Drinks

Bottle Beer

Mic Golden Light
$4.00
Mic Ultra
$4.00
Busch Light
$4.00
Miller Light
$4.00
Coors Light
$4.00
Bud Light
$4.00
Budweiser
$4.00
Bud Light Lime
$4.00
Corona
$4.50
Modelo
$4.50
Grain Belt
$4.00
Miller High Life
$4.00
Bud Light Chelada
$4.50

Brandy

E&J
$4.00
E&J VSOP
$4.50
Korbel
$4.50
Blackberry Brandy
$4.00

Gin

New Amsterdam
$4.00
Tanguaray
$5.00

Liqueur

Amaretto
$4.00
Bailey's
$5.00
Blue Curacao
$4.00
Jagermeister
$5.00
Kahlua
$4.50
Melon
$4.00
Rum Chata
$5.00
Triple Sec
$4.00
Dr Mcgillicuddy's Cherry
$4.50
Peach Schnapps
$4.00
Peppermint Schnapps
$4.00

Mike Hard Lemonade

Lemonade
$4.50
Black Cherry
$4.50
Cranberry Lemonade
$4.50
Seagrams Wine Cooler
$4.00

Mix Drinks

Bloody Mary
$6.00
Bulldog
$6.00
Sex on the beach
$6.00
White Russian
$5.00
2 Alcohol Drinks
$6.00
Long Island
$7.00
Ice cream drink
$4.00

Non-alcoholic Beer

Busch NA
$4.00
Coors Edge
$4.00
O'Doul's Amber
$4.00
Bud Zero
$4.00

Pop and Water

1919
$2.00
Can
$2.00
Tap
$2.00
Water
$2.00
Coffee
$1.00
Hot Chocolate
$1.00
Pitcher
$5.00

Rum

Captain Morgan
$4.50
Philips
$4.00
Bacardi
$4.50
Bacardi Limon
$4.50
Malibu
$4.50
Bacardi Raspberry
$4.50
Bacardi Gold
$4.50

Shot

Lemon Drop
$4.00
Chuck Norris
$5.00
Jag Bomb
$5.00
2 alcohol shot
$5.00

Tap Beer

Mic Golden Light Tap
$3.00
Coors Light Tap
$3.00
Grain Belt Tap
$3.00
Kona Big Wave
$3.00
Amber Bock
$3.00
Jack Pine
$4.50
Castle Danger
$4.50
Oktoberfest
$3.00
Twisted Tea
$4.00

Tequila

Patron
$5.00
Jose Cuervo
$5.00

Vodka

Titos
$5.00
Smirnoff
$4.50
Absolute
$4.50
Stolichnaya
$4.50
Stoli Razz
$4.50
Absolute Citron
$4.50
Sea Ice
$4.00
Grey Goose
$5.00
Lime Vodka
$4.00
Skyy Vodka
$4.50
Smirnoff Carmel
$4.50
Smirnoff Vanilla
$4.50
UV Blue
$5.00
UV Cherry
$5.00

Whiskey

McMasters
$4.00
Black Velvet
$4.00
Windsor
$4.00
Jameson
$5.00
Fireball
$5.00
Jack Daniel's
$5.00
Jack Fire
$5.00
Seagrams 7
$4.50
Crown Royal
$5.00
Crown Apple
$5.00
Crown Peach
$5.00
Canadian Club
$4.00
Jim Beam
$5.00
Jim Beam Apple
$5.00
Southern Comfort
$4.50
Screwball
$5.00

White Claw

Black Cherry
$4.50
Raspberry
$4.50
Mango
$4.50
Watermelon
$4.50

Wine

Chardonnay
$4.50
White Zinfandel
$4.50
Merlot
$4.50
Pinot Grigio
$4.50

Food

Snacks

Chips
$2.25
Popcorn
$1.00
Beef Sticks
$1.00
Candy
$1.50

Pizza

Double Cheese
$9.50
Pepperoni
$11.00
Sausage
$11.00
Sausage and Pepperoni
$12.00
Six Pack
$13.00
Deluxe
$13.00
Cheese Bread
$6.00

Olives

Olives
$0.50

Dues

Dues
$30.00
Benefit Dues
$36.00
Initiation fee
$10.00
Past Presidents Dues
$12.00

Drink chips

Free drink chip
Drink chips
$4.50