicken breast marinated overnight in our secret blend of spices and fried to perfection topped with pickles, hot honey, and old bay
- The classic smash burger$12.00
topped with american cheese, lettuce tomato, mayo, onions, and pickles