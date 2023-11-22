Braker | Austin's Pizza
Full Menu
Starters
- 4 Pieces Cheese Pizza Roll$8.59
Cheddar, provolone, and mozzarella
- 8 Pieces Cheese Pizza Roll$15.59
Cheddar, provolone, and mozzarella
- 4 Pieces Pepperoni Pizza Rolls$8.59
Pepperoni, mozzarella, and provolone
- 8 Pieces Pepperoni Pizza Rolls$15.59
Pepperoni, mozzarella, and provolone
- 10 Pieces Wings$15.82
Tossed in your choice of: buffalo, BBQ, spicy BBQ, or naked served with a choice of ranch, atomic ranch, BBQ ranch, or bleu cheese
- Cheese Sticks$8.75
Baked with special seasonings, mozzarella, Cheddar cheese, and minced garlic
Salads
- Small Zilker Garden Salad$5.45
- Large Zilker Garden Salad$9.45
Spinach and romaine lettuce, red onions, green bell peppers, mushrooms, roma tomatoes
- Small Greek Salad$5.45
Spinach and romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, and feta cheese
- Large Greek Salad$9.45
- Small Caesar Salad$5.45
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan
- Large Caesar Salad$9.45
Drinks
Desserts
- Apple Dessert Pizza$8.95
10" apple dessert pizza with delicious cinnamon and strudel. Ask to add icing for small extra cost
- Choco Chip Cookie Pie$7.00
A 10" chocolate chip cookie pie that is soft in the middle and crisp on the outside. Something that we encourage you to share...although you will not want to
- Brownielicious Pie$7.00
This is the chocolate brownie pie. It's your one-stop shop for your chocolate cravings...you don't want it. It's fluffy, rich with delicious flavor, and fills your tummy up right after you eat your meal giving you a burst of sugary energy. Don't do it
Sauces/Dressings/Extras
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
10" Austin's Specialty
- 10" Margherita$13.25
Fresh basil, roma tomatoes, and garlic
- 10" Meaty Madness$13.25
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, and hamburger
- 10" The Mopac$15.75
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, roma tomatoes, mushrooms,green bell peppers, red onions, black olives, and green olives
- 10" The Super Pep$13.25
Double pepperoni and double mozzarella
- 10" The White Pizza$13.25
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, provolone, and Parmesan cheese
- 10" Brazos$15.75
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, red onions, green bell peppers, jalapeños, crushed red peppers, feta cheese, and Parmesan
- 10" Downtown Special$13.25
Pepperoni, sausage, black olives, and mushrooms
- 10" Vegetated$13.25
Roma tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, and mushrooms
- 10" Pesto a Go-Goat$15.75
Basil pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, and goat cheese
- 10" BBQ Chick$13.25
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, garlic, and fresh cilantro
- 10" Farmer's Market$15.75
Roma tomato, spinach, red onion, bell pepper, mushroom, kalamata olive, garlic, and artichoke hearts
- 10" Californian$15.75
Grilled chicken, spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, garlic, and Cheddar cheese
- 10" Mediterranean$15.75
Spinach, kalamata olives, red onion, artichoke hearts, garlic, Roma tomato, and feta cheese
- 10" Bacon Pizzaburger$13.25
Seasoned beef, bacon, red onion, and Cheddar cheese
- 10" Far West$15.75
Alfredo sauce, bacon, fresh jalapeño, mushrooms, and grilled chicken
- 10" The Haole$15.75
Pepperoni, bacon, fresh cilantro, pineapple, and red onions
- 10" The Super Cheese$13.25
Mozzarella, Cheddar, provolone, and Parmesan cheese
14" Austin's Specialty
- 14" Margherita$21.75
Fresh basil, roma tomatoes, and garlic
- 14" Meaty Madness$21.75
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, and hamburger
- 14" The Mopac$23.75
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, roma tomatoes, mushrooms,green bell peppers, red onions, black olives, and green olives
- 14" The Super Pep$21.75
Double pepperoni and double mozzarella
- 14" The White Pizza$21.75
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, provolone, and Parmesan cheese
- 14" Brazos$23.75
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, red onions, green bell peppers, jalapeños, crushed red peppers, feta cheese, and Parmesan
- 14" Downtown Special$21.75
Pepperoni, sausage, black olives, and mushrooms
- 14" Vegetated$21.75
Roma tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, and mushrooms
- 14" Pesto a Go-Goat$23.75
Basil pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, and goat cheese
- 14" BBQ Chick$21.75
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, garlic, and fresh cilantro
- 14" Farmer's Market$23.75
Roma tomato, spinach, red onion, bell pepper, mushroom, kalamata olive, garlic, and artichoke hearts
- 14" Californian$23.75
Grilled chicken, spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, garlic, and Cheddar cheese
- 14" Mediterranean$23.75
Spinach, kalamata olives, red onion, artichoke hearts, garlic, Roma tomato, and feta cheese
- 14" Bacon Pizzaburger$21.75
Seasoned beef, bacon, red onion, and Cheddar cheese
- 14" Far West$23.75
Alfredo sauce, bacon, fresh jalapeño, mushrooms, and grilled chicken
- 14" The Haole$23.75
Pepperoni, bacon, fresh cilantro, pineapple, and red onions
- 14" The Super Cheese$21.75
Mozzarella, Cheddar, provolone, and Parmesan cheese
Half & Half Specialty
Catering
Catering Package
- Treat Yo Self$85.00
Large 2 topping pizza, 2 x 20 oz soda, and small salad
- Treat the Fam$140.00
2 large 2 topping pizzas, 4 x 20 oz sodas, and large salad
- Package 3$180.00
8 large pizzas (3 x Austin's originals and 5 x 2-topping), 6 sides (your choice), and 6 x 12oz sodas
- Package 4$230.00
12 large pizzas (4 x Austin's originals and 8 x 2-topping), 8 sides (your choice), 8 x 12 oz sodas
- Package 5$295.00
17 large pizzas (6 x Austin's originals and 11 x 2-topping), 10 sides (your choice), and 10 x 12oz sodas
- Pizza Roll Tray$59.99
- Salad Trays$39.99