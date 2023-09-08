Food

Burgers and Dogs

Hamburger-all the way

$9.99

mustard, chili, onions, cheese

Build your own Burger

$9.99

Cheeseburger- all the way

$10.50

mustard, chili, onions, cheese

Build your own Cheeseburger

$10.50

House Burger

$9.50

garlic aoli, balsamic onion jam

Hot Dog-all the way

$5.99

mustard, chili, onions

Build your own Hot Dog

$5.99

Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich

$9.99

Brisket Sandwich

$10.99

Collard Sandwich

$6.50Out of stock

Bacon Jam Sandwich

$8.50Out of stock

Bologna

$8.99

Plates

2 meat combo Plate

$19.99

3 meat combo Plate

$25.99

BBQ Plate

$11.99

Brisket Plate

$13.99

Chicken Plate

$11.99

Ribs Plate

$13.99

Turkey Plate

$11.99

Bologna Plate

$9.99

Sides

Collards

$3.50

Baked Beans

$3.50Out of stock

Green Beans

$3.50

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Oven Roasted Poatatoes

$3.50

Slaw

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Homemade Chips

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50Out of stock

Fried Okra

$3.50

Pork Skins

$3.50

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.99

Brisket Salad

$11.99

BBQ Salad

$10.99

Side salad

$4.25

Nachos & Potato

BBQ Nachos

$10.99

BBQ, Nacho Cheese, Shredded Cheese, BBQ Sauce

BBQ Potato

$8.99

potato stuffed with bbq, sauce, cheese, and bacon bits

Brisket Nachos

$11.99

Brisket, Nacho Cheese, Shredded Cheese, BBQ Sauce

Brisket Potato

$9.99

potato stuffed with brisket, sauce, cheese, and bacon bits

Nacho Kit Regular

$18.99

Nacho Kit Large

$26.99

Dessert

Pound Cake

$4.75

Banana Pudding

$5.50

Apple Pie With Ice Cream

$5.25

Ice Cream

$3.50

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.25

Pink Lemonade

$2.25

Mello Yellow

$2.50

Water

Tea

$2.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

1/2 sweet 1/2 unsweet tea

$2.25

Bulk

Whole Brisket

$110.00

***Please order 24 Hours in Advance. Call if you need sooner***

Brisket per lb

$11.99

Whole Butt

$48.00

***Please order 24 Hours in Advance. Call if you need sooner***

BBQ per lb

$9.99

Ribs- Rack

$25.00

Ribs- 1/2 rack

$15.00

Small Pan Side

$15.99

Large Pan Side

$32.00

Bottle Sauce

$10.99

Kids

Kids Meals

Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Jr BBQ Plate

$5.99

Brisket

$5.99

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Apps

Pork Skins With Jalapeno Cheese

$9.99

Pork Belly

$10.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99

BBQ Nachos

$10.99

Brisket Nachos

$11.99