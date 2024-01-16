Brahma Brew Coffee Bar #2 811 East Main Street
Signature Drinks
Hot or Iced
- Main Street$4.25+
Our Little Secret
- Blondie$4.25+
White Chocolate Coconut
- French Twist$4.25+
Cinnamon French Toast
- Deacon$4.25+
Dark Chocolate Coconut
- Judge$4.25+
Vanilla Cinnamon Dulce
- Old Timer$4.25+
Maple Bourbon
- Caramel Crunch$4.25+
Vanilla Toffee
- Rebel$4.25+
Irish Cream
- In The Dark$4.25+
Drip Coffee with a Double Shot of Espresso
- Chai Town$4.25+
Chai Latte
Classics
Hot or Iced
Blended Drinks
Refreshers
Bull Blasters - Iced or Blended
Traditional, Strawberry, Coconut, Watermelon, Pomegranate, Raspberry, Blackberry, Passion Fruit, Cherry, Lemon, Lime, Pineapple, Hibiscus, Lavender, Blueberry, Cherry Blossom
Iced Teas & Lemonade
Kiddie Corner
Eats & Treats
- Texas Kolaches$4.95
Bacon & Cheese, Ham & Swiss, Jalapeño Sausage, Sausage & Cheese, Hatch Chile Sausage, Breakfast Sausage W/ Egg & Cheese
- Czech Kolaches$3.95
Apple, Apricot, Blueberry, Cherry, Cream Cheese, Peach, Poppy Seed, Raspberry, Strawberry
- Brahma Brookie$2.25
- Cookies$1.50
Chocolate Chip, Snickerdoodle, Cranberry White Chocolate
- Cake Pops$2.95
Double Chocolate, Birthday Cake
- Muffin$2.95
- French Twist Bagel w/ Cream Cheese$3.45
- Everything Bagel w/ Cream Cheese$3.45
- Blueberry Bagel w/ Cream Cheese$3.45
After Dark - Adults Only
Margaritas: Traditional Lime, Mango Daiquiris: Blue Hawaiian, Watermelon
- Sancho$9.75+
- Brahma Mama$9.75+
- Jubilee$9.75+
- Mermaid$9.75+
- Blair$9.75+
- Moody Blue$9.75+
- Traditional Margarita$9.75+
- Mango Margarita$9.75+
- Watermelon$9.75+
- Blue Hawaiian$9.75+
- Spiked Lemonade$9.75+
- Spiked Bull Blaster$9.75+
- Jack Daniels$9.75+
- Crown Royal$11.25+
- Crown Apple$9.75+
- Pina Colada$11.25+
- Spiked Apple Cider$9.75+
- Kahlua$9.75+
- Mimosa$9.75+
- Grinch Mimosa$9.75+
- Tipsy Rudolph$9.75+
- The Lady in Red$10.25+
- Tropical Mimosa$11.50+
- Single Shot$3.00+
- Beach Babe$9.75+
Merch
Drink of the Month- Customer Faves
Valentines drink menu
Spring Drink Menu
(210) 878-9718
Closed • Opens Saturday at 7AM